This is the one Aesop deal I buy every Cyber Monday

This year’s Black Friday beauty deals have been extremely tempting, to say the least, but the sales celebrations aren’t over just yet, with Cyber Monday still seeing stellar savings across the board.

One brand I’ve had my eye on is Aesop, with everything from the new virere eau de parfum (was £115, now £92, Johnlewis.com) to the reverence exfoliating hand wash (was £33, now £23,10, Spacenk.com) reduced for the final day of deals.

I’m a long-time Aesop stan and if there’s one product you’ll find me lusting after year-round, it’s the resurrection aromatique hand wash (was £33, now £23.10, Spacenk.com). Naturally, spending more than £30 on it isn’t something I’m keen to do regularly, so, I eagerly wait for the Black Friday deals to drop, in anticipation of an unmissable offer – and, in 2024, I haven’t been disappointed.

Scroll on to browse more from the Aesop Cyber Monday deals and secure your 30 per cent discount.

Aesop resurrection aromatique hand wash: Was £33, now £23.10, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery ( Lucy Smith )

If you’ve never used the resurrection hand wash, the best way to describe its scent is fresh – like mowed grass and a crisp winter morning. To get a bit more technical, its fragrance notes include mandarin, cedar, rosemary, hibiscus and lavender.

Regarding its feel, it’s non-drying on the hands (a must in the cold) and it leaves a lingering heavenly aroma for hours afterwards. Now that it’s got 30 per cent off at Space NK (around 15-20 per cent more than competitor retailers), I’ll be stocking up for the next year of scrub-a-dub-dubbing.

Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Balm: Was £80, now £60, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery My matching resurrection aromatique hand wash and balm, ready for their annual restock ( Lucy Smith )

If your bath and body repertoire is lacking in other areas – think: lotions, hand creams and the like – fret not, as there are plenty more Aesop deals to be had this Cyber Monday. Given my resurrection aromatique obsession, I’m unsurprisingly a fan of its matching hand balm, and, upon spotting that it’s now marked down by a generous £20, I’m inclined to break the ‘one item’ rule I had scrupulously set myself.

Shop more Aesop Cyber Monday deals

Elsewhere, there are reductions on skincare, shower gel and more – see my top picks below*:

Aesop resurrection aromatique hand balm, 75ml : Was £27, now £18.90, Spacenk.com

: Was £27, now £18.90, Spacenk.com Aesop geranium leaf body cleanser: Was £39, now £27.30, Spacenk.com

Was £39, now £27.30, Spacenk.com Aesop post-poo drops: Was £27, now £18.90, Spacenk.com

Was £27, now £18.90, Spacenk.com Aesop geranium leaf body balm: Was £80, now £60, Spacenk.com

Was £80, now £60, Spacenk.com Aesop Istros aromatique room spray: Was £47, now £37.60, Spacenk.com

Was £47, now £37.60, Spacenk.com Aesop shampoo: Was £40, now £30, Spacenk.com

Was £40, now £30, Spacenk.com Aesop fabulous face cleanser: Was £37, now £27.75, Spacenk.com

Aesop products are available elsewhere besides Space NK, but in a bid to procure you the lowest prices, I noticed the retailer’s prices are beating that of competitors such as Cult Beauty and LOOKFANTASTIC this Cyber Monday.

Read more: Medik8’s Black Friday sale has unmissable savings on retinal, hyaluronic acid and more