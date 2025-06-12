Pickleball may have started as a casual backyard game but it’s quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing sports in the US, with pro tournaments, competitive leagues, and packed rec centers across the country. With the rise in popularity has come an explosion of new paddle technology, from affordable beginner sets to pro-level carbon fiber options.

Today’s paddles are lighter, more durable, and more precise than ever. You’ll find models designed to prioritize spin, power, control — or a combination of all three. Factors such as shape, handle length, weight, balance, and core materials all affect how a paddle feels in your hand (and how well it performs on the court). Whether you’re a first-time player or dialing in your tournament setup, the paddle you select can make or break your game.

Former pickleball pro and co-owner of Rally Pickleball Megan Charity says: “I always tell players to start with how the paddle feels in your hand. Comfort and balance are everything.” From there, “it’s about knowing your strengths — if you’re naturally consistent and have good touch, lean into a paddle that gives you more power. If you rely more on precision, look for something that offers control and stability”, adds Charity.

Meanwhile, co-founder of PickleballMAX Todd Jungling emphasizes that choosing the right paddle is less about finding a universal ‘best’ and more about matching it to your specific needs, preferences, and style of play. “If you are given the opportunity to demo a paddle at your local club or from a friend, do so. It’s best to test drive a paddle before buying it.”

With all that in mind, keep scrolling to find top-rated paddles for different preferences and levels of play.

How we tested

Players of different levels tested the paddles ( Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent )

Testing took place during indoor and outdoor pickleball sessions to see how each paddle performed across different environments. We recruited a diverse mix of testers, from complete newbies (one had never played before) to advanced players, as well as a handful of intermediate players.

We worked our way through a whole host of different paddles ( Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent )

Players swapped paddles throughout the process, to ensure everyone got hands-on time with each one. Balance, grip, quality and value for money were all considered before drawing up a list of the very best.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

The Independent’s dedicated shopping section, IndyBest is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert advice. All the products featured have been tried and tested by our expert reviewers, in the same type of real-world environment you would use them. Our reviewers always offer their honest opinions and will only recommend products they believe are worth your money.

The best pickleball paddles for 2025 are: