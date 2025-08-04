I’ve found the best sleep trackers that will help you get a better night’s rest

Sleep can be a fickle beast. Sometimes, even after eight hours in bed, you can wake up feeling totally groggy. Other nights, you simply can’t doze off despite feeling exhausted. A sleep tracker can help you better understand what happens during shut-eye — and according to a recent study, more than a third of Americans have already turned to these wearables for insight.

But what are they and what do they do? According to Alexandre Abreu, MD, “sleep trackers are not just tracking sleep, but they’re tracking daytime activities because good sleep hygiene is being healthy 24 hours a day”. He says many patients end up realizing that bad habits, such as excessive sitting time or high-stress levels, are ruining their shut-eye. Sleep trackers can also give you warning signs about potential problems like sleep apnea or irregular heart rhythms that are messing with your sleep and health. “They’re great tools to empower patients to seek help from providers before something bad happens,” says Abreu, who adds that many of his patients first come to him thanks to something their sleep tracker caught.

Abreu recommends looking for three things. First, you want a long battery life so you can use the device day and night. It’s also important to get a sleep tracker that offers user-friendly insights on the data it captures so you can actually make sense of it all. Additionally, he suggests looking for options that easily allow you to forward your stats to your physician so they can see the data firsthand.

With all that in mind, I spent months testing sleep trackers to find the ones worth buying. If you’re eager to make sense of your restless nights, here are the best sleep trackers to consider.

How I tested

When selecting, I considered everything Abreu recommended to look for ( Jennifer Heimlich/The Independent )

I considered everything that Abreu recommended as being important: long battery life, useful insights, and easily sharable data. I used each sleep tracker that I tested for two months, giving them time to calibrate to my patterns and body so I could assess all the features offered.

To compare each of the device’s sleep stats (and when something seemed off), I wore three trackers at once. In addition to assessing accuracy, I noted the depth of data captured and how well it was translated into insights I could actually understand and put to use. For the trackers that needed to be worn 24/7, I also noted the versatility of what else they can do for you and, for all of them, how comfortable they are to go to bed with. Below, I go into more detail on the criteria, or keep scrolling for the full review:

Battery life: I paid close attention to how quickly the battery ran out on each device. I compared real-time results with what the brand claims to be the battery life. I also considered how quickly each one charged, favoring those that were fast.

I paid close attention to how quickly the battery ran out on each device. I compared real-time results with what the brand claims to be the battery life. I also considered how quickly each one charged, favoring those that were fast. Insights: Most sleep trackers provide you with an overall sleep score as well as graphs. I assessed the different sleep insights each tracker provided and how easy they were to interpret, both on and off an app. I also considered whether the devices had other features that would aid my sleep, for example, guided meditation or a sleep coach. Beyond this, I assessed whether the device tracked any additional health and fitness data — if it did, I considered how useful it was.

Most sleep trackers provide you with an overall sleep score as well as graphs. I assessed the different sleep insights each tracker provided and how easy they were to interpret, both on and off an app. I also considered whether the devices had other features that would aid my sleep, for example, guided meditation or a sleep coach. Beyond this, I assessed whether the device tracked any additional health and fitness data — if it did, I considered how useful it was. App interface: For a sleep tracker to provide real benefit, data needs to be accessible, so I considered whether stats were presented in an easy-to-understand way and analyzed the user experience of each app.

For a sleep tracker to provide real benefit, data needs to be accessible, so I considered whether stats were presented in an easy-to-understand way and analyzed the user experience of each app. Comfort and design: It’s generally recommended to wear a sleep tracker every day — Abreu noted that good sleep hygiene is being healthy 24 hours a day. You therefore need it to fit well and be comfortable to wear at all times. But above all, I looked for devices that won’t cause discomfort when sleeping.

Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews

Jennifer Heimlich has more than a decade of experience as a journalist within the fitness industry, so she is a reliable and knowledgeable voice when it comes to recommendations. Beyond her own research and rigorous testing, she’s consulted experts on what to look out for in the best sleep trackers to broaden her knowledge. When not writing, she’s a UESCA-certified running coach and hosts running tours, so she takes health and fitness seriously.

The best sleep trackers for 2025 are: