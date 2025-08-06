If you want a bronzed, just-back-from-vacation glow without actually baking in the sun, the best self-tanners are the way to go.

While streaky, orange formulas may haunt your memories, today’s options are much more sophisticated. There’s something for every preference. Lotions are ideal for buildable, low-commitment color you can layer daily and can even help you maintain a spray tan. But body and face drops allow you to customize the depth of your glow and build over a few days.

As for mousse formulas, these “require a little more effort, but are great when applied the day before a big event,” says Jess Glaser, spray tan artist at On The Glow Studio in New York City. “Just make sure you use a mitt and blend carefully, especially around your hands and knuckles.” A clear mist “works well for a soft glow”, but Glaser advises that they “need blending around the hairline and jaw to avoid streaks”.

To find the best of the bunch, I tested 20 different self-tanners, paying close attention to how each one looked, felt, and wore on my skin, wittling it down to this list of the top nine.

How I tested

I kept expert self-tanner Jess Glaser’s advice in mind when selecting and testing the formulas. To evaluate each self-tanner, I applied the product to clean, freshly exfoliated skin using a mitt, gloves, or bare hands as directed by the packaging. For drops and gradual lotions that didn’t call for a mitt, I followed the brand’s specific instructions and made sure to thoroughly wash my hands afterward, reapplying over the course of a few days to build a gradual tan. I wore loose, dark clothing after application and closely monitored dry-down time, finish, and transfer.

I rated each tanner from one to five (with five being the best), based on the following factors:

Ease of application : I considered how easy the formula was to work with and whether it blended well. I also kept an eye out for a guide color — in the instances where there wasn’t, I considered whether the formula was beginner-friendly.

: I considered how easy the formula was to work with and whether it blended well. I also kept an eye out for a guide color — in the instances where there wasn’t, I considered whether the formula was beginner-friendly. Drying time and residue : I tracked how long each tanner took to dry, and whether the product left a sticky or greasy residue.

: I tracked how long each tanner took to dry, and whether the product left a sticky or greasy residue. Color result and longevity: I considered how believable the tan looked on my light-to-medium skin, how long it lasted, and how evenly it faded over several days.

I considered how believable the tan looked on my light-to-medium skin, how long it lasted, and how evenly it faded over several days. Scent : I noted which scents felt fresh or light versus strong.

: I noted which scents felt fresh or light versus strong. Transfer: There is nothing worse than white sheets or clothing being ruined by self-tan stains, so I closely monitored whether any of the formulas transferred.

Brigitt Earley has more than 15 years of experience in reviewing beauty products. She has written about everything from the best drugstore makeup to the heat protectant sprays. As for self-tanner, Brigitt is an expert on the topic — she has tested countless face and body formulas over the years (including finding the best drugstore self-tanner) and consulted experts on the different formulas and application tips.

The best self-tanners in the U.S. for 2025 are: