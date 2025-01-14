The 7 Elemis products I can't live without, as a beauty expert

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Packed with highly potent ingredients for a firmer, plumper visage, these Elemis products are worth the money
Founded in 1989, Elemis is a British brand beloved the world over for its luxurious skincare that’s rooted in aromatherapy and taps into nature’s bounty. Think sensory ingredients such as rose, lavender and chamomile, along with fruits of the sea such as algae, blended with scientific powerhouses for super nourishing results.
The brand’s products are renowned for delivering that pampered effect that makes you feel nurtured and cared for, which is why they are so often found in a spa setting. The extensive range even encompasses bodycare and supplements.
Well known for organic origins cherry-picked from nature, the brand’s pro-collagen range – which was created specifically to target ageing skin – has elasticity-boosting properties in its intensely moisturising cleansers, creams and serums. Being 58 years old, I’ve tried products primarily from this range, and I can attest to their high performance and efficacy.
If you’re yet to sample the brand’s formulas or are looking to find your new favourite go-to, keep scrolling for my pick of the best Elemis products to add to your beauty routine.
I tested each product for four weeks when I was most definitely burning the candle at both ends and in deep need of restorative skincare. Some of the formulas are historical favourites of mine, while others are new. I used each product as per the instructions and looked for improvements in fine lines, tightness, hydration and overall glowy skin. Here’s my full, honest review.
Jane Druker is a beauty journalist and a go-to expert when it comes to mature skin. With a keen eye for products that actually work and won’t break the bank, she has advised readers on the best eye creams, serums and night creams for a dose of anti-ageing brightness. Jane looks for brands that celebrate the beauty of ageing while helping to ease the physical signs.
After testing a range of Elemis products, this was a real standout. The serum’s texture is light as a feather but has an immediate moisturising effect, leaving the skin feeling silky soft for the whole day (the result is guaranteed for 72 hours). The serum can be applied morning and night, and I applied a moisturiser over it when I went to bed, for an extra nourishing boost. I also adore the rose smell, and the formula has a sublime calming scent with a feel-good olfactory factor.
Beauty editors have coveted this rich cream since its launch in 2003. It is unctuous, with a gel-cream texture that glides onto the skin pleasingly; a USP of Elemis products. This moisturiser packs a mighty nourishing punch encased in a decidedly delicate, easy-to-apply formula. Algae is added to the formula, due to its naturally healing properties, and I used this product morning and night, slapping it on abundantly at lights-out and then waking up to a feeling of deep moisturisation.
Eye masks have become ubiquitous, and while this pack of six from Elemis may not be bringing anything groundbreaking to the table, it doesn’t disappoint. Infusing the delicate eye area with a de-puffing, cooling gel, they work to reduce the appearance of fine lines, with a heady mix of hyaluronic acid that offers brightening properties. You can pop one of these masks on before a Zoom call or night out and get an anti-tired effect in no time at all.
Full of easily absorbed oils, rose petals are among the key ingredients here. I am a sucker for an overnight oil, as the rich ingredients tend to sink in over time, leaving your skin feeling a bit more plumped up and as soft as suede. However, you cannot wear such oils under make-up by day, as your products won’t settle properly – I've been caught out by this on many occasions, seeing my foundation ‘slipping’ as a result. I applied this product with abandon in the evening, however, and felt and looked fresher come morning.
The pro-collagen cleansing balm is Elemis’s best-seller for good reason. It feels rich and decadent and melts into a luxurious oil when gently massaged into the skin, before transforming into a hydrating milk on contact with water. It effortlessly removes long-wear make-up (even water-resistant mascara), daily grime and surface pollutants, and deep cleanses and softens as a facial mask would. Infused with a trio of nourishing plant oils, including elderberry, bee-friendly starflower oil, and superhero algae padina pavonica, this product will leave your skin feeling wonderfully soft. The signature blend of nine essential oils, including lavender, chamomile and eucalyptus invigorate, too, which is why this transformative experience has become a TikTok sensation for a new generation of users.
I love a slinky, slidey oil. Don’t be put off by “facial” in the name – I used it all over my face, neck and décolleté area at night, leaving it to sink in in its own sweet time. Highly concentrated with essential oils of nine superfoods, including broccoli, rosehip, flaxseed and radish, it actually smells sweet and I inhaled it from my hands before applying. I’d certainly say it’s more of an extra in a skincare routine, rather than a must-have, but I did wake up with a radiant glow after using this formula.
There are 60 skin-refining, textured pads included in this tub. They smell sweet and deliver a measured dose of the brand’s signature exfoliating formula for smoother-looking skin. Formulated with lactic acid and probiotic ferment complex, which has been clinically proven to accelerate skin's natural cell turnover in 28 days. I used them twice daily and they helped even my skin texture and diminish dark spots, leaving my skin brighter and deeply cleansed.
I have always rated Elemis for its effective products and scientific know-how. I noticed a visibly firmer, plumper visage after using a range of Elemis products (thanks to the high-potency ingredients), and I couldn’t recommend the brand more. There are some particular standout formulas that I shall keep using, namely the ultra-light pro collagen rose micro serum and the outstanding TikTok sensation that is the original pro collagen cleansing balm.
