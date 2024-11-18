Reusable cleansing pads are a small but simple switch you can make to reduce waste in your skincare routine and effectively remove make-up in a way that’s speedy and kind to the skin. Granted, they’re not the sexiest product, but they can streamline your regime and save you money in the long run, which can only be a good thing.

If you’re new to them, they’re essentially a reworked and improved version of the classic raw cotton rounds, which are single-use, flimsy and require repurchasing often. The reusable versions are ordinarily made from synthetic microfibre, bamboo and organic cotton, and as a result, are much sturdier. You can also use the thinner organic cotton rounds to fix make-up mistakes, such as mascara smudges, smeared lipstick or eyebrow and lip tint errors.

They’re often soft to the touch and easily cleaned by popping them in the washing machine. Not to mention, they don’t retain as much moisture as a flannel, so you can travel with them and know the rest of your suitcase won’t get damp.

Many can be used for years to tackle even the most long-wearing, stubborn make-up, such as waterproof mascara, full-coverage foundation and bright lipstick. Some are designed to be used on their own wet and ringed out, while others accompany your typical cleanser to wipe away make-up, SPF, sweat and day-to-day grime. Best of all, they’re often very affordable, with plenty of options on the high street for less than £10. Just make sure to pop them in the wash after every use to ensure proper hygiene. Your skin will thank you.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our beauty expert Louise put the best reusable make-up remover to the test to find the very best ( The Independent )

To help you find the best reusable make-up remover pads, we’ve spent almost two months putting them to the test and have narrowed them down to the best of the best. We used them wet on their own and accompanied with our favourite cleansing balms, oils, gels and milks, as well as with micellar water. We used each product a minimum of five times and washed them a minimum of five times. We considered effectiveness at removing make-up, how well they washed, how they left our skin feeling, and of course, value for money.

The best reusable make-up remover pads for 2024 are: