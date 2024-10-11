11 best bath oils for a spa-like experience at home

Want to indulge in a bit of me time? The best bath oils will elevate your bathing experience while you’re soaking in the tub. Not only can they give you that spa-like experience at home, but they also have a number of different benefits, as Dr Barbara Kubicka explains: “Bath oils help maintain the skin’s natural lipid barrier, which can be stripped away by hot water or harsh soaps. This barrier is essential for retaining moisture and protecting the skin from environmental damage.” H

In addition to this, certain “bath oils can help soothe conditions like eczema, psoriasis, or dry skin, by providing a protective layer and reducing inflammation,” explains Dr Kubicka. “The aromatherapy benefits of bath oils, especially those infused with essential oils like lavender or eucalyptus, can promote relaxation and mental wellbeing. While the warmth of the bath combined with certain oils can enhance blood circulation, which is beneficial for overall skin health.”

To help you choose a bath oil, we’ve been busy luxuriating in our tub to bring you the best options, whether you’re looking to recreate that spa-like experience at home or have particularly sensitive or dry skin.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our reviewer tried a range of bath oils, to bring you the best of the bunch ( The Independent )

Each product was tested over the course of a month. We didn’t add any other products to the bath water during testing, so we could see exactly how each bath oil fared. The bath water was heated to around the same temperature each time and any and all instructions on the packaging were followed.

During testing, we took into consideration how our skin felt immediately after the bath; after we towel-dried ourselves; and around 24 hours after use. In a bid to see just how moisturising the bath oils were, we did not apply moisturiser directly after the bath, as we ordinarily would, so we could see whether or not our skin felt more hydrated after soaking in the tub with the oils. We also considered the ingredients included and the overall value for money.

To give context, we have dry/dehydrated skin, and a skin condition called keratosis pilaris – also known as strawberry or chicken skin. This means we normally opt for more nourishing skin and bodycare products, where possible.

The best bath oils for 2024 are: