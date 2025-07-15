Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
From glowing results to tackling spots, these are the masks that really work
Find the right face mask for your skin type, and it can help reduce the likelihood of getting spots, calm inflammation, hydrate, and more.
However, I should point out that, while the best face masks can provide an effective boost to your regular skincare routine, relying on face masks alone is unlikely to garner great results.
So, if you’ve already got a good routine when it comes to cleansing, moisturising and protecting your skin, a mask can give you a little extra TLC, when needed.
You may want to try an exfoliating face mask to help slough off dead skin, or pick up a clay-based formula to help remove impurities such as blackheads. Meanwhile, moisturising masks can help leave your skin in optimal health. Some hydrating masks are even designed to be left on overnight, so you can gain the full benefits, without eating into your day.
Here, I’ve put several face masks to the test, to bring you my pick of the best.
For this edit, I tried each mask on one side of my face (apart from the LED mask, which was used across the whole face) over the course of a fortnight. I followed the brands’ instructions in terms of application and frequency of use, which meant some masks were used a handful of times, and others more often during the testing period.
After testing each mask, I assessed several criteria, including:
As a beauty journalist, I’ve spent years testing products, and I have reviewed everything from sauna blankets to gut health monitors and much more for IndyBest. In my reviews, I always offer my honest opinion and will only recommend products that I have found to be effective while offering good value for money.
This is a bio-cellulose sheet mask that fits perfectly to the contours of the face, and I was hugely impressed by the mask’s staying power (the brand advises wearing this mask for 30 minutes). Lots of sheet masks slide or slip around, but this one really stuck to my face during testing. Crucially, it didn’t dry out or tighten in any areas, either, maintaining its moisture until I took it off. Promising to restore and renew, this mask’s primary strength is that it infuses the skin with a serum rich in rose, honey, and hyaluronic acid, meaning it calms, hydrates, and soothes in one. After using it, my skin felt cool, calm and very soft. Overall, it’s a great pick-me-up for the skin.
A bit of a buzzword in the beauty sphere, squalane is lightweight and hydrating, soothing the skin and bolstering barrier function but, crucially, rarely clogging up spot-prone skin. Using it regularly can make skin look bouncier and plumper, and this mask definitely delivers on that front. I liked using it most before nights out, when my skin needed a bit of extra oomph to look juicy under makeup. I generally wore this mask for about 15 minutes before removing, massaging in the remaining residue, before applying makeup. My only gripe is that the mask did slip a little bit during use.
This cult classic promises to deliver “instant youth”, and, having relied on it for about 20 years, I can confirm it does indeed add a shot of plumpness, smoothness, and suppleness to the surface of the skin. It’s ideal after a long flight, when skin looks and feels tight and tired, but I also use it before big occasions, to pep up my skin.
In terms of what’s doing all the work, the headline is black rose, which helps neutralise skin-damaging free radicals as well as hydrate. There’s also shea butter, chlorella, and vitamin E, among other ingredients geared towards soothing and hydrating.
Gently sloughing off dead skin really helps to up your glow – but that gentle bit is crucial. You absolutely don’t want to be scrubbing at your skin, causing micro tears to the surface and compromising your barrier. Here, though, the combination of pumpkin, pomegranate, papaya, and pineapple enzymes mean this mask will gently (with very little sting, in my experience) encourage dead skin to come away when you remove the face mask with a damp flannel after letting it sit for about 10 minutes. My skin is prone to spots, and I found using this product every four to five days kept my skin relatively clear and definitely reduced the frequently of breakouts.
I’ve found a lot of overnight face masks are a bit too heavy in texture, leaving residue on my pillow, clinging to my hair, and often making my skin flare up with spots. This one did none of the above. Initially, it feels like a medium-weight moisturiser but smooths on to really help skin remain hydrated over time. I applied it to my freshly cleansed skin without any serum or moisturiser underneath, and applied a layer all down my face and neck. The idea is for it to slightly exfoliate but to mainly soothe, protect the skin barrier, and bind moisture – the result of which is soft, glowing skin.
If you suffer from blackheads and spots, kaolin clay could be the answer, thanks to its ability to draw gunk from the skin without stripping it entirely as, say, anything laden with alcohol will. Here, the hero ingredient is combined with white tea to neutralise some of the effects of pollutants, making this a great face mask for volatile skin that’s often exposed to city life, as mine is. I’ve found regularly using this mask reduces the likelihood of spots but I also enjoyed using it as a targeted spot treatment, just dotting a little bit on problem areas before removing the formula with a flannel.
This mask is incredibly moisturising but, thanks to the foam texture, it doesn’t make skin feel overwhelmed or greasy. I noticed every time I used it that my skin looked much smoother afterwards, and a little firmer (most noticeably on my neck). This is also a versatile pick. It can be used as part of a daytime routine, as a standalone product, or overnight – the latter helped to give my skin a real boost. I also found it’s perfect before travel, when layered under an SPF, to really give the face a surge of moisture.
At-home LED face masks are booming, and for good reason. Sure, they’re not as effective as in-salon versions but, used daily, they will absolutely help to boost collagen, which is vital to skin looking healthy and youthful. Additionally, you’re likely to see an increase in glow almost instantly. I found this mask fits the face’s contours smoothly, and it even comes with an easy-to-use remote control (I’d say it’s pretty much foolproof). The mask is secured in place by two straps, and the brand recommends you wear the mask for about 10 minutes daily, for the best results. After putting it to the test, I’d have to agree, as I found my skin was bouncier and calmer, with continued use of this mask.
The best face mask for you will depend on your skin type and what you’re looking to achieve. However, for me, the Skimono advanced moisturisation+ delivers hydration with ease, and my skin felt cool, calm and soft after use, helping this product secure the top spot in this lineup. I also love using the Sisley black rose cream mask before going out, and the CurrentBody LED light therapy face mask in the morning, as I find it makes my skin look great for the day ahead. Meanwhile, if you suffer with blackheads and spots, opt for the Neal’s Yard Remedies reviving white tea face mask.
We spoke to consultant dermatologist Dr Angela Tewari, to find out more about the benefits of different face masks.
The sheet acts as a seal to help the ingredients penetrate deeper into the skin. This is useful when it comes to using moisture-based actives such as hyaluronic acid, but isn’t always necessary. “If you’re using a more exfoliative type mask with AHAs, then you don’t necessarily need a sheet, because you’ll be washing the mask off afterwards,” says Dr Tewari.
“Overnight masks are great for hydration,” says Dr Tewari. There’s the benefit of having the ingredients on the skin through the skin rejuvenation phase in your sleep stages, and “skin will look and feel more rested” in the morning.
“I would only be using them once a week, because you don’t want to disrupt your skin barrier - particularly if you’re using a tretinoin, a vitamin C or even salicylic acids or peels in your regime.”
