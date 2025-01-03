Weighted blankets FAQs

What is the purpose of a weighted blanket?

Weighted blankets use gentle pressure to promote a sense of calm and relaxation, helping to reduce feelings of anxiety. “The pressure of the weight stimulation from a weighted blanket can have a soothing, calming effect on the body, which is then relayed to the mind through the power of the mind-body connection,” says Nichola Henderson, a holistic life, self-development coach and wellness specialist.

“It may also help to stimulate the vagus nerve to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which signals to the body that it is time to unwind and relax. The blankets can be useful for people who struggle to relax or have problems getting to sleep.”

Henderson recommends practising deep belly breathing when using a weighted blanket, to help activate our “rest and digest” response. “The mind’s focus is then on the sensation of the blanket and the breath, not any thoughts that had been racing beforehand, meaning it can also be used as a mindfulness tool when used in this way,” she explains.

What is the science behind weighted blankets?

“From the studies that have been done, there is a common theme that weighted blankets may be a useful tool to help with anxiety symptoms,” says Henderson. “There have been various studies in different scenarios, from patients in a psychiatric facility to patients receiving chemotherapy. Results have shown that anxiety levels were reduced by up to 60 per cent with the use of the weighted blanket.” However, experts agree more research is needed.

How do I choose the right one/weight for me?

The general rule is to start with a weighted blanket that is about 10 per cent of your body weight, says Henderson. “So, someone of 11 stone, 154lbs, would use a blanket with a weight of around 15lbs. This is recommended only as a guide; preferred weights can vary between 5 per cent to 12 per cent of a person’s weight.

“The main priority is that it feels comforting, not too heavy and not too light. It is always a good idea, where possible, to try a few different weights around the 10 per cent guide, to see what feels good. The blanket should encourage the feeling of rest and relaxation and help soothe and calm the body and mind. It’s important to choose a texture that feels soothing, too, nothing that will irritate your skin.”

Is it OK to sleep with a weighted blanket every night?

It’s generally safe for adults to sleep with a weighted blanket every night – in fact, our tester now sleeps under their Simba blanket at all times. Starting slow can be a good idea, though.

“When starting to use a weighted blanket, start with approximately 10 minutes and observe the change in your body and mind before and after use,” suggests Henderson. “Make sure it feels comfortable, secure, and you can move it easily, as needed. If it feels good after that time, you can increase the time to 20-25 minutes and, again, just observe how you feel after that time.

“It’s possible to use the blankets overnight if they feel good and the user is comfortable doing so, but short periods of time up to 20-30 minutes can also be helpful to slow down and encourage rest during busy or stressful times. It comes down largely to personal preference and comfort.”

Henderson recommends that people with a medical condition or concerns about using a weighted blanket consult a medical professional before investing. Young children should be supervised when using a weighted blanket.

How to wash a weighted blanket

If the weighted blanket comes with a removable cover, cleaning it is as easy as washing the cover, following the label’s instructions. For blankets that do not have this, you’ll have to spot clean by hand, using a toothbrush dipped in a solution of warm water and laundry detergent, or you could purchase a separate cover, for easy washing.

However, after a long period of use, you might still want to wash the blanket itself, as you would with a duvet. Always check the care tag to make sure your weighted blanket is indeed machine-washable, this should be the case for ones made with glass, steel or plastic beads. If the tag says it’s not, you’ll want to follow the instructions for hand wash, spot clean or dry clean, which usually applies to blankets filled with natural fibres. For machine washing, pre-treat stains then wash the blanket in your machine on a gentle cycle using cold water and mild detergent. When finished, air dry your blanket, and voila.

Is a weighted blanket better to use instead of a duvet?

It’s up to you – some people like to replace their duvet with a weighted blanket, whereas others like layering them both, particularly during the colder months. If the sizes match up, you can also use a duvet cover on your weighted blanket, to keep it clean.

Some people prefer the lighter feel of a duvet, says Henderson, and she suggests using something you already have at home to evaluate if the sensation of sleeping under a weighted blanket is for you. “Using a few large bath towels on top of your duvet can give you a good alternative feeling of how the weighted blanket might feel before you invest in one.”

Another option is to have one placed on top of a lighter tog duvet, so you can easily remove one or the other as needed. In the winter, both together has the additional benefit of warmth and weight to help encourage a good night’s sleep.

The verdict: Weighted blankets

As the weighted blanket that proved most effective at soothing our testers to sleep and keeping them in the land of the nod until the alarm went off in the morning, the Simba orbit weighted blanket had to be our best buy. It’s not the cheapest blanket, but the quality and design warrant the investment.

If your budget doesn’t quite stretch that far, the Sienna fluffy weighted blanket is astonishingly good value for money and a high-quality buy.

