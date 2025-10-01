Charlotte Tilbury is the queen of beauty. Whether it’s the iconic Hollywood flawless filter primer ($49, Amazon.com / £39, Spacenk.com) — a product I personally couldn’t live without and recommend without reservation — or the glow-giving magic cream ($30, Charlottetilbury.com / £28, Spacenk.com) which Tilbury tells me she swears by for an “immediate skin revival,” her products never miss. So it’s no surprise that many of us take her advice as gospel (myself included) — and when it comes to mature skin, she’s a beacon of recommendations.

“As we age, our skin begins to show signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles, and dehydration, which can change how makeup looks and applies,” she says. “I have seen so many people with mature skin shy away from foundation as they worry it will make them look older.”

“I wanted something that worked for those with mature skin who want that lifting, smoothing, blurring effect,” she explains. This passion for formulating a lightweight foundation that wouldn’t cling to fine lines is what led to creating the skincare-meets-makeup line, and ultimately, the unreal skin sheer glow tint hydrating foundation stick ($46, Amazon.com / £35, Spacenk.com), which is the one beauty product she told me she recommends for mature skin.

It has a “sheer-to-light, buildable coverage and a second-skin finish,” she says. Not only has it been formulated to produce a lit-from-within look, but, as Tilbury explains, it also works to strengthen your skin barrier, which “improves the appearance of skin’s elasticity and firmness”. The foundation also contains hyaluronic acid (known for its hydrating benefits) and nourishing daikon radish seed oil to make the formula feel more like skincare than your traditional makeup product.

Having tested countless beauty products and foundations that have promised to deliver, I’m wary of bold claims. But I’ve used the foundation stick and can confirm the formula is supreme. It feels lightweight on the skin, yet has impressive staying power, lasting an entire day. The subtle glowy finish catches on the high points of the face, and doesn’t leave a greasy finish. It’s the perfect everyday foundation that I’ll forever rebuy.

Charlotte Tilbury foundation stick When it comes to beauty, Charlotte Tilbury doesn’t miss a trick — and she recommends this as the best beauty product for mature skin. The formula contains moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid (an asset for mature skin) and imparts a soft glow. For Tilbury, prep is also crucial. “You cannot have a beautiful painting without a beautiful canvas, and skin prep is the secret to ensuring your makeup looks flawless for longer,” she says. Her go-to base is her magic cream, which she claims “instantly cushions for hydrated, smoother, firmer, plumper-looking skin that glows”. She adds: “I love to apply my moisturiser using my Tilbury tap massage technique, which helps boost circulation for smoother, plumper, lifted-looking skin. Simply glide the product upwards from the cheeks to the temples, tap gently across the face, smooth along the jawline, and finish with circular motions on the forehead.” Buy in the UK now $46 from Amazon.com Prices may vary

