Is The Ordinary’s $9 hyaluronic acid serum the answer to hydrated, glowy skin?
The lightweight consistency feels impressively luxe for its price point
In an increasingly oversaturated market, skincare brand The Ordinary is known for delivering ingredient-led formulas, a comprehensive range, and affordable pricing. The brand’s lineup spans everything from cleansers, eye cream, and moisturizers to brow and lash growth serums.
As a big fan of the brand’s popular hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 serum, I was intrigued to find out it was reformulated last year. The serum’s consistency is said to be more lightweight and non-sticky, with moisturising ceramides now included in the ingredients.
Ceramides help protect and repair the skin’s natural barrier and prevent moisture loss. Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid is a humectant, meaning it promotes hydration by retaining moisture on the skin’s surface. Combining the two ingredients creates a surface-level hydration boost and also protects the barrier, preventing irritation and dryness.
But how does this formula stand up to testing? Is it really the the answer to hydrated, glowy skin? I got my hands on a bottle of the serum to bring you my verdict.
How I tested
I spent a month testing The Ordinary’s hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 serum and incorporating it into my morning and evening skincare. During this time, I assessed the following:
- Consistency: The old formula left a slight tackiness, and the reformulated version promised a super lightweight finish, so I noted if this was true. I also analyzed whether the formula had a runny or gloopy consistency, assessing how this impacted the application.
- Absorption: I noted how well it absorbed, timing this process to get a good idea of how quickly (or slowly) it was. I also assessed how it layered with other formulas, including my moisturizer, and whether any pilling occurred when applying makeup.
- Results: After a month’s use, I considered whether there were any noticeable changes to my skin texture and overall appearance.
Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews
IndyBest U.S. is the ultimate destination for product reviews from The Independent, all of which are a result of real-world testing. Helen Wilson-Beevers is an experienced beauty writer who has tested thousands of skincare products. Helen has also consulted experts on the best ingredients to look for, using this intel to guide her when she’s reviewing products. She has dry skin and is constantly on the search for the best formulas to provide hydration, making her the perfect candidate for this review of The Ordinary’s hyaluronic acid serum.
1The Ordinary hyaluronic acid 2% + B5
- Key ingredients: Ceramides, hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5
- Suitable for: All skin types
- Why we love it
- Lightweight
- Hydrating
- Fast-absorbing
The Ordinary’s hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 water-based serum has a pipette applicator and is contained in a glass bottle, much like its previous iteration. It’s suitable for all skin types, and particularly good for dryness and signs of aging, thanks to the inclusion of hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, along with ceramides to support the skin barrier. The latter is a hero ingredient, known for preventing moisture loss.
As per the instructions, I applied a few drops of the serum to my skin after cleansing, in the morning and at night. While the formula is runny (but non-gloopy like some hyaluronic acid serums can be), it doesn’t slip off and can be spread easily across the face. Absorption is fast, and the serum’s consistency offers a lightness, with no lingering residue, while adding a gentle layer to my often parched skin. I appreciated that there was no tackiness on the skin after application.
As a busy mom of two, I look to skincare for a bit of TLC as well as plumping hydration support. I’ve found applying this formula offers soothing comfort and has an impressively luxe finish for its price point. After application, my skin looks and feels smooth and fresh, and, when sealed with my favorite moisturizer on top (The Ordinary’s super soothing and hydrating natural moisturizing factors + phytoceramides ($10.80, Theordinary.com)), I saw increased softness and a supple finish. It’s an easy hydration win to add to my skincare routine, and it definitely feels like I’m sandwiching in another layer of skin-barrier support.
The plumped-up effect delivered by hyaluronic acid’s ability to draw moisture to the skin’s surface works brilliantly with restorative ceramides, and the notably lightweight formula offers a refreshing, fast-absorbing effect. Plus, my skin looked and felt a bit brighter.
The verdict: The Ordinary hyaluronic acid 2% + B5
The Ordinary’s hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 serum is an affordable hydration boost that feels soothing and leaves my skin looking smooth and fresh. It’s a fast-absorbing product that easily slots into a skincare routine, doesn’t leave a lingering residue, and offers lightweight skin barrier support. If you’re seeking a product to help make your skin appear more plumped up, this could be the updated buy to try.