9 best running socks that’ll help you go the extra mile

Although many runners spend loads of time (and money) obsessing over the particulars of their running shoes, it’s easy to overlook what you’re wearing inside them. But the right running socks can make or break a run. Trust me: I’ve got an embarrassing amount of experience wearing the wrong pair and ending up with blister-covered feet, or constantly having to stop mid-stride to pull up a heel tab that slipped inside my shoe.

A good pair of running socks will be made of synthetic fabrics like nylon or polyester, or naturally moisture-wicking materials like wool, to keep your feet dry and irritation-free. Yes, although it might be comfy and cheap, cotton can backfire after a few miles since it holds onto sweat.

Often, good running socks also target compression (particularly around the arch), and sometimes there’s strategically-placed cushioning that absorbs some impact without making the sock too bulky. And since running can cause extra friction around pressure points, it also helps to have a strong, durable construction that can last for miles and miles without wearing thin.

As a running coach, I’ve spent years finding the best running socks — whether you’re looking for something tough enough to tackle gnarly dirt single-track trails or something super breathable for hot-weather runs, I’ve got you covered.

The best running socks for 2025 are:

Best overall — Swiftwick aspire quarter crew: $17, Amazon.com

— Swiftwick aspire quarter crew: $17, Amazon.com Best budget buy — Hoka invisible sock: $32 for a three-pack, Hoka.com

Hoka invisible sock: $32 for a three-pack, Hoka.com Best cushioned socks — Feetures high performance max cushion tab: $15, Amazon.com

— Feetures high performance max cushion tab: $15, Amazon.com Best for racing — Courier HiFi: $29, Couriersocks.com

— Courier HiFi: $29, Couriersocks.com Best durability — Stance ultralight performance quarter socks: $17.99, Stance.com

— Stance ultralight performance quarter socks: $17.99, Stance.com Best for hot weather — Bandit Running lite run socks: $36, Banditrunning.com

Read more: Best fitness trackers, according to a running coach

How I tested

I took the socks on hundreds of miles to test them ( Jennifer Heimlich/The Independent )

As a UESCA-certified running coach who’s run more than a dozen marathons, I’ve worn many, many running socks and have come to learn what to look for in a great pair. For this guide, I consulted my own notes on the socks I’ve tried over the years, as well as researching new viral standouts and underrated discoveries.

I put all the top picks through (literal) test runs, trying them out at a variety of paces, terrain, and elevation changes. I also put each pair through at least one laundry cycle (following manufacturer instructions). Throughout all of this, I considered comfort, compression, durability, fit, and aesthetic.