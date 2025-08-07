The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is the AG1 greens powder worth $100? Our fitness and wellbeing editor found out
The supplement is Gwyneth Paltrow’s favorite — but is it worth the hype?
Whenever I see someone who appears to have their life together, they’re usually doing three things: they’re consistent with their sleep (most likely using a sleep tracker to help), they have a self-appointed purpose, and they have a healthy morning routine (which probably involves drinking AG1 and meditating).
Over the past six years, I’ve gotten deeply into wellness and attempted a glow-up of phenomenal proportions. In doing so, I’ve healed my gut, reversed my biological age, swapped my hair, nail, and eyelash extensions with strong, healthy versions of the real thing, and I’ve focused on doing more of what I love in life. My morning routine has really solidified my wins. Our bodies love consistency, and good mental health depends on a cocktail of safety, certainty, and healthy habits.
Part of my now well-established routine entails drinking electrolytes, a protein shake, and a greens powder. But, despite being the most popular product of its kind, beloved by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Hugh Jackman, Cindy Crawford, and Joe Rogan, I hadn’t considered trying the AG1 greens powder. Until now.
AG1 promises to be an all-in-one supplement with convenience. The brand says that one daily serving can “eliminate the need for many other supplements such as many multivitamins and multiminerals, good bacteria, greens and superfood powders, vitamin B complexes, and vitamin C tablets. It supports digestion, which means it may also replace other digestive aids.”
Greens powder isn’t a substitute for a balanced diet, but a decent one should help fill gaps if your diet lacks certain vitamins, minerals, or phytonutrients. It should contain appropriate doses of probiotics, enzymes, and fiber for gut health and be free from unnecessary bulking agents and fillers that might upset your microbiome.
Many aren’t particularly bioavailable, meaning they aren’t absorbed well by the body. Several also contain smaller amounts of key nutrients, which are generally lower quality. And lots also taste terrible and don’t really mix that well with water.
In a bid to find out how AG1 compares to the others on the market, and if it really is worth $100, I spent a month putting it to the test.
How I tested
I took AG1 every morning for a whole month. I mixed it with water and drank it as part of my morning routine, tracking my energy levels, how happy my gut felt during that time, and my skin, hair, and nail health.
I compared AG1 with other leading greens powder brands I’ve tried and assessed the brand based on ingredient profile, pricing, packaging and design, and how well the formula mixed with water. I considered the following closely:
- Flavor: Greens powders are not the most delicious things to drink — it’s a health drink, not a cola. But I considered how it tasted and whether it was drinkable. I also compared the flavor to other leading brands.
- Formula: I’ve found that powders can be difficult to mix with water, and there’s nothing worse than a lumpy drink. So I closely monitored how well the formula mixed and how easy it was to get to the perfect consistency.
- Ingredients: I studied the ingredients list, analyzing whether there is any ambiguity over what’s included.
- Results: Throughout the month-long testing period, I did a lot of body watching, noting down if there were any changes in my skin, energy levels, and mood.
Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews
Emilie Lavinia is The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor. Having reported on health and wellness for more than a decade, she knows the difference between a quality supplement and a dud. Her knowledge of gut health and nutrition has seen her test and assess every leading powder, shake, supplement, and superfood, with the help of a cohort of qualified experts from doctors to nutritionists.
AG1
- Vegan: Yes
- Gluten-free: Yes
- Serving recommendations: Mix one level 13g scoop with 8 to 10 ounces of water
- Why we love it
- Easy to mix with water
- Contains 75 gut-friendly ingredients
- Take note
- A little frothy
- Expensive
The first thing I noticed when my AG1 arrived was the luxe packaging. The brand isn’t messing around with its pouches and bottles. The second thing I noticed was the color, with AG1 much darker than other greens powers I’ve tried (I’d suggest rinsing your bottle or glass after putting it in the dishwasher to avoid any green residue). The third thing was how well it mixed with water, blending particularly well when using an electric frother as opposed to a spoon.
As for the flavor, it isn’t unpleasant — it’s vegetal but slightly sweet, a little like a matcha. Just don’t expect it to taste like the most delicious thing you’ve ever tried. Remember, this is a health drink, not a Diet Coke, so the mouthfeel and taste are more concerned with boosting your long-term well-being than about giving you pleasure in the moment. It does contain stevia and vanilla, papaya, pineapple, and apple to offset the bitterness of ingredients like ashwagandha and chlorella.
The blend doesn’t actually contain that much fiber, but for what you spend, you do get a whole wedge of high-quality ingredients (75, to be precise), including vitamins, minerals, probiotics, adaptogens, and digestive enzymes. It’s a comprehensive all-in-one, but it does use what the industry calls a “proprietary blend”, meaning the exact amounts of individual ingredients aren’t disclosed. This makes it hard to know how much of each nutrient you’re ingesting, how bioavailable it is, and whether it’s actually doing you any good.
However, it is designed to be absorbed well by the body, ideally on an empty stomach. I was a little concerned about this part, assuming the probiotic formula might upset my gut microbiome without food, but it went down smoothly each morning, and there were no complaints. Everything also seemed fine when I drank it in the afternoons after food.
Over the month of testing, I swapped my usual supplement protocol for a stripped-back version (I carried on taking NAD, mushroom powder, and collagen daily) so as not to double up on the nutrients in AG1. Thankfully, I didn’t notice any changes to my energy levels and mood, and my skin remained clear and glowy. This is good news for anyone seeking an easy, drinkable all-in-one as opposed to taking a collection of pills.
Overall, AG1 is a great investment if you want to improve your gut health and, by association, your mental health and immunity, as it contains probiotic strains (such as lactobacillus acidophilus and bifidobacterium bifidum) as well as inulin and prebiotic fiber. And I’d recommend it to anyone looking to supercharge their morning routine and improve gut health.
The verdict on AG1
If you want a premium, all-in-one supplement with convenience, AG1 gives my usual brand a run for its money, so I can safely say it’s a decent choice. However, you might want to look elsewhere if you’d like more transparency on the exact nutrient levels or higher fiber content. Similarly, it’s a one-size-fits-all formula, so it may not be ideal for individual needs — if you’re seeking a tailored blend of supplements for athletic recovery or hormone support, you might not find the exact levels you need with a single scoop. That said, taken alongside a balanced diet, you’ll get what your body needs as a baseline with this greens powder.
I enjoyed taking it every day and didn’t find the flavor or texture a challenge. And on the whole, I liked the health benefits of taking it daily. I’d recommend it to anyone seeking a way to boost their morning routine and develop healthy habits and a happy gut.