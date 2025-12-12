The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
An honest review of Victoria Beckham’s $110 foundation drops
The skincare-packed formula delivers a luminous finish
Victoria Beckham’s latest skincare-focused makeup product might be her best yet. Made as part of an ongoing partnership with Augustinus Bader — the stem cell scientist and founder of the luxury skincare brand of the same name — the serum-like foundation drops promise to deliver a no-makeup-makeup finish.
The foundation contains Augustinus Bader’s signature TFC8 formula — a patented technology backed by over 40 years of research — which is composed of vitamins, acids, and peptides to improve fine lines and wrinkles and skin elasticity. Essentially, this means the foundation should deliver long-term results on skin concerns, including aging and damage (which goes some way to explain the price).
The skincare-packed foundation claims not to settle in pores or fine lines, and create a skin-blurring, radiant finish. But how does it fare in practice? As someone who rarely wears foundation (I favor a dewy primer followed by a touch of concealer), I put it to the test. Spoiler: it didn’t disappoint.
Given that I rarely wear foundation, I didn’t think I’d love this formula, and, owing to the $110 price, I didn’t want to. But I truly have been converted.
I applied the foundation directly to my face and had to work fast because the drops are very runny. I used a brush to buff it in, and it blended quickly and seamlessly.
With just a few drops, my lacklustre complexion looked dewy and healthy. My pores looked visibly reduced, and the redness around my nose and blemishes on my chin were blurred. But the freckles on the bridge of my nose were still visible, which I liked — I’d much rather my skin show through than have a high coverage finish.
The second-skin, glowy finish is lightweight. But if you like more coverage, the formula is buildable.
Owing to the serum-like texture, I was worried it wouldn’t deliver on longevity, but after a full 12 hours, it still looked just as good. And perhaps most importantly, it still felt weightless on my face and didn’t go cakey. That said, I’d always recommend using a setting spray.
I really can’t fault the Augustinus Bader x Victoria Beckham foundation drops other than the luxury price tag. If you have $110 to spend on a foundation, I’d certainly recommend the formula. It’s skincare-packed and promises long-term results on skin concerns, such as fine lines and wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and redness. It will certainly make you look like the healthiest version of yourself. And there’s no doubt I will be sad when the bottle is finished.
How I tested Victoria Beckham’s foundation drops
When testing, I kept all of my usual skincare the same: Elemis pro-collagen serum followed by Tatcha’s the water cream, Kate Somerville’s SPF, and Charlotte Tilbury’s setting spray. As per the brand’s recommendation, I applied the drops using a brush. But I also tested how it applied when I used my fingers and a damp Beauty Blender. I considered the following:
- Application: A good foundation needs to blend seamlessly into the skin but not clog pores. I considered ease of application and which application method delivered the best results. I also noted whether the formula was easy to work with and how fast it absorbed into the skin.
- Feel on the skin: I analyzed the claims of whether the foundation felt weightless on the skin after initial application and at the end of the day.
- Finish: One of the key testing criteria was the finish, and whether it delivers a matte, natural, or radiant look. The finish plays a crucial role in how the product complements different skin types.
- Coverage: I considered whether the drops delivered a light, buildable coverage, as per the brand’s claims.
- Staying power: I wore the foundation for a full 12 hours, both alongside my usual setting spray and without. In both scenarios, I considered performance and longevity throughout the entire day.