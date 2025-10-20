Adding moisturizer to oily skin might seem like a contradiction. When battling shine and a greasy complexion daily (if not hourly), adding another layer of sheen can feel counterintuitive. But experts agree that skipping hydrating products can actually make oiliness worse.

“Dehydration can worsen excess oil as the skin overproduces to compensate,” explains aesthetician and skin educator Katie Onyejekwe. The trick is to choose lightweight, non-comedogenic (read: non-pore-clogging) formulas that add moisture and, in time, help the skin to balance its own hydration levels.

But finding the best moisturizer for oily skin isn’t the easiest task, which is why I consulted skincare experts for their guidance on what to look for in a moisturizer and the products they recommend most. Think: lightweight, oil-balancing formulas that are packed with hydrating heroes, like hyaluronic acid.

What skincare ingredients help oily skin?

“Your skin could just have underlying dehydration,” says Dr. Gail Humble, physician and medical director of the Aesthetic Anti-Aging Institute. “In these cases, ingredients that help reduce transepidermal water loss (TEWL) can be especially beneficial.” These ingredients are almost always found in moisturizers, and are usually split into three categories: humectants, emollients, and occlusives.

“Humectants deliver water to the skin’s surface — like hyaluronic acid and glycerin — while oils, fats, and waxes (emollients and occlusives) seal that water in by forming a protective barrier, preventing evaporation,” continues Dr. Humble. “If you have oily skin, often a hydrator alone is enough.”

“Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid are helpful in hydrating,” adds Onyejekwe. “A lot of people aren’t genetically oily, just dehydrated and have a wrecked acid mantle. Dehydration can worsen excess oil as the skin overproduces to compensate.”

A good moisturizer for oily skin should also include actives that help control oiliness at the source. “Research shows a two to five percent niacinamide in a formula can help regulate oil production and reduce sebum,” says Onyejekwe. Salicylic acid is also always an oily skin favorite for its ability to decongest pores deep down, as well as polylysine for calming and regulating sebum production.

What skincare ingredients should be avoided if you have oily skin?

Both experts also agree on what ingredients oily skin types should avoid. “You generally shouldn’t use anything too rich and heavily occlusive (no slugging),” warns Onyejekwe. Slugging — applying thick butters, oils, and petroleum jelly to the skin after moisturizer to lock in hydration — is only for very dry skin, and even then, it can easily cause breakouts in anyone from trapping bacteria.

“Try to avoid skincare with a high alcohol content, which will only strip the skin and cause it to overproduce oil to compensate,” advises Onyejekwe. “Also steer clear of products with fragrance or high concentrations of essential oils — these can irritate oily or acne-prone skin and may worsen inflammation or breakouts,” adds Dr. Humble.

What are the best moisturizers for oily skin?

Meet the experts

Katie Onyejekwe: an aesthetician and skin educator with more than 13 years of experience in the beauty industry, teaching through masterclasses, video training, and editorial, and founder of The Facial Forum community of solo facialists.

an aesthetician and skin educator with more than 13 years of experience in the beauty industry, teaching through masterclasses, video training, and editorial, and founder of The Facial Forum community of solo facialists. Dr. Gail Humble, MD: physician and medical director of the Aesthetic Anti-Aging Institute, with more than 30 research articles published in medical journals surrounding skincare and the aging process.

