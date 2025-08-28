Beauty brand The Ordinary needs no introduction. It is renowned for creating affordable yet innovative skincare products that work. One of its latest launches is no exception: a growth factor face serum that addresses multiple visible signs of aging at a fraction of its competitors’ prices. But does it deliver? I put it to the test before it launched.

Growth factors are fast becoming the next buzz-worthy skincare ingredient. They are proteins that naturally occur in our skin cells — simply put, they act as messengers to various mechanisms in the skin, signaling it to repair and rejuvenate. They do so by stimulating skin cell turnover and the production of collagen and elastin — the fundamentals of keeping skin smooth and firm.

With age, growth factors deplete, so the skin is less able to repair itself from environmental damage like UV light and pollution, leading to premature signs of aging. By replenishing these growth factors, old skin cells start acting like younger skin cells again.

The science isn’t new — growth factors were first discovered by scientists in the 1950s, who went on to win a Nobel Prize for their work, and luxury skincare brands started infusing their formulas with the regenerating ingredient in the 1990s. But what is new is having access to this advanced science for the first time at a bargain price.

Typically, it's only high-end and hugely expensive skincare brands that carry growth factor skincare, excluding The Inkey List’s offering, although it’s hard to compare when it’s not as highly concentrated. But The Ordinary’s serum is cheap at $15.50, so I wanted to see how it performed.

How I tested

I assessed any changes to my skin ( Sabine Wiesel )

I am an experienced beauty editor in my 40s with typical signs of skin aging, including pigmentation, fine lines, and a loss of firmness. I tested the product every day for one month (both in my morning and evening skincare routines) under the same moisturizer. When testing, I considered a range of key criteria:

Formula: I assessed the key ingredients to determine which skin types would be suited to this formula. I also analyzed the consistency, how it felt on the skin, whether it left a sticky residue on my face, and whether it caused my moisturizer and makeup to pill.

I assessed the key ingredients to determine which skin types would be suited to this formula. I also analyzed the consistency, how it felt on the skin, whether it left a sticky residue on my face, and whether it caused my moisturizer and makeup to pill. Application: I noted how easy the product was to apply and whether the applicator dispensed the right amount of product.

I noted how easy the product was to apply and whether the applicator dispensed the right amount of product. Results: I considered any immediate effects and long-term benefits.

Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews

Sabine Wiesel is a beauty journalist. As someone in her 40s, she specialises in mature and anti-ageing skincare and beauty products. After speaking to expert dermatologists for their advice, she’s reviewed everything from the best neck creams to retinol eye creams to find the best value products that actually make an impact on fine lines and pigmentation. So you can trust her verdict on The Ordinary’s anti-aging serum.