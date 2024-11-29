Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Every year, the Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm is my first point of call come Black Friday. There’s a reason it has a raft of celebrity followers (think Victoria Beckham, Natalie Dormer and the like) and, as it’s a premium product, I’m always itching to save a few extra pennies when November rolls around.

If you’re not familiar with the pro-collagen balm, I’ll bring you up to speed. It comes in a few different formulas: the original with its lavender-eucalyptus aroma; the rose edition; a green fig iteration; and, for those with sensitive skin, there’s even a naked version, without so much as a whisper of fragrance.

Now, thanks to some early Black Friday beauty deals, you can take home the original lemon-yellow balm and bag yourself a saving of almost £15. That’s right, the pro-collagen cleansing balm is now reduced by 29 per cent at Amazon, so, you can cleanse to your heart’s content all the way into the Christmas season.

Plus, John Lewis is offering £20 of savings on an Elemis trio including the OG and rose balms and, for those irritated skin days, the naked cleanser, too. Scroll on for full details.

Elemis pro-collagen rose cleansing balm: Was £48, now £28.08, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Elemis pro-collagen rose cleansing balm ( Elemis / Amazon )

For those who need a little clueing up on the pro-collagen balm, its key ingredients (across all four versions) are antioxidant padina pavonica algae, skin barrier-boosting starflower oil, and brightening elderberry. This one is infused with English roses and smells lovely.

During use, the cleanser has a texture akin to a creamy butter or sorbet and, upon warming up on your skin, transforms into a silky make-up melting oil. The balm makes quick work of tricky formulas such as waterproof mascara and lip stains, and, whereas some cleansers can leave the skin feeling tight and squeaky, Elemis’s is comforting and hydrating. Indeed, it’s suitable for drier and oilier complexions alike, with the latter – a category I fall into – simply needing a second cleanse to finish up. To be honest, most skincare experts recommend double cleansing anyway.

Elemis the pro-collagen cleansing balm collection skincare gift set: Worth £73.50, now £52.70, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis/Lucy Smith )

If you’re after a little more indulgence to treat yourself or get ahead of the Christmas gifting rush, you’ll be thrilled to discover the pro-collagen cleansing balm collection, worth £73.50, is now reduced to just shy of £53 at John Lewis. The set contains Elemis’s OG, rose-infused and fragrance-free balms, provided you with an ideal solution if you’ve been searching for the perfect stocking fillers.

