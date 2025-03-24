The best infrared sauna blankets for at-home self-care

From acupressure mats to weighted blankets and scents designed to direct mood, there isn’t much we can’t do from our homes when it comes to wellness aids. In the same way, infrared sauna blankets aim to provide an accessible sauna experience without having to drop thousands of pounds on a home sauna.

Saunas can be incredibly relaxing, soothing sore muscles from excercise and injury. Although there has been little research to back up the claims, anecdotal evidence reports that saunas help to ease pain and minimise of inflammation.

Infrared sauna blankets aim to do the same, offering a cheap, compact way to achieve all those benefits. All you have to do is place the bag on the floor or on your bed, dress in some lightweight (ideally cotton) clothes – you need fabric between your skin and the blanket – then turn on the gadget.

Each model varies slightly, but the basic idea is that the blanket heats up and uses infrared radiation to relax your muscles. You want to aim for around 20 to 40 minutes in the blanket for maximum benefits. When you’re done, wipe down the inside, and store it away. Simple, right?

How we tested

open image in gallery Our reviewer in action, testing out one of the blankets ( Madeleine Spencer )

We trialled a different infrared sauna blanket each week, using them consecutively to get used to the different models over the winter. As each one reached a slightly different temperature, we took notes on how quickly it reached its top setting, before dialling it down for comfort, when needed. We also took into account how easy each one was to use, in terms of getting in and out, and how accessible the control was once we were snugly inside. Other design elements (where appropriate) were also considered when curating our list of the best models on the market.

Madeleine Spencer is a journalist and writer specialising in beauty and wellness. As well as writing about the best health and wellness resorts for The Independent, she’s written reviews on everything from fitness monitors and wearables to vitamin D supplements. When it comes to infrared sauna blankets, she’s tested all the best products on the market to bring you the very best.

The best infrared sauna blankets for 2025 are: