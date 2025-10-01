I reviewed Bloomingdale’s beauty advent calendar — is it worth $325?

Bloomingdale's beauty advent calendar packaging

Once again, the outer packaging has been designed to resemble the retailer’s flagship store on 59th Street. Once removed from the sleeve, though, there is limited branding — rather, a pair of gold-trimmed windows that reveal a glimpse into the colorful doors inside.

The outer packaging is a nod to the flagship store on 59th Street (Eva Waite-Taylor/The Independent)

Aside from the soft, glossy finish, the retailer has rejected anything overly festive. Open the gold doors and you’ll find 25 differently sized, individually numbered drawers, each of which fits tightly into the wider packaging.

What’s inside the Bloomingdale's beauty advent calendar?

The Bloomingdale’s beauty advent calendar offers a great way to sample products from luxury brands (Eva Waite-Taylor/The Independent)

As you’d expect from Bloomingdale’s, the calendar includes luxe skincare, makeup, fragrances, and more that you can use way beyond the holiday season. Packed with 27 products (eight of which are full-size to make it feel worth your buck), you can expect to unbox everything from Augustinus Bader’s eye patches to La Mer rejuvenating night cream, and even a mini La Labo fragrance.

It’s the variety of products that I like most about the Bloomingdale’s calendar — from experience, multi-brand advent calendars are often very skincare-focused, so I’m glad to see an array of

Makeup is often overlooked in beauty advent calendars. But in the Bloomingdale’s beauty advent calendar, you’ll receive Bobbi Brown’s long-wear cream shadow stick in ruby shimmer, Trish McEvoy’s intense gel eyeliner in black (which is one of my favorite eyeliners and has impressive staying power), and Charlotte Tilbury’s glowgasm beauty light wand in pinkgasm. I’m a longtime fan of Charlotte Tilbury’s light wands — they deliver impressive color payoff and staying power. And Bobbi Brown’s shadow sticks are great for quick application and deliver subtle sparkle, which is perfect for the holidays.

There is an array of skincare, too (all of which I’d happily fill my cart with). The calendar starts strong with a La Prairie Skin’s caviar luxe eye cream on day one — an expensive product to buy at full price, so the small pot is a nice way to sample the formula. Come December 4, your skin is in for a real treat thanks to SK-II’s facial treatment mask and facial treatment essence — after using the essence for a week, my skin felt brighter and hydrated, so you’re in for a treat.

The small pot of La Prairie Skin’s caviar luxe eye cream is a nice way to sample a luxe product (Eva Waite-Taylor/The Independent)

U Beauty’s the super hydrator is another great addition. Despite its runny formula, it’s a rich moisturizer that sits nicely under makeup and imparts a subtle glow. It’s technically a full-size product, but at 0.5 fl oz, it’s the smallest bottle the brand stocks.

Speaking of product sizes, I would also have liked a larger sample of the Lancôme génifique ultimate recovery serum, which, at 0.23 fl oz, felt particularly small. I would’ve also appreciated more full-size skincare products. That said, the calendar is a great opportunity to sample lots of luxe skincare that might ordinarily feel out of reach.

I was surprised (and pleased) by the number of fragrances included — particularly since Bloomingdale’s has a separate fragrance advent calendar this year. Without giving too much away, you’ll unbox sample scents from Le Labo, Jo Malone, Creed, and more, so if you’re looking for a new perfume, the advent calendar offers a good way to try lots. Plus, I found them to be the perfect size to throw into my purse.

Another highlight is the inclusion of non-beauty products in the Bloomingdale’s advent calendar. While I was surprised to unbox The Laundress’s beauty sleep detergent, I’m so glad I did. The luxury detergent added a delightful scent to my bedding, and I’m considering buying a full-size bottle. Similarly, I appreciated the Slip’s silk scrunchie duo (you can never have too many hair ties).

When comparing the content of this year’s calendar to last year’s, there are lots of repeat inclusions, such as La Prairie’s eye cream, SK-II’s skincare, and Charlotte Tilbury’s glowgasm light wand. Given the store’s extensive beauty offering, I’d have liked greater variation. But I do think Bloomingdale’s beauty advent calendar is the perfect way to try products from some of the best beauty brands.