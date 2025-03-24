The best infrared sauna blankets for at-home self-care

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
There’s no need to seek out a spa or gym sauna when you have one of these wellness gadgets
From acupressure mats to weighted blankets and scents designed to direct mood, there isn’t much we can’t do from our homes when it comes to wellness aids. In the same way, infrared sauna blankets aim to provide an accessible sauna experience without having to drop thousands of pounds on a home sauna.
Saunas can be incredibly relaxing, soothing sore muscles from excercise and injury. Although there has been little research to back up the claims, anecdotal evidence reports that saunas help to ease pain and minimise of inflammation.
Infrared sauna blankets aim to do the same, offering a cheap, compact way to achieve all those benefits. All you have to do is place the bag on the floor or on your bed, dress in some lightweight (ideally cotton) clothes – you need fabric between your skin and the blanket – then turn on the gadget.
Each model varies slightly, but the basic idea is that the blanket heats up and uses infrared radiation to relax your muscles. You want to aim for around 20 to 40 minutes in the blanket for maximum benefits. When you’re done, wipe down the inside, and store it away. Simple, right?
We trialled a different infrared sauna blanket each week, using them consecutively to get used to the different models over the winter. As each one reached a slightly different temperature, we took notes on how quickly it reached its top setting, before dialling it down for comfort, when needed. We also took into account how easy each one was to use, in terms of getting in and out, and how accessible the control was once we were snugly inside. Other design elements (where appropriate) were also considered when curating our list of the best models on the market.
This sauna blanket comes with Velcro fastenings, so, once you’re in it, you feel snug and comfortable. It has eight different heat levels (five made us sweat a little bit, eight felt sweltering); a hand-held controller, so you can adjust the temperature without having to get out of the blanket; and a timer – it’ll switch off automatically after an hour if you fall asleep (which we did, every time).
While at a lower price point than the others tested, this blanket performed really well, with temperatures available ranging from 35C to 85C, which are evenly distributed throughout the blanket.
It heats up quickly and performs well overall but the feature that differentiates this is how quickly it folds away, making it the perfect buy if you need to stash yours under the bed or in a cupboard and don’t want to wrestle with a cumbersome blanket when it comes to packing it up.
With a dial that can take the temperature from 25C to 80C, in small increments, this one is great if you are sensitive to heat and want to be able to change the level of warmth while inside the blanket.
We liked the control it offered when hitting higher temperatures, experimenting with the warmer, more sweat-inducing ones, then cooling it by 5C when it felt a bit much. In other respects, it is similar to the Higher Dose model (£839, Higherdose.com), in that it fastens with Velcro and has an external body comprised of vegan leather.
Boasting 96 jade and tourmaline stones in the lining – which evenly distribute infrared heat – and with a Faraday shield, Heat Healer has made a blanket that is perfect for anyone after a holistic treatment that feels as close to lying in a hot sauna as possible.
The stones are flat and run down the blanket evenly, so you don’t need to worry about them being uncomfortable to lie on. This is also the longest model we tested, so, if you’re tall, we’d opt for this one.
Sun Home specialises in making saunas and cold plunges, with the brand’s devotees citing the meticulous attention to detail as a point of difference between the company’s sauna blankets and others.
The control panel offers temperatures from 35C to 75C, and the timer ranges from 30-60 minutes, with the blanket taking around 15 minutes to heat up. It’s worth noting this control is one of the easiest to use in terms of switching it on and changing the temperature or duration of heat once inside. A simple up and down dial attached to a cord makes using it a breeze while comfortably inside the blanket.
It is generally recommended to use the sauna blanket three to four times a week. At first, start out with a low temperature for 10-15 minutes, then work up to around 35-40 minutes each time.
We’ve named the Higher Dose sauna blanket as our best buy, as it’s a fuss-free product that emerged as the one we reached for most often among those we tested. If, like us, you like an all-round sauna session that will help you zone out at the end of the day, this is the perfect solution.
