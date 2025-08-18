The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Do Color Wow’s haircare products really work? I put them to the test
The brand has a product for every hair type and issue
Color Wow continues to pop up on social feeds thanks to its impressive hair transformations. With more than 40 years of experience in the haircare industry, the brand’s founder, Gail Federici, has grown Color Wow into one of the most popular brands across the globe, with products such as the dream coat anti-humidity hair spray winning a plethora of awards.
Originally designed specifically to help those with colour-treated hair, as the name might suggest, Color Wow has since expanded into formulas for curls, sleek up-dos and a whole lot of volume.
But with products to tackle everything from dry and damaged hair to frizz, dryness and styling, you might be wondering which products are worth it. After effusive praise from MUAs and influencers, it’s smart to have a little skepticism about whether Color Wow can live up to the hype.
That’s why I worked my way through Color Wow’s collection of products to bring you my honest opinions, and there truly is something for every hair type and concern.
Keep scrolling for my full review, and you might just discover your new favourite hair saviour.
How I tested
I exclusively used Color Wow products for a month, so as not to have any other products interfere with the testing process. For context, I live in a soft-water area of the UK, and have frizz-prone curly hair, which can become dehydrated. Most of the Color Wow hair products tested were applied before my hair was blow-dried with tension, then straightened, to test just how effective they were. Each individual product was used on its own, to discern its own merits, and not every Color Wow product made this shortlist. Although each product is geared towards a specific use, the following are some of the key criteria I considered during testing:
- Detangling and defrizzing: When using the Color Wow money mist, I assessed how well it detangled, defrizzed and hydrated the hair, testing the product on hair that had been air-dried and heat-styled.
- Glossing and smoothing: With the dream coat anti-humidity hair spray, I tested how glossy and smooth it made my strands, and whether or not my hair stayed frizz-free over several days and in different weather conditions (humidity, rain and wind).
- Efficacy on hair textures: The coco-motion lubricating conditioner was assessed in terms of how it affected the bounce of my curls, how hydrated the curls were, and if the product had a visible impact on the amount of frizz as hair dried naturally.
The best Color Wow products in 2025 are:
1Color Wow money mist
- Best: Color Wow product overall
- Sizes: 50ml, 150ml
- Why we love it
- Suitable for all hair types
- Serves a number of different functions
I love a good multitasking product, and this mist truly surprised me with its versatility. Not only does it detangle knotted strands, it also helps to defrizz, add moisture back into the hair, perk up hair two or three days after its been washed, and protect against heat and UV. The mist itself is nice and fine and makes styling much easier, whether you plan on letting your hair dry naturally or are drying, straightening or curling it with heated appliances.
You only really need three or four squirts of the mist, depending on the length of your hair, and it leaves tresses looking and feeling much softer and shinier. If I could only buy one Color Wow product, it would be this one.
2Color Wow dream coat anti-humidity hair spray
- Best: Color Wow product for frizzy hair
- Sizes: 50ml, 200ml, 500ml
- Why we love it
- Provides immediate results
- Results can last for up to two weeks
- Feels relatively weightless on the hair
There’s a reason why so many people have been raving about the dream coat anti-humidity hair spray. After just one use, I was blown away by the results.
All you have to do is apply this product liberally to damp hair before blow-drying with tension (as a hairdresser would do), or you can rough dry your hair and then go in with a pair of hair straighteners. The result was sleek and shiny strands – if you struggle with frizz or find that your hair immediately reacts at the slightest bit of humidity, this is the one Color Wow product you need to try.
While the brand has expanded its range to include a dream coat for curly hair (£27, Marksandspencer.com) and an extra strength dream coat (£32, Lookfantastic.com), I far prefer the results from the original version, and I recommend trying that first and foremost.
However, it is worth noting that this product has to be heat-activated. This means if you are used to letting your hair air dry naturally, you won’t get the desired effect.
3Color Wow coco-motion lubricating conditioner
- Best: Color Wow product for wavy or curly hair
- Sizes: 295ml
- Why we love it
- Feels incredibly nourishing
- You don’t need a large amount to see and feel a difference
- Helps reduce frizz
- Take note
- It is not a leave-in product
For those with curly, wavy or coily hair, Color Wow has a dedicated curl range. For me, the standout product has to be their coco-motion lubricating conditioner. As someone who has put a lot of curl conditioners and creams to the test over the years, I was most impressed by how lightweight and almost invisible it feels on my hair. At the same time, it deeply nourishes curls, making them look much more pronounced and defined. There was a marked reduction in the amount of frizz, too.
This is another product that should be rinsed out of the hair, but you can leave it on for up to five minutes to give your locks a deeper treatment. I found that applying it and combing it through my hair with a wide-tooth comb worked best. You can also choose to either style your curls with a diffuser or by air drying after using this product.
4Color Wow + Chris Appleton money masque
- Best: Color Wow hair mask for all hair types
- Sizes: 50ml, 215ml
- Why we love it
- Leaves hair looking and feeling silkier
- A little goes a long way
- Includes heat protection
- Take note
- One of the pricier hair masks on the market
Whether you have dry, dehydrated or damaged hair, or you are just looking to give your locks a bit of TLC, this nourishing hair mask works wonders. This is another must-try if you’re looking to achieve shiny, sleek locks.
Despite its gel consistency, it is easy to apply and you only really need a small amount. If you’re in a rush you can leave the hair mask on for as little as three minutes and still see and feel a difference. Personally, I like to leave it on for about 15 minutes, for a more intensive treatment, once every other week. However, it is worth noting that this is not a leave-on treatment and should be washed off, as leaving it on could result in hair feeling weighed down or slimy.
5Color Wow dreaming advanced repair and resurfacing treatment
- Best: Color Wow product for repair
- Sizes: 215ml
- Why we love it
- A must have for frizzy or fluffy hair
- Take note
- Tub container can make it a bit trickier to use
Even though Color Wow has a number of treatment products, this 2025-released formula worked wonders on my naturally frizzy and fluffy hair. In fact, since testing this treatment, I’ve started opting for it instead of my usual conditioner or leave-in conditioner, as neither of these make as much of a difference, compared with the dreaming advanced formula.
Not only does my hair look shiny and feel soft, I also noticed a big reduction in the amount of frizz, especially when wearing my hair curly. This treatment can also help if your hair has been looking a little drier or more damaged than usual, which can be the case over the warmer months or if you’ve just come back from warmer climes.
As the results last between two or three shampoos, this is more of a weekly or fortnightly treatment, and I noticed a marked difference when I stopped using it. Plus, it doesn’t add a heaviness or leave the hair feeling like it is laden with product, either, which is a definite bonus. This is definitely another one of Color Wow’s must-try products.
6Color Wow dream filter for picture-perfect colour
- Best: Color Wow product for dull or brassy hair
- Sizes: 50ml, 200ml and 470ml
- Why we love it
- A must-try if you have hard water
If you happen to live in an area with hard water, you might have noticed your hair can look and feel dull or like it’s never fully clean. If that sounds like you, you might want to give the dream filter product a try, as it works as a sort of detox treatment. Before you go to shampoo your hair, you’ll first want to saturate your strands in this and leave it for about three to five minutes before you step into the shower or start washing your locks.
However, this can also strip some dye out of the hair, if you have just had your hair coloured. To stop this from happening, you will need to wait at least five to seven shampoos after dying your hair before using this product. However, the dream filter is well worth trying for those living in hard-water areas.
7Color Wow color security shampoo
- Best: Color Wow product for oily hair
- Sizes: 75ml, 250ml, 946ml
- Why we love it
- Leaves the hair feeling squeaky clean
- Sulfate-, silicone- and paraben-free
While this shampoo is suitable for all hair types, it is particularly effective on oily or greasy hair. This is because it leaves zero residue and helps to wash away any build-up. So, if you have noticed that your hair and your roots are looking and feeling particularly oily, greasy or laden with product, this shampoo essentially gives you a blank slate to start from when it comes to your hair.
It lathers up nicely and you can see and feel a noticeable difference in both your scalp and roots after using it. Owing to the fact it is sulfate-free, it also feels gentle on the scalp, which makes it particularly great if your skin is sensitive or irritable. What’s more, as the name of the product indicates, it helps to prevent fading of colour-treated hair for up to 30 washes, according to the brand.
8Color Wow speed dry blow-dry spray
- Best: Color Wow product for blow-drying
- Sizes: 150ml
- Why we love it
- Cuts down drying time
- Has heat protection built in
- Suitable for all hair types
- Take note
- Doesn’t come in a travel size
There’s no doubt about it, blow-drying hair can be a tiresome task, especially if you have especially long locks. Anything that promises to speed up drying time is always going to be a winner, and this speed dry blow-dry spray does exactly what it says on the bottle.
It normally takes me about 10 -15 minutes to dry my mid-length hair, whether carefully smoothing it as I go or rough drying it. But after spraying and combing through this product, blow-drying took just over five minutes, which was seriously impressive. I actually thought it might just be a fluke, so I tried blow drying my hair several times throughout the course of a month – both with and without using the spray – and there was a marked difference each and every time when using the spray. This was the case when blow-drying my hair straight and when using a diffuser to maintain my natural curls.
The spray also left my hair looking shiny – though not as shiny as Color Wow’s dream coat would – and my locks were easier to manage afterwards. I also appreciated that I didn’t have to apply a separate heat protectant.
9Color Wow xtra large bombshell volumiser
- Best: Color Wow product for thin/fine hair
- Sizes: 50ml, 195ml and 350ml
- Why we love it
- Helps you achieve salon-style volume at home
- Take note
- Works better when followed up with a hair dryer rather than allowing the hair to air dry
- Consistency can feel a little sticky
Whether you have especially fine or thin hair or are looking to amp up the volume for a special occasion, this product works well on dry, dehydrated, more fragile or colour-treated hair. Applied directly to the roots, it provides some serious lift. I recommend using it in tandem with a hair dryer, rather than letting your hair air dry naturally, as it doesn’t quite have the same effect when your hair is dried without tension.
Compared with traditional foams and mousses, this has a frothier feel, meaning it didn’t leave the hair feeling crunchy or dried out. Part of the reason for this might be because it doesn’t include any salt, alcohol or drying resins, which can have an adverse effect on the hair when trying to add volume. However, this frothy consistency can feel a little sticky as you dispense it onto your hands or directly onto your hair, which could be off-putting for some.
10Color Wow dream cocktail coconut-infused leave-in treatment
- Best: Color Wow product for dry or dehydrated hair
- Sizes: 200ml
- Why we love it
- It smells incredible
- Made an immediate difference
- Includes heat protection
As someone with dry, frizzy hair, this lightweight coconut-infused treatment made an immediate difference to the look and feel of my hair. If your hair has ever felt like straw, this is the essential product to pick up from the range. Much like the other Color Wow leave-in treatments, this is heat activated and after using it a number of times, our hair felt thicker, which gave it an even healthier appearance.
Not only does it smell great – thanks to the topical coconut aroma – but it leaves the hair looking and feeling so incredibly silky and soft. I also noticed that it effectively dealt with frizz, making it another great option for those struggling with that particular hair issue.
11Color Wow extra mist-ical shine spray
- Best: Color Wow product for shine
- Sizes: 162ml
- Why we love it
- Lightweight
- A little goes a long way
- Take note
- Doesn’t show up as well on curls
If you need for a quick and easy way to add immediate shine to your hair – without adding lots of extra steps to your routine – this spray is well worth trying. On straight hair, it adds a beautiful healthy shine. You only need a little to get the desired effect, and I would caution against using too much product. Instead, build up the amount you spray, otherwise it can leave hair feeling a bit sticky and laden with product.
It doesn’t show up as well on curls as it does on straight hair, though. Because of this, I would only recommend adding it to your haircare routine if you plan on wearing your hair straight most of the time.
12Color Wow root cover-up
- Best: Color Wow product for covering roots
- Sizes: 1.9g
- Why we love it
- Water-resistant when swimming or if you were to get caught in the rain
- Take note
- May take a bit of trial and error to get the best results
Whether you’re looking to cover your natural roots, even if it’s that bit darker than the rest of your hair, or you want to cover pesky grey or white hairs, this product is a great quick fix. While there are eight shades to choose from, it might not work for every hair colour. However, I found it worked well to cover visible parts of the scalp and areas of thinning, as well as covering premature greys.
The twin-sided brush makes for precise application, but you have to be careful to press the powder into your roots, instead of brushing it on, as you won’t get the same level of coverage.
It might take a bit of trial and error to get used to it, so I recommend trying it out in advance of any important events.
13Color Wow style on steroids color-safe texturising spray
- Best: Color Wow product for adding texture
- Sizes: 50ml, 250ml
- Why we love it
- Doesn’t make the hair feel stiff
- Includes heat protection
- Take note
- Can feel sticky, especially if you apply too much
- A bit expensive compared with similar sprays
If your hair is anything like mine, becoming fluffy and candy floss-like if left to its own devices, or you happen to have fine or straight hair that could do with a bit more texture, you might want to give this Color Wow spray a try.
Toss your hair upside down before applying the spray to add fullness and volume, or just spray throughout your strands to accentuate layers. It almost gives you a back-combed effect when used in the right areas, without you having to worry about it causing any damage or leaving your hair in a matted mess. Added heat protection enables you to curl or straighten your locks without needing to apply additional products, too. My hair didn’t feel stiff or crunchy after using this formula, and I found myself using it on freshly air-dried hair, which I often find quite tricky to tame, and on days when I hadn’t washed my hair, as the spray gave my strands a quick perk up.
However, many other texturising sprays, if you apply too much it can leave your hair feeling slightly sticky. I’m also not convinced it performs twice as well as similar products that are half the price.
14Color Wow Texas hold 'em big hold hairspray
- Best: Color Wow product for hold
- Sizes: 234ml
- Why we love it
- Firm hold
- Ideal for special occasions and hairstyles you don’t want to budge
- Take note
- Quite expensive for what it is
- Didn’t brush out as well as I had hoped
Over the years, I’ve tried a vast array of hairsprays, from supermarket options that cost less than £5 to Sisley’s bougie hairspray (£83, Cultbeauty.co.uk), and they tend to perform quite similarly, regardless of the price. I prefer one that I can brush out at the end of the day or after an evening event, and frustratingly that wasn’t necessarily the case with the Texas hold ’em big hold. I probably should have realised from the name that this was going to provide some serious hold, and it certainly did that. Even if you just give it a light spritz, it still keeps curls and up-dos in place all day (or night) long.
It isn’t sticky, though. Just be careful not to spray too much or it can leave your hair feeling really rather crunchy. It’s also a bit expensive for what it is – I have to say I prefer L’Oreal’s elnett hairspray, (£6, Superdrug.com) which is about a fifth of the price. However, if you’re looking for a hairspray for special occasions rather than everyday protection from the wind, this Color Wow formula could still be worth considering.
15Color Wow dream cocktail kale-infused leave-in treatment
- Best: Color Wow product for damaged hair
- Sizes: 200ml
- Why we love it
- Includes heat protection
I took me a few goes of using this strengthening treatment before I could judge the right amount of product to apply, even when following the instructions on the bottle. The brand recommends three pumps but this made my locks feel greasy and laden with product. Be sure to keep the product away from the roots, for the same reason – applying it about halfway down the head to the tips of the hair worked best.
While I didn’t notice a significant difference in any split ends or breakage, it did leave my hair feeling softer. As with other products within Color Wow’s lineup, you need to apply heat to the hair to activate this treatment, rather than simply leaving your hair to air dry. However, the formula does include a heat protectant, so there’s no need to worry about applying an additional product before styling.
What are the best Color Wow hair products?
I was thoroughly impressed by every Color Wow product I tried. Both the money mist and dream coat spray lived up to the hype and exceeded my expectations. Another five-star product was the coco-motion lubricating conditioner, which simply should be a must in any curl routine.
Not only is there something for every hair type within the brand’s collection, I appreciate the fact that, while this is a more premium haircare brand, the option of buying travel-sized versions of some of the most popular products in the range makes it much easier (and more affordable) to try out the products without having to commit to a full-size version.
Want more recommendations? Check out IndyBest’s dedicated haircare section, which is packed with all the latest reviews