7 best bamboo sheets for a peaceful and comfortable sleep, tried and tested
Airy and smooth to the touch, these eco-friendly bed sheets will help you keep your cool
Slipping between smooth, soft bedding is one of the easiest ways to set yourself up for a comfortable night’s sleep. The right bedding, as well as the right duvet, can be the difference between waking up feeling rested and energised and smacking the snooze button multiple times before dragging yourself out of bed.
For next-level softness, bamboo outshines cotton. Its fibres are naturally smooth, giving it a silky, luxurious feel against the skin without the tiny barbs that cotton can have. Bamboo is also naturally hypoallergenic, making it a great option for anyone with sensitive or eczema‑prone skin.
If you’re a hot sleeper or find it difficult to sleep on sticky summer nights, bamboo sheets could make a real difference, as the fabric is cooler and more breathable than cotton. It’s also the most absorbent bedding choice and can absorb sweat and wick it away from your body so you’re not waking up dripping in moisture.
Bamboo sheets are also an eco-friendly choice. The bamboo plant grows quickly without using pesticides, excessive water or care. It yields more fabric than cotton does for the space it takes up and even cleans the air while it grows. One hectare of bamboo can sequester up to 62 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, whereas the equivalent young forest sequesters 15 tonnes per year.
Compared with cotton or silk, bamboo is far more durable, as long as it’s properly cared for. If you wash it at low temperatures, swerve the tumble dryer and avoid ironing, your bedding should get softer with each wash and feel fabulous for years.
The best bamboo sheets for 2025 are:
- Best bamboo sheets overall – Sloth London bamboo bedding set: £120, Slothlondon.co.uk
- Best budget buy – Simple & Opulence 100 per cent bamboo viscose fitted sheet: £30.59, Amazon.co.uk
- Best bedding set – Green Bear four-piece bamboo bedding set, including duvet cover: £83.15, Green-bear.co.uk
- Best luxury set – Panda London complete bamboo bedding set: £144, Pandalondon.com
How I tested
Sleeping on the job, I tested each bamboo sheet by assessing its softness, breathability and overall comfort over the course of several nights. Each was washed at a low temperature (without fabric conditioner) and tested again for softness. Keep reading to discover my full testing criteria.
1Sloth London bamboo bedding set
- Best Bamboo sheets overall
- Material 100 per cent bamboo
- Package contents Kingsize sheet, duvet cover, two pillowcases
- Colourways White with a choice of trim: navy, ochre, grey, mint, peach or plain
- Machine wash 30C
- Why we love it
- Soft material
- Take note
- You have to wash these separately at 30C
This Sloth London bedding set promises to make bedtime your favourite part of the day. The sumptuous duvet cover, fitted sheets and pillowcases certainly provide a bubble of softness – I felt enveloped in luxury. After washing at 30C, the set dried fast on an airer indoors, and stayed brilliantly white and as smooth as glass. The set is silky but not in a slide-off-everything kind of way. Although they’re only available in white, there are several choices of trim, from navy to ochre, for luxury-hotel-bedding vibes.
Everything is beautifully packaged, with the bedding contained neatly in a drawstring storage bag surrounded by an eco-friendly cardboard box.
It’s a popular bedding set for sure, and, at the moment, only the king size is in stock.
2Simple & Opulence 100 per cent bamboo viscose fitted sheet
- Best Budget bamboo sheets
- Material 100 per cent bamboo
- Package contents Fitted king sheet
- Colourways White, blue, green, grey, pink-orange, neutral grey, rust
- Machine wash 40C
- Why we love it
- Great value for money
- Take note
- We noticed a few loose threads
Bamboo bed linens can be expensive, but Simple & Opulence make a great budget option, including free next-day delivery for Amazon Prime subscribers. While I noticed a few loose threads on taking the sheets out of their packaging, it wasn’t enough to bother me in the night and still felt smoother than sleeping on cotton sheets. They feel cooling to the touch when you first lie on them and don’t appear as wrinkly as some of the other sheets I tested. They may not be the softest choice but no no new threads appeared after washing, making them a durable, long-lasting option at the lower end of the price scale.
3Panda London complete bamboo bedding set, king
- Best Bamboo sheets for luxury
- Material 100 per cent bamboo
- Package contents Kingsize fitted sheet, duvet cover, two pillowcases
- Colourways White, deep sea navy, vintage pink, quiet grey, urban grey
- Machine wash 30C
- Why we love it
- Cooling and breathable material
- Take note
- Pricey
Panda London’s complete bedding set was the most expensive I tested, but it is worth it if you run hot while you sleep. I found these bamboo sheets cold, not cool, to the touch – and they remained wonderfully cool even after I laid on the sheets to warm them up with body heat. The fabric is exceptionally breathable, and absorbent, too.
The set consists of a fitted sheet, two pillowcases and a duvet cover. All details have been thoughtfully considered, with buttons on the duvet cover made from raw bamboo, keeping the set completely plastic-free. There are also hidden loops inside the cover, so you can wriggle and snuggle as much as you like – and your duvet will stay put, without bunching up.
Available in five colours, all are naturally dyed, Oeko-Tex standard 100 certified and comply with the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals Group’s manufacturing restricted substances list.
4Luff 100 per cent organic bamboo fitted sheet
- Best Bamboo sheets for sensitive skin
- Material 100 per cent organic bamboo
- Package contents Kingsize sheet
- Colourways White
- Machine wash 30C
- Why we love it
- Exceptional moisture-wicking ability
- Take note
- Expensive for one sheet
Luff has taken bamboo fabric to the next level, with unique NanoWeave technology. The way the fabric is woven together makes it extra soft as well as highly anti-bacterial and anti-allergy, so your skin will enjoy the benefits. It’s exceptional at moisture-wicking, which is ideal for sensitive skin, as bacteria grow on build-up of moisture and dust mites throughout the night.
No moisture means no nasties creeping onto your skin and causing irritation. You’ll wake up with glowing, summer-ready skin all over, especially if you treat yourself to a set that includes pillowcases.
I slept extra peacefully knowing that 10 per cent of all Luff profits benefit homeless charities. They’re not just an environmentally friendly choice, but socially responsible, too.
5Sheet Story Ackly bamboo fitted sheet
- Best Bamboo sheets for a silky feel
- Material 65 per cent bamboo, 35 per cent cotton
- Package content Kingsize sheet
- Colourways White, dove grey, sage, terracotta, blush, charcoal, beige
- Machine wash Less than 40C
- Why we love it
- Great choice of colour options
- Take note
- They don’t feel very durable
I have to admit I was sceptical about the Ackly bedding, as it’s not 100 per cent pure bamboo. However, the mix of 65 per cent bamboo and 35 per cent long-staple cotton creates a 400 thread count with a soft and sumptuous texture. These sheets are very breathable and lightweight, making them an excellent choice for summer use or for year-round hot sleepers.
The lightness also helped when it came to making the bed, as you can simply throw a sheet over and pull down the corners without breaking a sweat. The elastic hem can accommodate mattresses up to 40cm deep, keeping the sheet in place throughout the night, no matter how much you toss and turn. I also liked the colour palette options, with shades such as rich terracotta, dove grey, and fresh sage looking like something you’d find in a Farrow & Ball catalogue.
6Paragon 100 per cent bamboo fitted sheet, king
- Best Bamboo sheets for variety of colours
- Material 100 per cent bamboo
- Package contents Kingsize sheet
- Colourways Cool grey, duck egg blue, pure white, pink, midnight blue, natural (undyed), slate, taupe, teal
- Machine wash 30C
- Why we love it
- Available in lots of colours
- Take note
- There are strict instructions to wash them at less than 30C
Paragon offers the brightest and boldest colour options, including eye-catching midnight blue and calming teal. Think dopamine dressing but for bedsheets. To ensure you’re completely satisfied with the end result, Paragon offers a colour swatch service, so you can see what your favourite colour looks like in your home before you commit to a purchase. With nine different colour options, some shoppers mix and match, choosing one shade of bamboo sheet and another for a duvet cover.
It’s very important to wash these bamboo sheets at 30C, or they could shrink in the wash, but if you follow the bedding’s care instructions you’ll find the sheets are even softer the second time you put them on your bed. Duvet covers have zippers rather than buttons, which makes it faster to make your bed, and the price is excellent given the quality. The downside is they’re not as cooling throughout the night, compared with some others I tested, but they’re still more breathable than cotton or percale sheets.
7Green Bear 4-piece bamboo bedding set including duvet cover
- Best Bamboo bedding set
- Material 100 per cent bamboo
- Package contents Kingsize fitted sheet, two pillowcases, duvet cover
- Colourways Taupee, teal, white, natural (undyed), cool grey, duck egg blue, heather
- Machine wash 30C
- Why we love it
- Great value for a complete bedding set
- Take note
- The material can look crinkled
Green Bear sells bamboo clothing, socks, towels, and bath robes as well as sheets, making them a one-stop shop for all your eco-friendly household supplies. Buying a set that includes a duvet cover regulates nighttime temperature better than a sheet alone. After all, even if your sheet wicks away moisture, you’ll still wake up wet if your duvet cover is damp from sweat.
The duvet cover is zipped, avoiding plastic and making it fast to throw around the duvet. It’s also convenient to wash, as you can fasten the zipper to avoid other laundry getting trapped inside the cover. When you first lay all the items of the set on the bed they are slightly wrinkled, but once you sleep in it the creases diminish over time.
Although all sizes are currently out of stock, you can sign up to be notified when it becomes available again.
Your questions about bamboo sheets answered
What is the best bamboo sheet?
Sloth London’s bamboo bedding set impressed us from the moment I saw it in the cute storage bag. Once on the bed, the butter-soft feel got us in the mood for sleep. I also liked how smooth and cooling the Luff sheets felt to lie on, thanks to the unique Nanoweave design. If low-maintenance matters more than feel, the M&S sheets were the easiest to wash and care for, and they’re still softer than cotton.
How I tested bamboo sheets
I tried king-size bamboo sheets from each bedding brand and paid close attention to several factors:
- Softness: I assessed how soft each sheet felt straight out of the package and again after washing, checking whether the fabric stayed plush.
- Breathability and comfort: I noted how well the sheets regulated temperature and how comfortable they were to sleep on over several nights.
- Fit and practicality: I tested how easy the sheets were to fit on a king-size mattress and whether they stayed in place without sliding or bunching.
- Value for money: Finally, I considered the performance of each sheet across a range of prices, from budget options to high-end picks, to see which offered the best combination of comfort and quality.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Zoe Griffin has been testing products for IndyBest since 2021. For every guide she’s written, Zoe has adopted a thorough approach to testing, while considering options for every budget. When it comes to getting a good night sleep, she’s tested it all, from the best goose down duvets to the best anti-snore pillow, so she knows what she’s talking about.
