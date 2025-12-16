7 best bamboo sheets for a peaceful and comfortable sleep, tried and tested

Slipping between smooth, soft bedding is one of the easiest ways to set yourself up for a comfortable night’s sleep. The right bedding, as well as the right duvet, can be the difference between waking up feeling rested and energised and smacking the snooze button multiple times before dragging yourself out of bed.

For next-level softness, bamboo outshines cotton. Its fibres are naturally smooth, giving it a silky, luxurious feel against the skin without the tiny barbs that cotton can have. Bamboo is also naturally hypoallergenic, making it a great option for anyone with sensitive or eczema‑prone skin.

If you’re a hot sleeper or find it difficult to sleep on sticky summer nights, bamboo sheets could make a real difference, as the fabric is cooler and more breathable than cotton. It’s also the most absorbent bedding choice and can absorb sweat and wick it away from your body so you’re not waking up dripping in moisture.

Bamboo sheets are also an eco-friendly choice. The bamboo plant grows quickly without using pesticides, excessive water or care. It yields more fabric than cotton does for the space it takes up and even cleans the air while it grows. One hectare of bamboo can sequester up to 62 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, whereas the equivalent young forest sequesters 15 tonnes per year.

Compared with cotton or silk, bamboo is far more durable, as long as it’s properly cared for. If you wash it at low temperatures, swerve the tumble dryer and avoid ironing, your bedding should get softer with each wash and feel fabulous for years.

The best bamboo sheets for 2025 are:

Best bamboo sheets overall – Sloth London bamboo bedding set: £120, Slothlondon.co.uk

How I tested

Some of the comfy bamboo bedding included in my round-up ( Zoe Griffin )

Sleeping on the job, I tested each bamboo sheet by assessing its softness, breathability and overall comfort over the course of several nights. Each was washed at a low temperature (without fabric conditioner) and tested again for softness. Keep reading to discover my full testing criteria.