Do Color Wow’s haircare products really work? I put them to the test

Color Wow continues to pop up on social feeds thanks to its impressive hair transformations. With more than 40 years of experience in the haircare industry, the brand’s founder, Gail Federici, has grown Color Wow into one of the most popular brands across the globe, with products such as the dream coat anti-humidity hair spray winning a plethora of awards.

Originally designed specifically to help those with colour-treated hair, as the name might suggest, Color Wow has since expanded into formulas for curls, sleek up-dos and a whole lot of volume.

But with products to tackle everything from dry and damaged hair to frizz, dryness and styling, you might be wondering which products are worth it. After effusive praise from MUAs and influencers, it’s smart to have a little skepticism about whether Color Wow can live up to the hype.

That’s why I worked my way through Color Wow’s collection of products to bring you my honest opinions, and there truly is something for every hair type and concern.

Keep scrolling for my full review, and you might just discover your new favourite hair saviour.

How I tested

I tested the Color Wow range on frizz-prone, curly hair that has a tendency to become dry ( Ellis Cochrane )

I exclusively used Color Wow products for a month, so as not to have any other products interfere with the testing process. For context, I live in a soft-water area of the UK, and have frizz-prone curly hair, which can become dehydrated. Most of the Color Wow hair products tested were applied before my hair was blow-dried with tension, then straightened, to test just how effective they were. Each individual product was used on its own, to discern its own merits, and not every Color Wow product made this shortlist. Although each product is geared towards a specific use, the following are some of the key criteria I considered during testing:

Detangling and defrizzing : When using the Color Wow money mist, I assessed how well it detangled, defrizzed and hydrated the hair, testing the product on hair that had been air-dried and heat-styled.

: When using the Color Wow money mist, I assessed how well it detangled, defrizzed and hydrated the hair, testing the product on hair that had been air-dried and heat-styled. Glossing and smoothing : With the dream coat anti-humidity hair spray, I tested how glossy and smooth it made my strands, and whether or not my hair stayed frizz-free over several days and in different weather conditions (humidity, rain and wind).

: With the dream coat anti-humidity hair spray, I tested how glossy and smooth it made my strands, and whether or not my hair stayed frizz-free over several days and in different weather conditions (humidity, rain and wind). Efficacy on hair textures: The coco-motion lubricating conditioner was assessed in terms of how it affected the bounce of my curls, how hydrated the curls were, and if the product had a visible impact on the amount of frizz as hair dried naturally.

Ellis Cochrane has been writing for IndyBest since 2024, and has worked on everything from the best scalp scrubs to bath oils. To compile a true, unbiased review, Ellis tested each Color Wow product thoroughly for efficacy, and made sure to put the brand's claims to the test.

The best Color Wow products in 2025 are: