The skincare world has been buzzing with speculation about whether Nivea’s classic creme moisturizer — which costs just $10 — is a viable alternative to La Mer’s cult classic cream, which will set you back a staggering $390 for 60ml.

There’s no arguing the price gap is vast, but rumors suggest that the two creams share up to 90 percent of the same ingredients. While both products are known and loved for their hydrating and soothing properties, can Nivea’s affordable formula really stand up to La Mer’s luxurious, celebrity-endorsed moisturizer?

Any beauty lover will know La Mer’s moisturizer is famed for its ‘miracle broth’ — a blend of sea kelp, vitamins, and minerals that promises transformative results. There’s a reason so many people consider it a holy grail formula, despite its high price tag. In comparison, Nivea’s recognizable blue tin contains a no-frills, multi-use cream that has been trusted for generations.

With the two products boasting similar ingredient lists, it probably comes as no surprise that people on social media have begun to wonder whether the differences between the two products are really worth hundreds of pounds. To settle the debate once and for all, I’ve put the two moisturizers to the test, comparing them side by side. Keep reading to discover how they fared.

How I tested

I put the moisturizers to the test for weeks ( Lucy Partington/The Independent )

I incorporated both moisturizers into my nighttime routine, sometimes using it as the only step after cleansing and other times layering it on top of my usual retinoid. Each cream was used for a month or so at a time to get a feel for the following factors:

Formula and texture: I compared the texture of both formulas. If La Mer's was thick, I expected Nivea's to be the same (it is said to be a cheaper alternative, so it has to be similar). I also assessed whether the consistency

How it absorbed: I assessed how well both creams absorbed into my skin. In order for it to be a fair test, I applied each one to either side of my face and timed how quickly it took.

Results: Similar to the absorption test, I wanted a side-by-side view of the finishes to analyze any differences (or similarities). I applied both formulas and took note of whether my skin felt nourished and hydrated, or if it was left with a greasy residue. I also considered how my skin felt in the morning, assessing if the moisturizers imparted a long-lasting, healthy glow.

IndyBest U.S. is the ultimate destination for product reviews from The Independent, all of which are a result of real-world testing. Lucy Partington is a beauty editor with more than a decade of experience testing, trialing, and reviewing products. She has a personal interest in finding affordable alternatives to high-end formulas, making her the ideal candidate for this review.