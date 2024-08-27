CeraVe’s affordable retinol serum is the perfect formula for beginners

Retinol has become somewhat of a beauty buzzword in recent years, with people of all ages reaching for the lauded skincare serum. But what exactly is retinol? How does it work? And who is it best for?

If you’ve been pondering these questions, the good news is that we’re here to answer them, and we’ve even included a review of a great retinol buy from one of our favourite cost-cutting beauty brands: CeraVe.

To help unpack all things retinol, we roped in Dr Alexis Granite, CeraVe consultant dermatologist, to lend some expert advice. So, let’s start with what retinol is. A derivative of vitamin A, retinol is “one of a dermatologist’s favourite ingredients as it has so many skin benefits,” shares Dr Granite. “It helps turn the skin over more effectively, stimulates collagen, which improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and reduces the appearance of pores and pigmentation.”

All of this sounds pretty good if you ask us, but retinol does often get a bad rap. If used incorrectly, in too strong a concentration or when exposed to direct sunlight, it can cause irritation, dryness and sensitivity, so it’s incredibly important to find the right product and follow the instructions. In fact, the EU has just imposed restrictions on the percentage of retinol beauty brands can now include in their products to try and mitigate these problems.

This is where CeraVe’s budget-friendly option, the resurfacing retinol serum, comes in. Forming part of the brand’s blemish control range, we put the product to the test to see whether this reasonably priced retinol was one worth raving about.

How we tested

Our tester had used retinol in the past, although not in their regular routine, so their skin was in no way familiar with the formulas. With post-acne scarring and uneven skin tone around their chin, a handful of blemishes dotted across the face and fine lines around the eyes from squinting in the sun all summer long, they turned to this retinol to help reduce signs of all of the above.

Starting off by applying it two or three times a week in the evening, post-cleansing and pre-moisturising for around one month, they’re now ready to share their honest review of the CeraVe resurfacing retinol serum.