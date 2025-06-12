The best pickleball shoes for 2025, tested by real players

Pickleball’s rapid rise from a niche pastime to a national obsession has turned it into a full-on phenomenon. As more players hit the court, gear matters more than ever — and shoes are a huge part of that. Whether you’re playing in a local rec league or fine-tuning your footwork for a tournament, the right pair of shoes can make a noticeable difference in both performance and comfort.

Riley Chervinski, co-owner of Racket Royalty underscored the importance of proper footwear from the start: “Don't just wear running shoes,” she said. “You should be playing in shoes designed for lateral movement like court shoes — either tennis or pickleball-specific — to prevent rolled ankles and help you move faster on the kitchen line.”

Dr Uetz, a physical therapist and pickleball instructor with TeachMe.To, who works with athletes to prevent injury and enhance performance echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that your choice of footwear can directly impact your safety and agility. “All sports pose a certain set of risks while playing and pickleball is no different,” he explained. “Proper shoes can limit slipping and sliding that can contribute to falls, assist in lateral movements while reducing the likelihood of rolling the foot [or] ankle, and improve performance with a solid grip on court surfaces.”

Today’s best pickleball shoes balance grip, comfort, and support while remaining breathable and light enough for hours of play. Some are even purpose-built just for pickleball, though tennis shoes with durable outsoles and reinforced uppers remain popular among many players.

How I tested

I tried out an assortment of popular pickleball and tennis court shoes during indoor and outdoor sessions to see how they held up in real-world conditions. I recruited three other players to join me: one beginner, one advanced player, and another intermediate like myself. The shoes were worn during games and casual play and we focused on how the shoes felt and took notes on grip, comfort, ankle stability, and breathability.

I enlisted a team of other players to test these shoes ( Rachel Cavanagh/The Independent )

To support my testing, I also asked Uetz to outline the key features to look for when selecting pickleball shoes, so I considered each of the below too:

Support and stability — Arch and lateral support help prevent ankle sprains and keep you comfortable. A snug fit with minimal wiggle room is key, along with soles made for court sports to reduce slipping.

— Arch and lateral support help prevent ankle sprains and keep you comfortable. A snug fit with minimal wiggle room is key, along with soles made for court sports to reduce slipping. Comfort and fit — Even the best shoes won’t work if they don’t suit your foot. Prioritize personal preferences like toe box width and cushioning — and try them on before committing.

— Even the best shoes won’t work if they don’t suit your foot. Prioritize personal preferences like toe box width and cushioning — and try them on before committing. Durability — Quick stops and side-to-side movements are tough on shoes. Look for models built to withstand frequent play so you’re not replacing them too soon.

— Quick stops and side-to-side movements are tough on shoes. Look for models built to withstand frequent play so you’re not replacing them too soon. Outsole — Soles designed for court use provide better grip on both indoor and outdoor surfaces, helping you move confidently and avoid slips.

— Soles designed for court use provide better grip on both indoor and outdoor surfaces, helping you move confidently and avoid slips. Break-in time — Most shoes need a few days to adjust. Uetz recommends wearing them around the house for a few days before hitting the court so your feet can adjust to the fit.

Using expert insights and real-world testing as a guide, I narrowed it down to a handful of standout options. Each pair offers something different but all are built to help you play better and feel more safe and confident on the court.

The best pickleball shoes for 2025 are: