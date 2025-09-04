Is The Ordinary’s $9 hyaluronic acid serum the answer to hydrated, glowy skin?

In an increasingly oversaturated market, skincare brand The Ordinary is known for delivering ingredient-led formulas, a comprehensive range, and affordable pricing. The brand’s lineup spans everything from cleansers, eye cream, and moisturizers to brow and lash growth serums.

As a big fan of the brand’s popular hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 serum, I was intrigued to find out it was reformulated last year. The serum’s consistency is said to be more lightweight and non-sticky, with moisturising ceramides now included in the ingredients.

Ceramides help protect and repair the skin’s natural barrier and prevent moisture loss. Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid is a humectant, meaning it promotes hydration by retaining moisture on the skin’s surface. Combining the two ingredients creates a surface-level hydration boost and also protects the barrier, preventing irritation and dryness.

But how does this formula stand up to testing? Is it really the the answer to hydrated, glowy skin? I got my hands on a bottle of the serum to bring you my verdict.

How I tested

I got my hands on The Ordinary’s hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 serum ( Helen Wilson-Beevers/The Independent )

I spent a month testing The Ordinary’s hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 serum and incorporating it into my morning and evening skincare. During this time, I assessed the following:

The old formula left a slight tackiness, and the reformulated version promised a super lightweight finish, so I noted if this was true. I also analyzed whether the formula had a runny or gloopy consistency, assessing how this impacted the application. Absorption: I noted how well it absorbed, timing this process to get a good idea of how quickly (or slowly) it was. I also assessed how it layered with other formulas, including my moisturizer, and whether any pilling occurred when applying makeup.

IndyBest U.S. is the ultimate destination for product reviews from The Independent, all of which are a result of real-world testing. Helen Wilson-Beevers is an experienced beauty writer who has tested thousands of skincare products. Helen has also consulted experts on the best ingredients to look for, using this intel to guide her when she’s reviewing products. She has dry skin and is constantly on the search for the best formulas to provide hydration, making her the perfect candidate for this review of The Ordinary’s hyaluronic acid serum.