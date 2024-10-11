11 best bath oils for a spa-like experience at home

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Hydrate your skin and invigorate the senses with these soothing formulas
Want to indulge in a bit of me time? The best bath oils will elevate your bathing experience while you’re soaking in the tub. Not only can they give you that spa-like experience at home, but they also have a number of different benefits, as Dr Barbara Kubicka explains: “Bath oils help maintain the skin’s natural lipid barrier, which can be stripped away by hot water or harsh soaps. This barrier is essential for retaining moisture and protecting the skin from environmental damage.” H
In addition to this, certain “bath oils can help soothe conditions like eczema, psoriasis, or dry skin, by providing a protective layer and reducing inflammation,” explains Dr Kubicka. “The aromatherapy benefits of bath oils, especially those infused with essential oils like lavender or eucalyptus, can promote relaxation and mental wellbeing. While the warmth of the bath combined with certain oils can enhance blood circulation, which is beneficial for overall skin health.”
To help you choose a bath oil, we’ve been busy luxuriating in our tub to bring you the best options, whether you’re looking to recreate that spa-like experience at home or have particularly sensitive or dry skin.
Each product was tested over the course of a month. We didn’t add any other products to the bath water during testing, so we could see exactly how each bath oil fared. The bath water was heated to around the same temperature each time and any and all instructions on the packaging were followed.
During testing, we took into consideration how our skin felt immediately after the bath; after we towel-dried ourselves; and around 24 hours after use. In a bid to see just how moisturising the bath oils were, we did not apply moisturiser directly after the bath, as we ordinarily would, so we could see whether or not our skin felt more hydrated after soaking in the tub with the oils. We also considered the ingredients included and the overall value for money.
To give context, we have dry/dehydrated skin, and a skin condition called keratosis pilaris – also known as strawberry or chicken skin. This means we normally opt for more nourishing skin and bodycare products, where possible.
Suitable for all skin types, this bath oil is hard to beat in terms of value for money, results and fragrance. Not only did it leave our skin feeling silky and smooth, but it also had an elevated scent, combining ylang-ylang and grapefruit, which makes it feel a lot more expensive than its £17 price tag. It cleanses and nourishes the skin at the same time and you only need a few pumps to get the desired effect.
Speaking of pumps, we really appreciated the sleek metal container and pump applicator, which made dispensing the product a lot easier compared with some other bath oils. The oil itself transforms into somewhat of a milky consistency, which we found pleasant in the bath water and on the skin.
You might be familiar with bi-phase or two-phase make-up removers but this bath oil recreates those cleansing and hydrating benefits to make this one of the most impressive bath oils on the market. Plus, when you consider its massive 500ml size and the fact it is regularly reduced, it’s easily one of the top budget picks.
We also liked that the formulation lathered up into a foam, saving us from having to add a separate bubble bath. Given that many other bath oils don’t have much foam at all, this really made this product stand out from the pack. It has a really pleasant mix of jasmine, grapefruit and vanilla notes and leaves the skin feeling incredibly soft and moisturised.
If you happen to have sensitive skin, you might have been wary about trying a bath oil but this one from E45 has been designed especially for you. It’s also one of the most affordable on the market and is safe enough to use on the entire family, from the age of one month onward. Because of this, it feels incredibly gentle. Plus, you only need to use a tiny amount – adding too much can actually leave your bath feeling oilier than the majority of the other formulas we tested.
We found this formula left our skin feeling incredibly soft and nourished and, after just one use, patches of dry, keratosis pilaris-prone skin felt and looked visibly healthier. Your skin will feel even more hydrated if you allow your body to dry naturally, rather than towel drying. This essentially allows the product to absorb into the skin that bit longer, leaving it feeling incredibly moisturised. The fact this formula is fragrance-free also means you can apply your own moisturiser or body butter, without ending up with clashing scents.
For a really decadent bathing experience and a fragrance that lingers on the skin, Jo Malone has a number of wonderful bath oils to choose from. If you happen to have a favourite perfume or candle from the brand, you should be able to get it in bath oil form, as well. Our very favourite is the pomegranate noir scent, which will leave you and your bathroom smelling beautiful for hours.
The oil itself lathers up nicely and provides an impressive amount of bubbles and leaves the skin feeling soft and nourished. We also appreciated the fact you can buy this in a smaller or travel-size version, so you can test it out before committing to the full 250ml size (£54, Jomalone.co.uk).
If you love a sweet or vanilla-based scent, this Laura Mercier bath and body oil simply has to be on your radar. While it is one of the more expensive bath oils in our line-up, this is an indulgent treat, which we have been using a few times a month for around six months. Not only does it not feel greasy in the slightest when you apply it as a body oil, but it leaves skin feeling incredibly nourished and super soft.
Whether you’ve had a particularly tough session at the gym, feel like you’ve slept funny overnight or just need a bit of TLC, Olverum’s bath oil is our favourite for dealing with sore muscles. It also leaves the bathroom smelling beautiful for many hours after use, and you only need a few drops to make a big difference to your usual bathtime. It doesn’t feel greasy or oily on the skin either and instead leaves it feeling lovely and soft for days.
It comes in a variety of sizes giving you the opportunity to try it out and see if it works for you before having to commit to the full size.
Baths can be the perfect way to wind down at night, and this is where a relaxing bath oil can definitely come into play. The formula includes a wonderful mixture of vetivert, sandalwood and chamomile, which elevates it above other traditionally lavender-heavy sleep products.
While it leaves the skin feeling soft, what really makes this bath oil stand out is how calming and soothing the blend of essential oils is. We also recommend following the brand’s instructions for how to get the most out of this oil, as, unlike other bath oils, which are dispensed under the tap or directly into the bath, this one should be warmed in the hands before being applied to your body, with you then stepping into the bath – or shower – to introduce the oil to the warm water. Once you’ve lowered yourself into the bath, the brand suggests you “bring your hands to your face and inhale and exhale three times,” which really is a game-changer when it comes to feeling ready for bed.
Neom’s bath oil is perfect for recreating the feel of a spa in your own bathroom. Not only does the brand have a great range of different spa-inspired scents, but they all elevate the overall bathing experience. So, if you’re looking to enjoy a day or evening of self-care, this would be one of the first we’d recommend.
It leaves an almost nourishing film on the skin, which makes it ideal for those who struggle with dry or dehydrated skin. Plus, a little truly goes a long way.
What’s more, you can buy everything from a hand and body lotion to scented candles, diffusers and body milk with the exact same fragrance.
If you’re really looking to enjoy some me time, look no further than Vieve’s bath, body and massage oil. It smells incredible and it can be used in multiple ways, making this one of our favourite multi-tasking products. It leaves the skin feeling incredibly soft and nourished, with the scent lingering for a number of hours.
We appreciated the bottle’s stopper cap, which prevented us from being a little over-enthusiastic with our pour, and the plastic packaging meant we were able to take this on overnight trips and holidays. Who doesn’t want to bring a spa-like experience to a mini-break?
First of all, this has a brilliant blend of essential oils in the form of patchouli, geranium, atlas cedarwood and lemon oil, all of which pair perfectly to provide you with an uplifting and energising aroma. The fact that it contains fractionated coconut oil, makes this one of the most lightweight bath oils we sampled, too.
Also among the ingredients of note is squalane, which is known for its hydrating qualities. Here, it works in conjunction with vitamin E, evening primrose oil and sunflower oil to add moisture back into the skin, without feeling too oily or greasy. If you happen to be the kind of person who prefers to have a bath in the morning to set yourself up for a positive and productive day, this energising bath oil is the one for you. Honestly, just giving this formula a quick sniff gives you an almost immediate awakening sensation.
A Beauty Pie membership will see you secure the best price on this bottle, as non-members will have to pay the full £42.
When it comes to getting the most for your money, turn to a versatile oil like this one. Not only is this great for a bath or shower, but it can also be applied as a traditional body oil and even used on your hair. The brand recommends using it “as a pre-shampoo treatment for the hair and scalp”, or applying it to dry ends. Both options worked well for our tester and their, often frizzy, dry hair.
The oil also has just a subtle scent, meaning it won’t interfere with other fragranced products you might be using. It didn’t leave our skin as soft as some of the other formulas tested but if it was too rich it might not work as well on the hair, so we were happy to compromise.
Firstly, you should determine what you’re trying to achieve with your bath oil. Are you looking to relax and unwind before bed, start off your day feeling energised or secure the most nourishing and hydrating option for particularly dry skin?
Some ingredients to look out for include “natural oils like jojoba, almond, coconut, or argan oil, which are known for their moisturising properties,” Dr Kubicka explains. You’ll want to “avoid products with synthetic fragrances or harsh chemicals that can irritate the skin”.
In addition to this, it’s important to choose a bath oil that suits your skin type. For example: “If you have sensitive skin, opt for hypoallergenic or fragrance-free options,” Dr Kubicka suggests. You may also want to steer clear of aromatherapy-based bath oils. For those with oily skin, “you might want to consider jojoba or coconut oils, as they are lighter and won’t block skin pores”, Dr Kubicka concludes.
Our best buy is the Facetheory blooming citrus shower and bath oil, as it provides some of the most impressive results while still being great value for money and suitable for all skin types. Add in the well-designed packaging and pump applicator and this makes for the complete package.
Another five-star product is the Laura Mercier ambre vanille bath and body oil. While it may be one of the pricier options, it leaves skin feeling silky soft and has our tester’s personal favourite fragrance.
Finally, for those on a budget, both the Sanctuary Spa signature natural oils two-phase bath oil and E45’s emollient bath oil leave the skin feeling incredibly soft and moisturised while offering great value for money.
Now you’ve got your bath sorted, why not set the mood with our pick of the best massage candles
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in