9 best running socks that’ll help you go the extra mile
As a certified running coach, I know what to look for in a great pair of socks
Although many runners spend loads of time (and money) obsessing over the particulars of their running shoes, it’s easy to overlook what you’re wearing inside them. But the right running socks can make or break a run. Trust me: I’ve got an embarrassing amount of experience wearing the wrong pair and ending up with blister-covered feet, or constantly having to stop mid-stride to pull up a heel tab that slipped inside my shoe.
A good pair of running socks will be made of synthetic fabrics like nylon or polyester, or naturally moisture-wicking materials like wool, to keep your feet dry and irritation-free. Yes, although it might be comfy and cheap, cotton can backfire after a few miles since it holds onto sweat.
Often, good running socks also target compression (particularly around the arch), and sometimes there’s strategically-placed cushioning that absorbs some impact without making the sock too bulky. And since running can cause extra friction around pressure points, it also helps to have a strong, durable construction that can last for miles and miles without wearing thin.
As a running coach, I’ve spent years finding the best running socks — whether you’re looking for something tough enough to tackle gnarly dirt single-track trails or something super breathable for hot-weather runs, I’ve got you covered.
The best running socks for 2025 are:
- Best overall — Swiftwick aspire quarter crew: $17, Amazon.com
- Best budget buy — Hoka invisible sock: $32 for a three-pack, Hoka.com
- Best cushioned socks — Feetures high performance max cushion tab: $15, Amazon.com
- Best for racing — Courier HiFi: $29, Couriersocks.com
- Best durability — Stance ultralight performance quarter socks: $17.99, Stance.com
- Best for hot weather — Bandit Running lite run socks: $36, Banditrunning.com
How I tested
As a UESCA-certified running coach who’s run more than a dozen marathons, I’ve worn many, many running socks and have come to learn what to look for in a great pair. For this guide, I consulted my own notes on the socks I’ve tried over the years, as well as researching new viral standouts and underrated discoveries.
I put all the top picks through (literal) test runs, trying them out at a variety of paces, terrain, and elevation changes. I also put each pair through at least one laundry cycle (following manufacturer instructions). Throughout all of this, I considered comfort, compression, durability, fit, and aesthetic.
1Swiftwick aspire quarter crew
- Best: Running socks overall
- Sizes: Men's: sizes 3 to 15, women's: 4 to 16.5
- Colors: White, black
- Why we love it
- Sweat-wicking
- Breathable
- Firm compression
- Secure fit
- Take note
- Minimal cushioning
This running sock has it all: firm compression, breathable material, secure fit, soft feel, and moisture-wicking performance. Swiftwick even guarantees that it’ll last for life — if anything goes wrong, the brand sends you a new pair.
When I first slipped this sock on, I was honestly shocked by how delicate the fabric felt against my skin. But as cozy as it feels, this pair still performs like high-tech footwear, keeping my skin dry and blister-free, with just enough stretchy compression to give my feet a strong hug when they start to get swollen and achy.
If you’re looking for socks with plush cushioning, these are not it. (For that, I’d suggest Feetures instead.) Otherwise, I recommend these for long endurance runs, tough speedwork sessions, and anything in between.
2Feetures high performance max cushion tab
- Best: Cushioned running socks
- Sizes: Women's: S–L, men's: M–XL
- Colors: Nine options
- Why we love it
- Targeted cushioning
- Arch support
- Not bulky
- Secure fit
- Take note
- Can be too much fabric for some runners
If you’re looking for socks with enough padding to feel a little indulgent, Feetures’ high performance max cushion tab socks are my favorite option. Like a max-cushioned running shoe, they offer an extra pillowy sensation underfoot. But unlike beefier options that take up too much room in your shoe, the design only gets thick right around the toes, under the heel, and in the double-layered tab that sits behind the heel.
The sock also features a band of Lycra around the midfoot to keep your arch supported and the sock snugly in place without bunching. And the mesh on the top keeps your feet from overheating. Similar to Pacas, they’ve got a creamy texture inside that just feels really good to slip on your skin.
3Hoka invisible sock, three-pack
- Best: Budget running socks
- Sizes: S-XL
- Colors: Four options
- Why we love it
- Budget-friendly
- Soft
- Ribbing around the arch
- Cushioned heel and toe
- Take note
- Cotton could lead to blisters on long, hot runs
- Not the trendiest cut
I have a lot of fancy socks in my drawer. But when I’m heading out on a short, low-key run, I reach for the Hoka invisible socks. They’re soft, easy to slip on, and have never let me down. They’ve got just a little bit of ribbing right around the arch to keep them in place, and extra thick fabric in the toes and heels — and especially on the heel tab — to provide cushioning where I need it (though they’re not quite as cushy as Feetures’s max cushioned socks).
While the invisible cut might “out” me as an elder Millennial, I appreciate that I don’t have to overthink whether the color will go with whichever shoes I wear. These make getting out the door quickly easy. Plus, they’ve only gotten softer with time.
4Courier hifi
- Best: Running socks for racing
- Sizes: XS-XL
- Colors: Three options
- Why we love it
- Targeted cushioning
- Graduated compression
- Breathable
- Extra lightweight around the toes
- Take note
- Expensive
Without adding excess bulk, the strategically placed pods in the Courier hifi sock provide lightweight shock absorption at common pressure points: under the ball of the foot, along the outside metatarsal bone, around the instep, and behind the heel. Meanwhile, lighter fabric above the toes allows them to breathe and splay out wide without feeling crunched.
I first slipped these on for a fast 5K, and loved how the compression and those impact-reducing pods kept my feet and ankles supported the whole way. Since then, I’ve taken them out for several races. At $29, these are definitely an investment; you could get three socks for nearly the same price from Hoka. But they have everything you need for the long run (literally).
5Stance ultralight performance quarter socks
- Best: Running socks for durability
- Sizes: S-L
- Material: Nylon, polyester, elastane, combed cotton
- Colors: 3 options
- Why we love it
- Lifetime guarantee
- Exceptionally durable
- Odor and moisture control
- Compression under the arch
- Take note
- Reflective logo wears out over time
I’ve sworn by Stance socks for years, and the ultralight performance quarter socks, in particular, are my favorite pair for running. The brand is known for its creative designs, but I’ve become a loyal fan thanks to the exceptional durability — I’ve never had a pair wear out or lose their elasticity. So I wasn’t surprised to learn that, like Swiftwick and Darn Tough, Stance guarantees them for life.
This style is my go-to for a few reasons. The length is just tall enough to make sure shoes with high heel tabs don’t rub my skin, but not so high that I overheat. There’s a little extra compression under the arch for a hint of support. And the breathable, sweat-wicking fabric keeps my feet blissfully blister-free. The only thing that’s worn out after years of wear is the reflective logo in the back.
6Bandit lite run socks
- Best: Running socks for hot weather
- Sizes: XS/S, M/L
- Colors: Seven options
- Why we love it
- Light
- Breathable
- Moisture-wicking
- Antimicrobial
- Take note
- Wears down a bit where the ankle rubs your shoe
- Not the softest material
Bandit is one of the trendiest running brands right now. But few runners realize that the company’s first-ever product was a sock. And if you’re looking to sport the brand name without forking over a big chunk of your paycheck, this lightweight pair can make you feel just a bit cooler on the run — in both senses of the word.
They’re made with uber-breathable, moisture-wicking coolmax, a synthetic material created from polyester. The design is also antimicrobial to fight off smelly odors. These are not as durable as Stance or Darn Tough socks — I’ve found they wear down right at the front of the ankle where they rub against my shoe. But I still feel extra sleek whenever I slip these on and sport that Bandit logo.
7Pacas performance socks
- Best: Cold weather running socks
- Sizes: Women's: S/M, M/L, men's: M/L, L/XL
- Colors: Seven multi-pack options
- Why we love it
- Soft
- Warm
- Stretchy
- Compression around the arch
- Take note
- Heel can sometimes slip down in bigger shoes
- Fabric gets fuzzy
Pacas proves high performance can also be cozy. That’s thanks to luxe alpaca wool, one of the highest-quality fabrics in the textile industry: It’s thermo-regulating, strong, water-repellent, stain-repellent, flame-resistant, odor-resistant, and also sustainable. And it can be even softer than cashmere.
Although these socks are breathable enough to wear any time of year, I like them best for keeping my toes comfy on chilly runs. I’ve found the low-cut style can sometimes slip under my heel when I’m wearing too-big shoes and going uphill, so I wish these came in a quarter crew length like Swiftwick. But otherwise, I’ve found them to be gamechangers for wintry runs when cold feet might otherwise tempt me to stay inside.
8Comrad knee-high ombre socks
- Best: Running socks for compression
- Sizes: S–XL (with wide options in medium and large)
- Materials: Nylon, spandex
- Colors: 3 options
- Why we love it
- Moderate compression up to the knee
- Contoured fit for easier dressing
- Moisture-wicking
- Anti-odor control
- Take note
- Need to be air dried to prevent shrinking
Comrad makes compression cute — and possible to pull on without turning the act of getting dressed into its own workout. This pair is designed with moderate compression (15–20 mmHg) in a contoured fit that’s easy to slip on and is comfortable enough to wear for hours without feeling pinched. If you like a tighter squeeze for additional muscle support, check out the brand’s firmer (and pricier) running knee-high compression socks.
But this slightly more relaxed pair still has graduated compression that’s tighter at the ankle to encourage good circulation, and the fabric wicks away sweat to keep your feet blister-free.
I personally find it a lot more comfortable for longer periods of wear, whether I want to rock them on an actual run or use them for recovery afterwards. Just be prepared to air-dry them so they don’t lose their stretch.
9Darn Tough pacer micro crew ultra-lightweight running socks
- Best: Running socks for trail running
- Sizes: S–L (women), M–XL (men)
- Materials: Merino wool, nylon, lycra spandex
- Colors: 15 options
- Why we love it
- Durable
- Don't slip or bunch
- Moisture-wicking
- Strategic cushioning
- Take note
- Run small
When I’m running off-roads, I want a few specific things out of my socks: a crew cut that doesn’t slip down (to keep out dirt and rocks), super durable material (to stand up to tougher conditions), reliable moisture-wicking (in case I step in mud), and a little cushion (to soften the ride in stiff trail-running shoes).
Darn Tough’s merino wool-based pair checks off all those boxes with the extra bonus of a cheeky tortoise-and-hare design around the ankle — though there are 14 other styles if that’s not your thing. Like Swiftwick and Stance, these come with a lifetime guarantee.
Just know that they run small, so if you’re between sizes or have a particularly wide foot, size up.
What are the best running socks?
For a pair of high-performance running socks that offer everything from strategic compression to an ultra-soft skin feel, I highly recommend the Swiftwick aspire quarter crew socks. But if you’re looking to get more bang for your buck, Hoka offers a three-pack of socks that are super solid (and comfy) for shorter, casual runs. Runners after max comfort, on the other hand, might love Feeture’s pillowy, decadent-feeling high performance max cushion socks, which come in a variety of cuts to suit all kinds of style preferences.
How I selected the best running socks
I’m a UESCA-certified running coach who’s run over a dozen marathons, but I also host running tours in my free time, and have personally tried out heaps of running socks, which makes me the ideal candidate for this review. I consulted my notes on running socks I’ve used in the past and also researched newer brands. Through it all, I judged every sock on the following factors:
- Comfort: I considered how the fabric felt on my skin and whether it was breathable and kept my feet dry once I started to get sweaty. I also noted whether there were any extra features, including cushioning for bonus impact absorption.
- Compression: I analyzed whether the socks provided my feet a supportive squeeze, and whether the tightness still felt comfortable at the end of a long run.
- Durability: I paid attention to any wear patterns on the socks, including how they held up after a trip through my washer and dryer, if allowed in the care instructions.
- Secure fit: I noted whether the socks stayed in place on my feet without bunching or slipping in different shoes, particularly when going uphill and downhill.
- Aesthetics: Socks with some style got bonus points.
Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews
Jennifer Heimlich has more than a decade of experience as a journalist within the fitness and wellness industry. When not writing, she’s a UESCA-certified running coach who’s run over a dozen marathons, hosts running tours in her free time, and has personally tried out loads of running socks, so she’s a knowledgeable source on what makes a great pair. To research today’s best running socks, she looked up which brands are currently creating buzz among runners, then slipped on several of today’s top options to test them firsthand on her own neighborhood runs.
