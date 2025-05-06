I swapped my usual greens powder for AG1, here’s what happened

Whenever I see someone who appears to have their life together, they’re usually doing three things: they’re consistent with their sleep, they have a self-appointed purpose, and they have a healthy morning routine (which probably involves drinking AG1 and meditating).

Over the past six years, I’ve gotten deeply into wellness and attempted a glow-up of phenomenal proportions. In doing so, I’ve healed my gut, reversed my biological age, swapped my hair, nail, and eyelash extensions with strong healthy versions of the real thing and I’ve focused on doing more of what I love in life. My morning routine has really solidified my wins. Our bodies love consistency and good mental health depends on a cocktail of safety, certainty, and healthy habits.

Part of my now well-established routine entails drinking electrolytes, a protein shake, and a greens powder. But, despite being the most popular product of its kind, beloved by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Hugh Jackman, Cindy Crawford, and Joe Rogan, I hadn’t considered trying the AG1 greens powder. Until now.

AG1 promises to be an all-in-one supplement with convenience. The brand says that one daily serving can “eliminate the need for many other supplements such as many multivitamins and multiminerals, good bacteria, greens and superfood powders, vitamin B complexes, and vitamin C tablets. It supports digestion, which means it may also replace other digestive aids.”

Greens powder isn’t a substitute for a balanced diet, but a decent one should help fill gaps if your diet lacks certain vitamins, minerals, or phytonutrients. It should contain appropriate doses of probiotics, enzymes, and fiber for gut health and be free from inessential bulking agents and fillers that might upset your microbiome.

Many aren’t particularly bioavailable, meaning they aren’t absorbed well by the body. Several also contain smaller amounts of key nutrients, which are generally lower quality. And lots also taste terrible and don’t really mix that well with water.

In a bid to find out how AG1 compares to the others on the market, and if it really is worth the hype, I spent a month putting it to the test.

How I tested

When testing, I swapped my usual supplement protocol for a stripped-back version ( Emilie Lavinia )

I took AG1 every morning for a whole month. I mixed it with water and drank it as part of my morning routine, tracking my energy levels, how happy my gut felt during that time, and my skin, hair, and nail health. I also compared AG1 with other leading greens powder brands I’ve tried and assessed the brand based on ingredient profile, pricing, packaging and design, flavor, and how well the formula mixed with water.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Emilie Lavinia is The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor. Having reported on health and wellness for more than a decade, she knows the difference between a quality supplement and a dud. Her knowledge of gut health and nutrition has seen her test and assess every leading powder, shake, supplement, and superfood, with the help of a cohort of qualified experts from doctors to nutritionists.