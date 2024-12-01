Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’ve been eagerly anticipating a Medik8 Black Friday sale and, thankfully, my wish has been granted – there are indeed some serious skincare savings to be had among the brand’s feast of SPFs, retinals and more.

That’s right, Medik8 is offering 25 per cent off pretty much everything (excluding a few gift sets and kits), including its best-sellers. Plus, there’s the chance to secure yourself some extra free skin-loving gifts.

In fact, the free gifts promise up to £74 worth of extras when you spend a certain amount on Medik8 products. A spend of £125 (a sum that’s surprisingly easy to reach with such a strong skincare roster) will see you secure travel sizes of the press and glow tonic (£9, Medik8.com), the hydr8 B5 serum (£16, Medik8.com) and the surface radiance cleanse (£10, Medik8.com). Meanwhile, with a spend of £150 or more, you’ll take home all of the above plus a full-size C-tetra serum (£39, Medik8.com).

With so much on offer, keep scrolling for my top picks as a beauty buff.

The best Black Friday Medik8 deals

Medik8 crystal retinal 1: Was £45, now £33.75, Medik8.com

The starter strength of Medik8’s six different retinal potencies, the crystal retinal 1 works faster than a retinol in terms of wrinkle reduction, as it’s further along the scale of vitamin A. To avoid the irritation that’s often associated with vitamin A, crystal retinal uses carrot seed oil to encapsulate the molecule, ensuring a slow release that’s gentle in feel and long-lasting in effect. Testing it for her Medik8 review, fellow beauty buff Helen attested to how her skin coped well with usage, without any flaking or sensitivity.

Medik8 advanced day ultimate protect SPF 50+: Was £59, now £44.25, Medik8.com

An SPF I’ve been using for around four years now, Medik8’s advanced day ultimate and total protect SPFs are weightless, non-chalky and sit under make-up like a dream. Skincare obsessive Helen agreed and described the formula as a “smoothing skincare layer that feels nourishing and lightweight” in her Medik8 review. With 25 per cent off right now, it’s too good an opportunity to pass up.

Medik8 hydr8 B5 intense serum: Was £59, now £44.25, Medik8.com

For those who suffer from dehydrated skin, this hyaluronic acid serum with vitamin B5 and collagen-boosting soybean extract is a must. It’ll not only kickstart your skin’s natural anti-ageing mechanisms, it’ll protect it against winter-induced dryness over the coming months, too. As beauty expert Helen elaborated in her review, while “the product feels richly hydrating, the complex is lightweight on skin, which makes it easier to wear”. Sign me up.

Medik8 press and glow daily exfoliating PHA tonic: Was £32, now £24, Medik8.com

If you’ve done away with all your AHAs and BHAs as a result of skin sensitivity, you’ll be thrilled to discover PHAs: a gentler approach to facial exfoliation, without the risk of irritation. This PHA toner from Medik8 is a superstar, with aloe vera to soothe and, when put under Helen’s scrutinising expert eye in her review, she attested to the fact this product didn’t sting (as so many skin acids can) upon application. Rather, she “saw an initial luminosity, and enjoyed using the tonic regularly for a gentle, glow-giving boost”.

