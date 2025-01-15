Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

I’ve been testing this LED face mask for two months and it’s a miracle worker

With anti-ageing and blemish-busting features, does this device blow other LED masks out of the water?

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 15 January 2025 14:32 EST
The mask uses red and blue LEDs, as well as infrared light therapy
The mask uses red and blue LEDs, as well as infrared light therapy (iStock/The Independent)

In an increasingly packed market of skincare gadgets, LED face masks are ubiquitous. Current Body’s mask catapulted to fame, thanks to a cameo in Emily in Paris, while The Light Salon’s boost LED face mask is said to be Victoria Beckham’s go-to and Lyma’s targeted LED laser was Sofia Richie’s pregnancy skin saviour (albeit one with a £2,000 price tag).

Taking a selfie while wearing an LED face mask might be the new beauty status symbol but how does this technology actually work? Medical consultant Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme says the devices “use light-emitting diodes to deliver specific wavelengths of light into the skin”, adding: “These wavelengths penetrate the skin at different depths, stimulating cellular processes, without causing damage.”

When it comes to specific concerns, Dr Ejikeme says: “Red light is ideal for anti-ageing, as it boosts collagen and improves overall skin texture. Blue light helps to control acne by reducing bacteria on the skin’s surface, while near-infrared light can calm inflammation and promote healing, which is particularly useful after treatments like microneedling.” This non-invasive method has been known to improve the skin’s appearance over time, leading to a brighter, smoother, more balanced complexion. When it comes to using an LED face mask though, Dr Ejikeme says that “consistency is key, as the benefits are cumulative”.

Owing to the popularity of these skincare gadgets, it hardly comes as a surprise when new brands launch their own designs. And now Shark has jumped on the bandwagon, launching its own £300 LED face mask. With four settings to target different skin concerns, including anti-ageing, blemishes and redness, it’s designed to improve the appearance of fine lines and deliver radiant, more luminous skin in four weeks. The mask also pledges to improve skin texture, thanks to red and blue LEDs, and infrared technology. Plus, it boasts an added cooling feature for the under-eye area. To put all of these claims to the test, I’ve trialled it for two months, so, keep scrolling for my full, honest review.

Related

How I tested

The mask must be used on clean, dry skin, so, I used it after cleansing
The mask must be used on clean, dry skin, so, I used it after cleansing (Daisy Lester/The Independent)

For the purpose of this review, I used the mask daily on the anti-ageing and anti-blemish modes, before trialling the ‘skin sustain’ setting, which has been designed to maintain the results of an initial eight-week cycle (Shark recommends using it for eight weeks before you see results). I also tested the efficacy of the under-eye-cooling mode on my eyes, paying particular attention to results when my eyes were puffy.

To provide context, I’ve always struggled with skin texture and roughness, particularly during the winter months, as well as redness around my nose, so, I was keen to see if the mask could tackle these concerns. As well as visible results, I assessed how comfortable the mask was to wear, as well as the remote’s ease of use and battery life. The mask must be used on clean, dry skin, so, I used it after cleansing and before my skincare routine, whether in the morning or before bed. Here’s my verdict, eight weeks on.

Shark cryoglow under eye cooling and LED face mask

shark led face mask
  • Settings: Four
  • Treatment time: Between for to 15 minutes
  • Why we love it
    • Multiple settings
    • Portable
    • Makes a huge difference to skin texture, elasticity and redness
  • Take note
    • Short battery life
    • Heavy

Shark’s sleek cryoglow LED face mask comes in two finishes: a baby blue and a pastel-toned lilac. Complete with a handy satin pouch for storage and portability, the mask also comes with a USB cable and plug for charging the remote control. The remote is attached to the mask but the cord is long enough to pop it in your pocket, so you can wear the mask hands-free around the house or while WFH.

As for the mask’s design, there’s forehead and temple padding, as well as adjustable straps to customise the fit. Plus, there are silicone eye shields for LED light blocking and extra comfort. Thanks to the straps and the eye shields, the mask feels secure and comfortable to wear but, be warned, it is quite heavy. This isn’t an issue when lounging around or lying down but it can be a strain if you’re sitting upright or moving around. If you’re using the mask for longer than 10 minutes with different treatments, expect to see red marks on your forehead and nose after removing it.

Battery life isn’t great. If you’re doing two consecutive treatments, the mask’s battery depletes by nearly half. And if you’re using one treatment daily, expect to charge it every three days or so, depending on the treatment length you opt for. Note that the cooling undereye mode uses up far less battery, as it doesn’t require LEDs. The upside is that it charges quickly (around three hours), so you don’t have to wait too long until you use it again.

Read more: Best vitamin C serums, reviewed

The Shark mask has four settings: better ageing (six minutes), blemish repair (eight minutes), skin sustain (four minutes) and under-eye revive (five to 10 minutes). The former uses red LEDs and infrared combined, with a daily six-minute session helping to reduce the appearance of lines over time. Two months on, some smiling lines around my mouth are considerably less obvious. As I’m 26 years old, lines aren’t a major concern for me yet but I can see the appeal of using the Shark LED mask for preventative purposes.

‘Blemish repair’ is my favourite setting. The eight-minute automated three-phase routine combines blue LEDs and infrared, before finishing with red LEDs. Continued use has made a noticeable difference to my skin texture and complexion. My face feels far softer and smoother, while the redness around my nose looks diminished. While I’ve still been prone to the odd spot around my chin and forehead, the mask has certainly reduced their appearance and redness.

Read more: Best sheet masks to soothe and hydrate

The ‘skin sustain’ mode is just four minutes long and it’s the perfect pick-me-up for dull skin. Using blue and red LEDs and infrared combined, this setting helps boost brightness and sustain the results of an eight-week cycle of using the ‘better ageing’ and ‘blemish repair’ modes.

A real selling point of the mask is the under-eye-cooling mode. There are two active points of cooling sent out through the silicone eye pads, to help firm, tighten, soothe and de-puff the under-eye area. The results are instant, with the area looking brightened and tighter. The cooling function also offers nice relief the morning after a night out, earning the Shark mask extra kudos.

  1.  £299 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Shark cryoglow under eye cooling and LED face mask

While I had my reservations over just how effective LED light therapy can be, the Shark cryoglow mask seriously impressed me. After continued use of the ‘blemish repair’ mode, my skin’s texture and appearence is signficantly improved, while the cooling function is a quick fix for tired and puffy eyes. Yes, the Shark mask is pricey but it is at the cheaper end of the scale for such devices. So, if you’re looking to invest in brighter, more radiant and even skin, I don’t think you’ll have any regrets after giving this mask a try.

Want more recommendations? Check out our guide to the best LED face masks

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in