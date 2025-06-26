The benefits of gua sha, plus our wellbeing editor’s favourite tools

The benefits of gua sha have been extolled by wellness fanatics and beauty gurus alike – of course, the practise is Goop-approved. However, there’s a lot to consider when it comes to techniques like this one, from the efficacy of your tool to what it’s made from and the accuracy of your technique.

Gua sha, a practice with its origins in TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine), uses gentle pressure and sweeping movements across the skin using a hard tool, usually made from stone, to help tone, tighten and promote better circulation and lymphatic drainage.

Manipulating the fascia – the network of connective tissue that surrounds and supports your muscles and bones – used to be a little-known technique for soothing tension and inflammation. But these days, you can’t open Tiktok or Instagram without seeing someone “depuffing” their face with a piece of quartz and boasting about how “snatched” their jawline looks after using a gua sha.

Experts are divided on whether the practice is good for your skin. Paula Begoun of Paula’s Choice once told me to avoid facial massage because this trend encourages pulling on delicate facial tissues that will eventually lead to sagging and damage. Others, like ocular surgeon and founder of MZ Skin, Dr Maryam Zamani, are pro facial massage and consider a gua sha a “high-performance tool”.

“By gently scraping the gua sha across the skin, it can enhance blood flow and relieve muscle tension, leading to a more lifted, toned appearance,” says skincare and TCM expert Charlotte Yau. “Over time, this technique can help with reducing wrinkles, promoting collagen production, and achieving a healthy glow.”

“While gua sha may not provide instant results, consistent use can lead to long-term improvements in skin elasticity and texture. Plus, it’s a natural, non-invasive way to pamper your skin. Traditional Chinese Medicine offers a holistic approach to skincare that not only addresses surface-level issues but also promotes overall health and wellbeing [...] The skincare industry is increasingly turning to TCM for solutions that go beyond beauty.” she adds.

Read more: The health benefits of matcha, explained by an expert

Personally, I started using a gua sha because I had read that applying pressure to the face and body with a stone, wooden or metal tool could ease pain and muscle tension. In a similar approach to foam rolling, acupressure, even using a theragun, self massage using a tool can help with facial tension and the effects of teeth grinding and TMJ, as well as trapped nerves and pain from stress headaches or strained vision.

I wasn’t looking for a razor-sharp jaw and I was never under the illusion that I could change the shape of my face with a slice of crystal, however, by manipulating fascia and moving fluid around, I have noticed changes in how defined my features look. Just remember that if you’re going to try gua sha, there are a few rules to follow.

Always clean your tool before and after use to prevent spreading bacteria across your face. Be gentle with your skin – the skin on our faces is thin and sensitive so dragging or pressing too hard isn’t advised. Always use a quality oil or serum to help the tool glide across your skin. For the body, if you have sensitive skin, you might want to consider wearing leggings or a tight outfit to help the tool glide without pressing directly onto your skin.

Along with lymphatic fluid, gua sha is also intended to move energy around the body, targeting stagnant chi and easing inflammation in the process. But, whether or not you believe the more mystical claims touted by Traditional Chinese Medicine, the practice has plenty of tangible benefits. I put a range of gua sha tools to the test and these are the results.

How I tested

First I looked at the weight, hand-feel and materials of each tool. Gua sha are typically made of stone as this offers the ideal pressure against the skin. Natural minerals are an important element of TCM practices and certain precious stones supposedly lend your gua sha routine different properties – you’ll find that many tools are made from materials like jade and quartz. I also looked at shape and grip and, while most gua sha have a distinctive long heart shape, several new generation tools offer different angles for facial sculpting. I also tried lymphatic tools for the body after exercise and on rest days and tested the effects over time, including de-puffing, skin texture and sculpting.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Emilie Lavinia has been reporting on wellbeing tools, practises and trends for more than a decade. With the help of a cohort of trusted experts, she discerns which products are worth investing in, and which you shouldn’t bother wasting your money on. As The Independent’s Fitness and wellbeing editor, she tests every wellness product personally and provides honest reviews of the best tools, gadgets and places to visit across the UK and beyond.

The best gua sha tools for 2025 are: