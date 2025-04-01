Blackheads are a common skin concern. The tiny blocked pores sometimes feel like they never really go away, no matter how many times you’ve tried to get rid of them.

According to Dr Hiba Injibar, consultant dermatologist and founder of Dermasurge Clinic, blackheads are “a type of acne caused by clogged pores filled with excess sebum, dead skin cells, and debris. Unlike whiteheads, which are closed, blackheads remain open, and the oxidation of trapped oil gives them their dark appearance. They usually develop in areas with high oil production, such as the nose, chin, and forehead.”

Despite how tempting it can be to squeeze blackheads and watch others doing so – #blackhead has one million views and counting on TikTok – it’s actually one of the most damaging things you can do for your skin. Consultant dermatologist Dr Derrick Phillips told me: “Squeezing blackheads can damage the skin and put you at risk of infection, scarring and hyperpigmentation. You can also push the debris deeper into the pores, making the situation a lot worse.” Instead, he recommends a well-formulated skincare routine.

To tackle blackheads, Dr Injibar advises incorporating ingredients into your skincare routine that help exfoliate and unclog pores. “Salicylic acid is excellent for dissolving excess oil and dead skin, while retinoids help regulate cell turnover and prevent blockages. Niacinamide can reduce oil production and inflammation. You could also use clay masks to help absorb excess oil.” Many of these ingredients can be found across cleansers, masks, serums and moisturisers.

Alongside this, Dr Phillips suggests using a retinoid serum in your evening skincare routine to gently exfoliate and remove oxidised sebum, which will unclog pores and therefore reduce the appearance of blackheads and whiteheads. Taking the advice of the experts on board, I’ve spent weeks testing products that aid the reduction of blackheads to find out which ones are worth your money. Read on for my full review.

How I tested

I tried a variety of products, to see which ones worked best on my oily combination skin ( Louise Whitbread )

I’ve tested a myriad of products, including cleansers, serums, masks and moisturisers, narrowing it down to the top eight. I examined everything from texture, finish and absorption, as well as ease of application, value for money and, of course, how effective each one was on my oily combination skin.

