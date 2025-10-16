Determining your skin type can be tricky. And it’s made even harder considering different factors cause changes in texture and type — whether that’s environmental factors, including the weather, or the fact that the skincare products you use can cause changes over time. If you have dry skin, it can be more than just a feeling of tightness and dry patches – it can often be a sign of a compromised skin barrier, which is why it’s important to find the best skincare routine for your skin type.

The outermost layer of our skin has the grand task of controlling what enters and exits the skin — environment, lifestyle, and harsh skincare products can easily disrupt it. The result for dry skin is that it can’t keep itself hydrated, calm, or nourished.

“Dry skin is caused by a lack of sebum (oil) in the skin, a lack of the skin’s natural moisturising factors, and a weakened barrier,” explains aesthetician and skin educator Katie Onyejekwe. “It often is accompanied by dehydration as the skin then struggles to retain water.”

Physician Dr. Sophie Humble explains that beyond the skin barrier, both internal and external factors often play a key role. “Dry skin can be the result of environmental factors like cold weather, low humidity, and hot showers, or internal factors such as genetics, aging, and certain medical conditions like eczema or hypothyroidism,” she says. Harsh cleansers and using physical or chemical exfoliants only make matters worse, leaving skin dried out and irritated.

Whether your dryness is internal or external, moisturizers are your best friend for alleviating discomfort and helping the skin to repair itself over time. Choosing one can be overwhelming (not all moisturizers will work in the way you need them to), so we asked two experts for their advice on ingredients and methods to know, as well as the best moisturizers for dry skin that they recommend.

Meet the experts

Katie Onyejekwe: an aesthetician and skin educator with more than 13 years of experience in the beauty industry, teaching through masterclasses, video training, and editorial, and founder of The Facial Forum community of solo facialists.

an aesthetician and skin educator with more than 13 years of experience in the beauty industry, teaching through masterclasses, video training, and editorial, and founder of The Facial Forum community of solo facialists. Dr. Gail Humble, MD: physician and medical director of the Aesthetic Anti-Aging Institute, with more than 30 research articles published in medical journals surrounding skincare and the aging process.

What skincare ingredients help with dry skin?

When it comes to repairing and hydrating dry skin, both experts advise that you assess the skin barrier first. Any itchiness, redness, rough texture, or bouts of acne breakouts are a telltale sign that your barrier needs help. “Ceramides are essential for a strong skin barrier, helping to hold skin cells together and improve water retention,” says Onyejekwe.

“Cholesterol is also key as a lipid naturally found in the skin’s barrier, helping to reinforce the barrier and replenish the skin’s natural lipid composition, which is great for dry skin.” She also recommends cholesterol, omega fatty acids (found in oils like rose and sunflower), and squalane oil, all of which reinforce the lipid barrier and help skin retain moisture. “Squalane is particularly good as it mimics the skin’s natural sebum, softening while remaining lightweight.”

Dr. Humble adds that combining water-binding humectants and lipid emollients is key. “Look for products that contain humectants like hyaluronic acid and glycerin to help draw water into the skin. Pair these with emollients such as ceramides, shea butter, or squalane to strengthen the barrier and prevent further moisture loss,” she advises. Occlusives are the third type of ingredient to know for moisturization, creating a barrier over the skin to seal in moisture.

Dr. Humble warns against certain ingredients that can make dryness worse. “Avoid alcohol-based products, which can further strip moisture; fragrances, which may cause irritation or sensitivity; and strong exfoliants such as AHAs, BHAs, or physical scrubs when overused,” she recommends.

What’s the best skincare routine for dry skin?

Moisturizer should sit at the heart of a dry skin routine, supported by gentle, hydrating steps. “Layering hydration and locking it in with an occlusive, emollient cream or oil is the best strategy,” says Onyejekwe. She suggests starting with a cream, oil, or balm cleanser, followed by a hydrating essence, an antioxidant serum, and then a nourishing cream. A facial oil can also be added under moisturizer to boost glow, though Onyejekwe advises leaving time for it to sink in before sunscreen to avoid disrupting its protective film.

Dr. Humble agrees that gentle cleansing and layering are vital. “Start with a creamy, non-foaming cleanser, followed by a hydrating toner and a serum with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, or peptides. Layer on your chosen active before applying a rich moisturizer and a hydrating sunscreen. In the evening, use a nourishing cream and/or facial oil to seal in hydration overnight, with a mild AHA, like lactic acid, under moisturizer once or twice a week.”

Addressing dry skin is a routine-wide approach, but moisturizers do most of the heavy lifting. Read on for the best moisturizers for dry skin, according to the experts.

What are the best face moisturizers for dry skin?

The Inkey List bio-active ceramide moizturiser Read more $21 from Amazon.com Prices may vary Haru Haru Wonder black rice 5 ceramide cream Read more $24 from Amazon.com Prices may vary Biossance squalane and omega repair cream Read more $60 from Amazon.com Prices may vary Tatcha dewy skin cream Read more $72 from Sephora.com Prices may vary Dr Jart+ ceramidin skin barrier moisturizing cream Read more $49 from Amazon.com Prices may vary

Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews

IndyBest U.S. is the ultimate destination for product reviews from The Independent, all of which are a result of real-world testing. Ava Welsing-Kitcher is a beauty editor based in Los Angeles. She has a decade’s worth of experience and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to the products that do (and, importantly, don’t) work. She has consulted with and learned from skincare experts, including renowned dermatologists, cosmetic scientists, and leading aestheticians. In turn, she helps people understand the science and structure of their skin — often from her own personal experience with skin issues, such as a combination of dryness and oiliness, sensitivity, and dermatitis.