The Ordinary’s $15 anti-aging serum delivered ‘impressive results in very little time’
The formula’s hero ingredient is set to make a big buzz in the skincare world in 2025
Beauty brand The Ordinary needs no introduction. It is renowned for creating affordable yet innovative skincare products that work. One of its latest launches is no exception: a growth factor face serum that addresses multiple visible signs of aging at a fraction of its competitors’ prices. But does it deliver? I put it to the test before it launched.
Growth factors are fast becoming the next buzz-worthy skincare ingredient. They are proteins that naturally occur in our skin cells — simply put, they act as messengers to various mechanisms in the skin, signaling it to repair and rejuvenate. They do so by stimulating skin cell turnover and the production of collagen and elastin — the fundamentals of keeping skin smooth and firm.
With age, growth factors deplete, so the skin is less able to repair itself from environmental damage like UV light and pollution, leading to premature signs of aging. By replenishing these growth factors, old skin cells start acting like younger skin cells again.
The science isn’t new — growth factors were first discovered by scientists in the 1950s, who went on to win a Nobel Prize for their work, and luxury skincare brands started infusing their formulas with the regenerating ingredient in the 1990s. But what is new is having access to this advanced science for the first time at a bargain price.
Typically, it's only high-end and hugely expensive skincare brands that carry growth factor skincare, excluding The Inkey List’s offering, although it’s hard to compare when it’s not as highly concentrated. But The Ordinary’s serum is cheap at $15.50, so I wanted to see how it performed.
How I tested
I am an experienced beauty editor in my 40s with typical signs of skin aging, including pigmentation, fine lines, and a loss of firmness. I tested the product every day for one month (both in my morning and evening skincare routines) under the same moisturizer. When testing, I considered a range of key criteria:
- Formula: I assessed the key ingredients to determine which skin types would be suited to this formula. I also analyzed the consistency, how it felt on the skin, whether it left a sticky residue on my face, and whether it caused my moisturizer and makeup to pill.
- Application: I noted how easy the product was to apply and whether the applicator dispensed the right amount of product.
- Results: I considered any immediate effects and long-term benefits.
Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews
Sabine Wiesel is a beauty journalist. As someone in her 40s, she specialises in mature and anti-ageing skincare and beauty products. After speaking to expert dermatologists for their advice, she's reviewed everything from the best neck creams to retinol eye creams to find the best value products that actually make an impact on fine lines and pigmentation.
The Ordinary GF solution
- Key ingredient: Three growth factors (EGF, IGF and TGF)
- Why we love it
- Absorbs in seconds
- Heals skin damage
- Smooths texture, lines, and wrinkles
- Firms skin with time
- Great alternative to retinol serum
- Take note
- Watery texture makes it easy to use too much
The Ordinary GF solution formula
While you may have tried, seen, or heard about epidermal growth factor (EGF) serums, this formula goes beyond those containing this one type of growth factor. Instead, it’s infused with a high concentration of not just one but three plant-based growth factors (adding IGF and TGF growth factors if you’re into the science).
The brand says this is to offer short-, medium-, and long-term effects, including targeting rough skin texture and regenerating the look of aging skin by reducing fine lines and wrinkles and firming the face and neck for a lifted appearance.
The Ordinary GF solution application
Just like many of The Ordinary’s bestselling products, the growth factor 15 percent solution comes in the brand’s signature apothecary-like brown bottle with an easy-to-use pipette. I found it fuss-free, as it absorbs in seconds — I used it after cleansing and before applying moisturizer in both morning and evening regimes.
It’s recommended to apply a few drops to your face and neck, but for all-over coverage, I found four or five seemed more appropriate. Don’t be tempted, like I was on occasion, to use any more — as it’s a water-based serum, it is easy to overuse, but do so, and you’ll be restocking faster than you need to.
You also have to consider your other skincare products. The brand warns not to use the same regimen as exfoliating acids and vitamin C products, as these can hinder growth factors.
The Ordinary GF solution result
As with other skin-rejuvenating formulas, you do have to play the long game with growth factors to see results. So, I was pleasantly surprised that after just three weeks of use, my dull, dry skin did look more radiant (a hard thing to pull off in the winter months) and already felt much smoother.
These are impressive results in very little time. It must be its exclusive cocktail of growth factors working its magic as promised. I’m going to continue both the AM/PM use to see how my skin looks and feels with continued use — I’ll keep you posted.
What’s more, this formula makes a great alternative to a retinol serum. There are no side effects to be wary of, so if you’re on the sensitive side or haven’t got on with retinoids in the past, try this as a substitute.
The one downside to the formula is that you get little hydration. So, if you have skin on the dry side, like me, that benefits from an extra layer of hyaluronic acid, then teaming it with the much-loved hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 with ceramides ($9.90, Theordinary.com) would be the way to go.
Is The Ordinary’s GF 15% solution worth buying?
The Ordinary growth factors 15% serum is a gentle and effective alternative to retinol, and I predict that growth factors will be one of the biggest skincare trends in 2025. The science may not be new, but applying it to skincare that’s both accessible and effective is.
Previously, many of us were priced out of advanced science formulations, with most growth factor serums costing through the roof, but the original affordable and effective ingredient-led skincare brand has done it again: making high-tech skincare available for all.
I’m impressed with its smoothing abilities after just three weeks, but I can’t wait to see how it fares with firming and lifting over time.