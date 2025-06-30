The best shoes for standing all day that are comfortable and supportive

When you’re on your feet for hours and hours, your muscles can get exhausted, with the pressure points on the bottoms of your soles screaming for relief. If sitting down isn’t an option, there’s an easy solution: wearing some of the best shoes for standing all day. “The right shoes can significantly alleviate discomfort by providing support, cushioning, and stability,” says podiatrist Suzanne Fuchs.

But what exactly should you look for? Both Dr Fuchs and podiatrist Bruce Pinker recommend slipping on a pair with good cushioning (to absorb impact and disperse pressure), proper arch support (to reduce strain on your muscles and ligaments), a firm heel counter in the back (to keep your foot stable), and breathable materials (to keep things from getting too sweaty inside). They both add that if you have low arches, you might benefit from stability shoes with firmer insoles and extra support under the arch to keep the feet from rolling inward while standing around.

To find shoes that check all these boxes — and look good while they’re at it — I put several to the test myself. Whether you’re on the hunt for some new kicks for a busy vacation or a work conference with no chairs in sight, here are your top options to consider.

How I tested

As a fitness writer and certified running coach, I regularly try out dozens of different shoes each year. To find the best shoes for standing all day, I asked podiatrists for their go-to recommendations and looked back over my own research to consider which might fit the bill. To test out top contenders, I spent at least one full day with them on my feet — walking, traveling, attending work events, or chasing after my toddler and dog, sometimes with a few miles of running in the middle for good measure.

If any of the shoes I tested caused pain, they didn’t land a spot in this round-up ( Jennifer Heimlich/The Independent )

While wearing each pair, I rated the shoe’s cushioning, arch support, fit, breathability, and overall comfort, paying special attention to whether I felt any hotspots or pain by the end of the day. I also took note of how well they held up to heavy wear, and what it took to clean them if they got dirty.

The best shoes for standing all day in 2025 are: