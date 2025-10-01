The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
I reviewed Bloomingdale’s beauty advent calendar — is it worth $325?
The festive countdown is brimming with premium products from La Mer, La Prairie, Clé de Peau, and more
Whether you like it or not, it’s time to start thinking about the holidays — and what better way to count down than with one of the best beauty advent calendars?
As a shopping editor, I’ve tested, reviewed, and compared countless beauty advent calendars over the past six years — and this year’s lineup is looking impressive. I will preface that with the fact that the UK has it better than we do (lots of the 25-day calendars feature more than 30 products — and Liberty’s advent calendar remains an iconic favorite for good reason). But if there’s one retailer that will impress in the U.S., it’s Bloomingdale’s.
Along with its Little Brown Bags and roster of designer fashion brands, the beauty offering is just another reason to love shopping at Bloomingdale’s. And this year, Bloomingdale’s beauty advent calendar returns for the third time, and it promises to be a showstopper. I opened all 25 doors ahead of December 1 to find out whether it’s worth the price tag.
1Bloomingdale's beauty advent calendar
- Worth: $800
- Number of days: 25
- Number of products: 27 (eight full-size)
- Advent calendar highlights: Charlotte Tilbury’s glowgasm beauty light wand, Augustinus Bader the eye patches, U Beauty the super hydrator, Sisley Paris black rose cream mask, Le Labo the noir 29 eau de parfum, SK-II facial treatment essence, U Beauty the super hydrator
- Available: Now
- Why we love it
- Packed with luxury brands and products
- Good mix of makeup, fragrances, skincare, and non-beauty items
- Take note
- Repeat inclusions from last year's calendar
Bloomingdale's beauty advent calendar packaging
Once again, the outer packaging has been designed to resemble the retailer’s flagship store on 59th Street. Once removed from the sleeve, though, there is limited branding — rather, a pair of gold-trimmed windows that reveal a glimpse into the colorful doors inside.
Aside from the soft, glossy finish, the retailer has rejected anything overly festive. Open the gold doors and you’ll find 25 differently sized, individually numbered drawers, each of which fits tightly into the wider packaging.
What’s inside the Bloomingdale's beauty advent calendar?
As you’d expect from Bloomingdale’s, the calendar includes luxe skincare, makeup, fragrances, and more that you can use way beyond the holiday season. Packed with 27 products (eight of which are full-size to make it feel worth your buck), you can expect to unbox everything from Augustinus Bader’s eye patches to La Mer rejuvenating night cream, and even a mini La Labo fragrance.
It’s the variety of products that I like most about the Bloomingdale’s calendar — from experience, multi-brand advent calendars are often very skincare-focused, so I’m glad to see an array of
Makeup is often overlooked in beauty advent calendars. But in the Bloomingdale’s beauty advent calendar, you’ll receive Bobbi Brown’s long-wear cream shadow stick in ruby shimmer, Trish McEvoy’s intense gel eyeliner in black (which is one of my favorite eyeliners and has impressive staying power), and Charlotte Tilbury’s glowgasm beauty light wand in pinkgasm. I’m a longtime fan of Charlotte Tilbury’s light wands — they deliver impressive color payoff and staying power. And Bobbi Brown’s shadow sticks are great for quick application and deliver subtle sparkle, which is perfect for the holidays.
There is an array of skincare, too (all of which I’d happily fill my cart with). The calendar starts strong with a La Prairie Skin’s caviar luxe eye cream on day one — an expensive product to buy at full price, so the small pot is a nice way to sample the formula. Come December 4, your skin is in for a real treat thanks to SK-II’s facial treatment mask and facial treatment essence — after using the essence for a week, my skin felt brighter and hydrated, so you’re in for a treat.
U Beauty’s the super hydrator is another great addition. Despite its runny formula, it’s a rich moisturizer that sits nicely under makeup and imparts a subtle glow. It’s technically a full-size product, but at 0.5 fl oz, it’s the smallest bottle the brand stocks.
Speaking of product sizes, I would also have liked a larger sample of the Lancôme génifique ultimate recovery serum, which, at 0.23 fl oz, felt particularly small. I would’ve also appreciated more full-size skincare products. That said, the calendar is a great opportunity to sample lots of luxe skincare that might ordinarily feel out of reach.
I was surprised (and pleased) by the number of fragrances included — particularly since Bloomingdale’s has a separate fragrance advent calendar this year. Without giving too much away, you’ll unbox sample scents from Le Labo, Jo Malone, Creed, and more, so if you’re looking for a new perfume, the advent calendar offers a good way to try lots. Plus, I found them to be the perfect size to throw into my purse.
Another highlight is the inclusion of non-beauty products in the Bloomingdale’s advent calendar. While I was surprised to unbox The Laundress’s beauty sleep detergent, I’m so glad I did. The luxury detergent added a delightful scent to my bedding, and I’m considering buying a full-size bottle. Similarly, I appreciated the Slip’s silk scrunchie duo (you can never have too many hair ties).
When comparing the content of this year’s calendar to last year’s, there are lots of repeat inclusions, such as La Prairie’s eye cream, SK-II’s skincare, and Charlotte Tilbury’s glowgasm light wand. Given the store’s extensive beauty offering, I’d have liked greater variation. But I do think Bloomingdale’s beauty advent calendar is the perfect way to try products from some of the best beauty brands.
The verdict on Bloomingdale’s beauty advent calendar
There’s no denying that this year’s Bloomingdale’s beauty advent calendar is expensive, but it’s an excellent way of expanding your collection of luxury fragrances, makeup, and skincare — and sampling hardworking products you might never have thought of. It’s definitely been carefully curated and features a nice selection of popular brands that are dotted throughout the store’s beauty counters.
How I tested the Bloomingdale’s beauty advent calendar
I’ve been testing beauty advent calendars for six years, so it’s safe to say I know what to look for in a good one. But when reviewing Bloomingdale’s beauty advent calendar, I assessed the following:
- Contents: Perhaps the most important thing is what’s included in the advent calendar, and whether these products make the cost worth it. I used each of the products, including those that weren’t beauty-related, to assess whether they had universal appeal. I assessed the sizes of each of the products and whether the calendar was just littered with samples. I also noted whether, when the retailer uses the word “full-size,” the product actually is.
- Variety of products: The appeal of a multi-brand beauty advent calendar is that you get to sample an array of products from different brands.
- Cost: Beauty advent calendars are expensive, including the Bloomingdale’s countdown, so I assessed the overall cost and whether the included products felt worth the initial investment.
- Value: Alongside the cost, I also considered the overall value of the calendar. I thought about whether the technical worth of the calendar ($800) was reflected in the lineup.
Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews
Eva Waite-Taylor is the global eCommerce editor at The Independent. She has been reviewing beauty advent calendars for six years, analyzing the cost, value, product inclusions, and more, so she has a strong understanding of what makes a good Christmas countdown. For Bloomingdale’s, she opened every single box and used each of the products to understand their efficacy.