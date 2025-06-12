Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
We looked for balance, grip, and quality while playing on indoor and outdoor courts
Pickleball may have started as a casual backyard game but it’s quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing sports in the US, with pro tournaments, competitive leagues, and packed rec centers across the country. With the rise in popularity has come an explosion of new paddle technology, from affordable beginner sets to pro-level carbon fiber options.
Today’s paddles are lighter, more durable, and more precise than ever. You’ll find models designed to prioritize spin, power, control — or a combination of all three. Factors such as shape, handle length, weight, balance, and core materials all affect how a paddle feels in your hand (and how well it performs on the court). Whether you’re a first-time player or dialing in your tournament setup, the paddle you select can make or break your game.
Former pickleball pro and co-owner of Rally Pickleball Megan Charity says: “I always tell players to start with how the paddle feels in your hand. Comfort and balance are everything.” From there, “it’s about knowing your strengths — if you’re naturally consistent and have good touch, lean into a paddle that gives you more power. If you rely more on precision, look for something that offers control and stability”, adds Charity.
Meanwhile, co-founder of PickleballMAX Todd Jungling emphasizes that choosing the right paddle is less about finding a universal ‘best’ and more about matching it to your specific needs, preferences, and style of play. “If you are given the opportunity to demo a paddle at your local club or from a friend, do so. It’s best to test drive a paddle before buying it.”
With all that in mind, keep scrolling to find top-rated paddles for different preferences and levels of play.
Testing took place during indoor and outdoor pickleball sessions to see how each paddle performed across different environments. We recruited a diverse mix of testers, from complete newbies (one had never played before) to advanced players, as well as a handful of intermediate players.
Players swapped paddles throughout the process, to ensure everyone got hands-on time with each one. Balance, grip, quality and value for money were all considered before drawing up a list of the very best.
The Independent’s dedicated shopping section, IndyBest is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert advice. All the products featured have been tried and tested by our expert reviewers, in the same type of real-world environment you would use them. Our reviewers always offer their honest opinions and will only recommend products they believe are worth your money.
This paddle stood out as the most well-rounded, making it a solid choice for players of nearly any level. The paddle’s carbon fiber face, foam-injected edges, and ProSpin+ surface offer a blend of touch, spin, and controlled power that impressed beginners and advanced players alike during testing. The paddle’s overall shape has the largest sweet spot in our lineup, and it delivered.
We thought it was super forgiving and had a decent spin, but it also felt consistent and stable across the face. The edgeless design and open-throat cutout are built for faster swings but it did catch our finger occasionally during play. Still, for $120, this paddle brings premium features down to a more accessible price, making it the most versatile option.
For players who want carbon fiber performance without spending a fortune, this paddle is a standout in the budget category. Despite the price, it includes higher-quality materials such as a raw carbon fiber face and a 13mm honeycomb core — features often found in models two or three times the price.
The longer handle adds grip versatility (especially for players experimenting with two-handed backhands), and the gritty surface texture provided noticeably more spin than you’d expect at this level.
It’s a great paddle if you’re just starting to get into pickleball. Although light in weight, it feels slightly heavier than some beginner paddles, but it’s still easy to maneuver and surprisingly powerful on contact. If you’re upgrading from a starter kit or just want solid construction at a low price, this paddle offers more than its price tag suggests.
For intermediate players who want a paddle that rewards precision without being punishing, this is a great choice. Its elongated design, slightly top-loaded weight distribution, and 16mm core create a satisfying blend of power and control.
We noted the sweet spot felt right in the center – it’s great but the rest of the face is a little less forgiving. The rough fiberglass face performed well for spin, and we liked the handle’s length and texture (though we did notice that the grip could lose some tack over time).
This paddle also stands out for its style and color options. While it might feel a bit stiff for beginners, players leveling up will appreciate this paddle’s balanced build and dependable shot consistency.
Designed in partnership with pro player Christian Alshon, the TKO-C 12.7 is built for serious players — and it proves it on the court. Combining a raw carbon fiber face with a responsive 12.7mm core and slightly head-weighted build, this paddle felt dynamic, powerful, and surprisingly easy to control.
Our most advanced tester called it crazy (in the best way), noting that he was able to put some wicked spin on it, and immediately decided to buy one for himself. Several others praised the sweet spot and consistent feel across the face.
It’s not the lightest paddle in the bunch but the added weight up top gave extra momentum to overheads and passing shots. At $250, it’s definitely an investment — but if you’re looking for a tour-level paddle that brings pro-level performance to your game, the TKO-C is as good as it gets.
If spin is a big part of your game, this paddle was one of the most impressive on test. The textured carbon face gave shots extra grip and testers felt it delivered reliable spin and feel, especially when shaping shots. We found it felt stable and forgiving, even on off-center hits — a benefit of the thick 17mm core and foam-injected walls that help expand the sweet spot.
The compact 4.9-inch handle won’t suit everyone — particularly players who favor two-handed backhands — but it adds maneuverability at the net and contributes to the paddle’s grounded, responsive feel. Overall, the gravity tour struck a smart balance between precision and spin potential, earning repeated praise from the more advanced players.
When it comes to control, the hype X held its own against paddles at much higher price points. Pairing a composite face with a polypropylene honeycomb core — along with Onix’s patented thermofused construction, the paddle has a solid, unified feel that minimizes vibration and improves responsiveness.
We immediately noticed how composed and predictable this paddle felt while hitting, especially when dropping shots near the kitchen or placing serves – we could hit it anywhere and the paddle has a big sweet spot. It also has a responsive handle and comfortable grip.
Over time, the gritty surface tends to show ball marks but that also speaks to how well it grips the ball. For players who prioritize ball feel and control over brute force, the hype X is a solid pick.
If raw power is what you’re after, the T700 offers it in spades. Despite a few small critiques — we thought the grip felt a little cheap — it gave shots more control without taking away punch.
We also appreciated the combination of spin and responsiveness — the paddle feels balanced and quick, so we found that we didn’t have to swing that hard to get it to go.
The T700’s gritty 45-degree carbon fiber surface added extra spin on serves and topspin shots, while the extended 5.7-inch handle gave players more room for two-handed backhands. If you’re looking for a paddle that provides serious pop without sacrificing feel, the T700 hits with authority — and does so with precision.
Of all the paddles we tested, this one gained the most consistent praise for its grip. Multiple testers called out the ergonomic honeycomb handle. It felt secure and cushioned even during long rallies, offering a stable base for both casual and competitive play.
The 16mm core and microbead carbon fiber face offered a quiet, responsive touch that helped with ball placement and finesse shots — it gave us good control and accuracy. While it does have a slightly smaller head, it felt balanced and clean once adjusted.
While it didn’t deliver the most aggressive spin of the bunch, the rainmaker made up for it with comfort, control, and aesthetics — with testers ranking it among the more stylish paddles of the day.
If you think stylish paddles can’t perform, this one will prove you wrong. Designed in collaboration with a group of women artists, and built with premium materials, this paddle wowed us with both its looks and its play.
Though Link is a smaller brand, we were impressed with the paddle for its gritty surface, good spin potential, and balanced feel. The foam grip felt secure and sweat-proof, and the paddle’s lightweight design made it a great fit for a range of skill levels. Plus, the included soft case adds a nice finishing touch.
Each of Link’s paddles features distinct art-inspired designs, from beachscapes to topographic lines, making them feel like one-of-a-kind pieces of gear. Whether you’re playing for fun or starting to level up, this paddle brings personality and performance.
If you’re just getting into pickleball — or want an all-in-one set to play with friends — the Selkirk x Dude bundle is an unbeatable deal at $90. It includes two mid-range paddles, three balls, and a sleek sling bag that holds everything — making it a grab-and-go kit that’s perfect for beginners or casual players.
We considered it a great starter pack, especially for people who want to try pickleball without overspending. The paddles themselves are solidly built, with a spin-friendly textured surface, balanced weight, and cushy grips. With everything you need in one bundle — and paddles that actually perform well — this set makes it easier (and more fun) than ever to hit the court.
If you want one paddle that can do it all, the Selkirk omega hybrid air is the best to buy. It impressed testers across the board with its forgiving sweet spot, solid spin, and balanced feel, all at a mid-range price that delivers high-end performance.
For players on a budget, the Pickle Genius offers carbon fiber materials and a surprising amount of control for less than $40, making it a fantastic entry point if you're upgrading from a starter kit. And if you’re ready to splurge, Paddletek’s bantam TKO-C 12.7 brings pro-level power and spin with enough control to back it up. One tester liked it so much, he bought one for himself.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in