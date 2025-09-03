The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Nivea’s $10 face cream better than La Mer’s $390 moisturizer? I found out
Rumor has it the creams share 90 percent of the same ingredients, but how do they compare?
The skincare world has been buzzing with speculation about whether Nivea’s classic creme moisturizer — which costs just $10 — is a viable alternative to La Mer’s cult classic cream, which will set you back a staggering $390 for 60ml.
There’s no arguing the price gap is vast, but rumors suggest that the two creams share up to 90 percent of the same ingredients. While both products are known and loved for their hydrating and soothing properties, can Nivea’s affordable formula really stand up to La Mer’s luxurious, celebrity-endorsed moisturizer?
Any beauty lover will know La Mer’s moisturizer is famed for its ‘miracle broth’ — a blend of sea kelp, vitamins, and minerals that promises transformative results. There’s a reason so many people consider it a holy grail formula, despite its high price tag. In comparison, Nivea’s recognizable blue tin contains a no-frills, multi-use cream that has been trusted for generations.
With the two products boasting similar ingredient lists, it probably comes as no surprise that people on social media have begun to wonder whether the differences between the two products are really worth hundreds of pounds. To settle the debate once and for all, I’ve put the two moisturizers to the test, comparing them side by side. Keep reading to discover how they fared.
How I tested
I incorporated both moisturizers into my nighttime routine, sometimes using it as the only step after cleansing and other times layering it on top of my usual retinoid. Each cream was used for a month or so at a time to get a feel for the following factors:
- Formula and texture: I compared the texture of both formulas. If La Mer’s was thick, I expected Nivea’s to be the same (it is said to be a cheaper alternative, so it has to be similar). I also assessed whether the consistency
- How it absorbed: I assessed how well both creams absorbed into my skin. In order for it to be a fair test, I applied each one to either side of my face and timed how quickly it took.
- Results: Similar to the absorption test, I wanted a side-by-side view of the finishes to analyze any differences (or similarities). I applied both formulas and took note of whether my skin felt nourished and hydrated, or if it was left with a greasy residue. I also considered how my skin felt in the morning, assessing if the moisturizers imparted a long-lasting, healthy glow.
1La Mer moisturizing cream
- Type: Moisturizing cream
- Key ingredients: Seaweed, shea butter
- Why we love it
- Nourishing and hydrating on the skin
- Feels luxurious
- Lasts a long time
- Added benefits of seaweed and vitamins
First take
Despite having worked in the beauty industry for more than a decade, I had never tried La Mer’s moisturizing cream before, often preferring to test and use products at a slightly lower price point. However, there’s no denying that this cream screams luxury from the outset. The sturdy box — in that recognisable shade of green — combined with the glass jar and the applicator (which I would have expected to be made of metal rather than plastic), hidden at the bottom, are worlds apart from Nivea’s basic blue tin.
The cream itself has a nostalgic, familiar scent that instantly took me back to watching my grandma apply skincare at her dressing table. The texture is thick, but it does have a slightly whipped feel to it — which is as satisfying as it sounds — and a little really does go a long way, so, despite the price point, you can expect the pot to last a while.
Performance
I found the best way to apply this formula was to either warm up a little bit of cream between my fingers before massaging it in, or dab it onto my cheeks, chin, and forehead, and rubbing it in from there. The former method is similar to the way the brand suggests applying it in its how-to video on YouTube.
One thing worth noting is that, at first, I was a little worried the cream wouldn’t absorb as it’s thick and white when applied if it isn’t warmed up slightly beforehand. However, even on the nights I didn’t work the cream between my fingers, it did mostly absorb into the face after a few minutes. It did occasionally leave a slightly greasy feeling in its wake, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, as it is reflective of the product’s occlusive properties, which help seal in moisture by creating a barrier on the skin.
The mornings after using La Mer’s moisturizing cream, I found my skin felt nourished and hydrated, but not unlike how it feels when using other, more affordable moisturizers. However, I have no doubt it is the sort of product that — thanks to the ‘miracle broth’ included — will have a cumulative effect and over time it’ll work to help improve the overall health and appearance of the skin.
2Nivea creme all purpose cream
- Type: Moisturizer
- Key ingredients: Pathenol and glycerin
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Much larger size tub
- Hydrating and moisturizing
- Take note
- Slightly greasy
- No benefits of added seaweed and vitamin
First take
Before I go any further, I have to take into account that Nivea’s cream was never designed to be a high-end product. It was designed to be a simple and effective all-purpose moisturizer. Formulated with a blend of pathenol and glycerin, the brand says it works to intensely hydrate and soothe the skin.
After opening the blue tin, you’re greeted with a protective foil layer, but once that’s peeled back, the cream has that same nostalgic scent while looking a little less whipped than La Mer’s offering.
Performance
As expected, Nivea’s cream is thick in texture, and it is also quite white when first applied, but I found it seemed to absorb into the skin quite quickly. It didn’t leave much of a greasy residue behind, either, although there was a slight film on the skin — but, again, that is more down to its occlusive nature, so it is something to be expected.
The mornings after using this product, my skin felt soft and moisturised — much like how it looked and felt after using the La Mer cream.
The verdict: Nivea vs La Mer
Having used both moisturizers for the same amount of time, I think the decision regarding which moisturizer to use — and whether or not you think La Mer is worth the price tag — purely comes down to personal preference. There’s no denying that La Mer has created a great product, and its icon status speaks for itself. The price feels slightly more justified when you take into account its packaging and general presentation, but there’s no hiding the fact that it is very expensive.
I didn’t notice a huge difference between the two products during testing. While I can’t yet say as to whether there may be more benefits to using La Mer long-term, compared with Nivea’s offering, that will likely be the case, thanks to the addition of the miracle broth, which claims to help soothe sensitivities and improve skin irritation caused by environmental factors. However, one important thing to note is that both these moisturizers are occlusive — meaning they help seal in moisture by creating a barrier on the skin — and so, as a result, they may block pores, especially if your skin is already oily or acne-prone.
