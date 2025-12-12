6 beauty resolutions to make for 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If 2025 was the year of 12-step routines, ‘morning sheds’ and LED masks – 2026 is shaping up to be simpler and more sophisticated.

Now we’ve rattled through the fads – dermatologists, facialists and skin specialists are all pointing toward the same shift: a return to simplified long-term focused results.

So, the industry’s leading experts reveal the habits worth adopting for 2026…

1. Use retinoids properly

You’ve likely heard of retinoids – the umbrella term for vitamin As which includes the milder, over-the-counter retinol and retinals you may be familiar with.

Retinoids are integral in improving tone, laxity and skin texture. They boomed in 2025, but interestingly experts disagree on how to use them.

“A well-formulated, medical-grade retinoid makes a remarkable difference,” says Nottingham-based aesthetics doctor, Dr Jessica Halliley.

“Many people run into problems because they use poor-quality formulas, apply them sporadically or start with a strength that overwhelms the skin.”

Her advice is to start incorporating retinols in small doses, slowly and always in the evening to avoid sun sensitivity.

If you’re feeling brave however, advanced clinical facialist Kate Kerr’s approach is quite the opposite.

“My approach is to go in fast and hard – which surprises many,” she says. “If you use it too slowly, you won’t get the results and will actually take longer to acclimatise to it.”

“I also don’t believe in ‘buffering’ retinols between layers of moisturisers and serums,” which, she believes reduces their effectiveness.

“Just use it directly onto the skin, starting with two to three times per week, then working up to every night.”

It’s important, however, to understand your individual skin type, and if you’re unsure, ask your dermatologist.

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 1 Serum, £45, Look Fantastic

2. If you’re investing in one thing, make it collagen – not an LED mask

While LED masks have been touted as the go-to beauty investment for 2025, experts believe investing in collagen production is more effective than viral at-home tech.

Collagen-stimulating procedures can include polynucleotides and Softwave – a non-invasive ultrasound treatment that stimulates collagen production in the mid-dermis which lifts and tightens skin.

“[Softwave] remains one of the most worthwhile investments,” says Halliley, “those who commit to a programme often appear to age more slowly outwardly.”

When it comes to polynucleotides, this is a slightly more invasive treatment, with the solution being injected directly into targeted areas.

“They signal your skin to repair itself, boost collagen, calm inflammation and lock in hydration,” explains senior skin and laser specialist at Thérapie Clinic, Kerrie-Ann Grant. “It’s like giving your skin the ‘blueprints’ to heal.”

While these treatments are worth the investment, investing in high-quality liquid or powder collagen (as opposed to the less effective tablet or capsule form) to have at home will deliver visible improvement within months.

When it comes to which type to pick, marine collagen (from fish) is primarily type I collagen, meaning it is more beneficial for skin health, while bovine collagen (from cow) typically contains both type I and III, which best supports skin, bones and joints.

Look for details like “grass-fed, pasture-raised” (for bovine) or “wild-caught, sustainably sourced” (for marine) to make sure it’s of higher purity and quality.

Absolute Collagen Marine Liquid Collagen Supplement, £27.99 (was £33.99)

3. Declutter your beauty stash

After a year of maximalist, multistep skincare routines, the pendulum is swinging back. And despite what TikTok tells you, you should have far fewer beauty products on the go than you probably think.

Halliley predicts, “a renewed shift towards skinimalism [with] fewer products that outperform complicated multi-step routines.”

This isn’t just about clutter-clearing – streamlined routines also help aesthetic treatments work better.

Streamlining products won’t just trend for skin health, but for budgets too.

“I think we’re going to see a huge reduction,” says Grant, “consumers want sustainability, less waste and budget-friendly products. The current 10 or 12-step routines will reduce to just three or four steps.”

In other words, 2026 is the year of curated, not chaotic, skincare.

47 Skin 3 Step Treatment Bundle, £74 (was £82)

4. Prioritise annual treatments for cumulative results

It’s clear that the experts see structural longevity as something to prioritise over fast fixes.

While treatments like Botox offer quick results, the experts say less invasive treatments can help improve skin quality in the long term, instead of offering purely aesthetic results.

Kerr’s long-term recommendation leans toward collagen-stimulating techniques. “Microneedling and Xeogenesis laser help rebuild structure,” explains Kerr, “acting as a form of collagen banking for the future.”

Halliley again stresses treatments like Sofwave and Sculptra that “stimulates both collagen and hyaluronic acid production […] giving a natural and progressive tightening effect.”

5. Stop over-exfoliating

Glycolic acid became one of the leading ‘must-have’ items in 2025, with countless experts touting it as a ‘hero ingredient’.

And of course, glycolic acid is a crucial ingredient for brightening as well as reducing fine lines and wrinkles – but it comes at a cost.

Overusing this chemical exfoliant can wreck your skin barrier and actually speed up signs of ageing.

“I would love to see people stop over-exfoliating,” says Halliley. Gritty cleansers and stringent chemical exfoliants may feel as though they’re doing something – but they’re actually doing more harm than good.

“This constant friction leaves the skin inflamed, reactive and prone to breakouts,” explains Halliley, “and over time it can even speed up visible ageing.”

It’s not just over-exfoliating that can damage our barrier, but combining this with too much moisture can stress the skin.

“The skin has an extraordinary self-regulating moisture system, yet we disrupt it when we over-cleanse or strip the barrier with harsh actives [then] overload [with moisturisers].” This can lead to dryness, congestion and sensitivity.

Caudalie Vinoclean Deep Cleansing Exfoliator, £23

6. Rebuild your lifestyle foundation

Radiant skin, it turns out, isn’t skin deep.

Halliley calls lifestyle the “fundamentals,” emphasising whole foods, hydration, reduced alcohol and avoiding smoking or vaping.

“These lifestyle pillars often determine how well aesthetic treatments perform and how long results last.”

Kerr focuses on sleep – an underrated skincare and all-round wellbeing essential. “Night-time is when the skin repairs cellular damage,” she says. “When sleep is compromised, I often see more congestion, dullness and heightened sensitivity.”

Grant suggests mediative breathing exercises and reduced screen time to help improve sleep quality.

If you want better skin next year, resolution number six is to treat your nervous system with the same enthusiasm you treat your skincare shelf.

L’Occitane En Provence Relaxing Pillow Mist, £22.50