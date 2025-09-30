The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
9 best running shoes for women, tried and tested on roads, trails, and more
As a running coach, I’ve spent years testing and trialling the best running shoes for women
The right pair of running shoes can be a game changer: They can help you run faster, with less pain, and just make your miles a lot more fun. That’s why it pays to invest in a pair of the best running shoes for women.
The right options can differ from the overall top sellers on the market. “There are some common anatomical and biomechanical differences and practical fit factors that are worth keeping in mind when women shop for running shoes,” says podiatrist Suzanne Fuchs, DPM, of LuxePodiatry in Florida.
In particular, she points out that women often have a narrower heel and midfoot, so they may need a snugger heel cup with good lockdown to keep their heel from slipping out (and getting blistered). Women also often have a higher instep, so shoes with stretchy uppers might be more comfortable. And those who are pregnant or in the postpartum phase might find their feet feel better in more supportive, stable, and roomy options. “Women-specific lasts, narrower heels, and tweaked cushioning are worth considering if you’ve experienced poor fit with unisex/men’s shoes,” Dr. Fuchs says.
Of course, every foot and every runner is different. So, I rounded up today’s top models for a variety of needs and preferences. Whether you’re just entering your running girl era or you’re aiming for a new marathon PR, there’s something on this list that will help you get to your personal finish line with an extra pep in your step.
How I tested
To find the best women’s running shoes, I consulted a podiatrist about what makes women’s feet unique. I then researched the viral standouts with major fan followings as well as underrated discoveries. I consulted my own notes on the dozens of shoes I’ve tried over the years as a fitness writer and running coach. I also tried out any new designs and took the latest models of my old favorites out for test runs to see if they still held up.
After putting each sneaker through at least 10 miles at a variety of paces, I assessed comfort, support, responsiveness, longevity, and aesthetics. You can read a full breakdown of my testing criteria and how I selected the best women’s running shoes at the end of this article. The shoes below are the ones that passed my rigorous tests.
The best running shoes for women in the U.S. are 2025:
- Best women’s running shoes overall — Adidas adizero evo sl: $150, Adidas.com
- Best budget women’s running shoes — On cloudmonster 2: $140, On.com
- Best shoes for running and walking — New Balance fresh foam X 1080v14: $164.99, Newbalance.com
1Adidas adizero evo SL
- Best: Running shoes for women overall
- Sizes: 5-12
- Width options: Medium
- Colourways: 8
- Weight: 6.6oz
- Stack height: 39mm
- Heel-to-toe drop: 6mm
- Why we love it
- Ideal balance of soft but bouncy
- Propulsive toe-off
- Lightweight
- Strategically-placed padding
- Take note
- Not the most stable
- Fits big around the ankle
The Adidas adizero evo SL are the best running shoes for women I’ve worn. Having been inspired by the elite adizero pro evo 1 shoes, (which pro runners have broken records in, but cost $500 and last just 50 miles or so), they make innovation attainable for everyday runs. Without a carbon plate, they’re a very reasonable $150 (and are designed to last the standard 300 to 500 miles before wearing down). Yet these shoes will make you feel like you’re flying.
The thick cushioning underfoot is soft enough to rack up major mileage, but it still provides an amazing spring when you’re picking up the pace with some interval or tempo work. I wouldn’t recommend these to anyone with balance issues because they feel a bit unstable. But as long as you’re steady on your feet, the propulsive toe-off will help thrust you forward with every step. I’ve honestly never felt a foam that so perfectly balances comfort and responsiveness.
2On cloudmonster 2
- Best: Budget running shoes for women
- Sizes: 5-11
- Width options: Medium
- Colourways: 6
- Weight: 8.8oz
- Stack height: 35mm
- Heel-to-toe drop: 6mm
- Why we love it
- Good value
- Smooth transitions
- Shock-absorbing cushioning
- Durable
- Take note
- Run a bit long
On’s trendy lineup of shoes often runs on the pricier side. But you can get the plush On cloudmonster 2s for $140 — and they’re one of my top recommendations whenever anyone asks me about the best running shoes for women.
While many of On’s trainers can feel a bit stiff, the cloudmonster 2 are an exception — I never have to worry about my feet aching or my stride feeling jerky. There’s plenty of shock-absorbing cushioning to support major mileage (I’ve happily done multiple 20-mile long runs in these), but I never feel like I’m just sinking into a soup of foam when wearing them. They’re on the roomy side, though, so if you’re between sizes, I suggest going with the smaller option.
3New Balance fresh foam X 1080v14
- Best: Women's running shoes for beginners
- Sizes: 5-13
- Width options: Narrow, medium, wide, extra-wide
- Colourways: 11
- Weight: 8.3oz
- Stack height: 38mm
- Heel-to-toe drop: 6mm
- Why we love it
- Just as good for walking as running
- Smooth transitions
- Soft cushioning
- Comfy padding all around ankle
- Take note
- Can be too much foam for some
New Balance fresh foam X 1080v14 trainers are best for those who take a run-walk approach and want a shoe that feels good during both kinds of gaits. Similarly, they’re also the pair I’d recommend to beginners.
With a seal of acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) for promoting good foot health, these shoes seem to smooth out every stride, no matter how fast you’re going.
They have a similar versatility and comfort to the Brooks ghost 17, but extra cushioning for those who want an even softer ride. And thankfully, they provide support without causing irritation, like blisters or chafing. The gusseted tongue stays locked in place, and the stretchy upper conforms perfectly to my foot.
4Brooks ghost 17
- Best: Road running shoes for women
- Sizes: 5-13
- Width options: Narrow, medium, wide, extra-wide
- Colourways: 17
- Weight: 9oz
- Stack height: 36.5mm
- Heel-to-toe drop: 10mm
- Why we love it
- Exceptionally comfortable cushioning
- Lots of padding around the ankle and tongue
- Comes in four widths
- Lots of color options
- Take note
- Toebox runs narrow
- On the heavier side
Brooks ghost 17 running trainers are a tried-and-true bestseller beloved by podiatrists and runners alike for a supple yet supportive ride — they’re a great everyday road runner.
Unlike a max-cushioned shoe (such as the Hoka clifton 10s), there’s not much foam, so you won’t feel like you’re going to topple over. That said, the cushioning here is still squishy enough to make for uber-comfortable miles. My mom, who struggles with a neuroma and knee issues, swears by her ghosts — they’re the only running shoes she can wear without pain, and she’s not the only runner I’ve heard say that.
The toebox on the latest version is on the narrow side — fortunately, with four width choices, you can select a roomier option. If you go extra wide, the heel counter is stiff enough to keep your foot locked in place.
5Hoka clifton 10
- Best: Cushioned running shoes for women
- Sizes: 4-12
- Width options: Medium, wide, extra-wide
- Colourways: 14
- Weight: 8.8oz
- Stack height: 38mm
- Heel-to-toe drop: 8mm
- Why we love it
- Major shock absorption
- APMA-accepted
- Grips well in wet conditions
- Wide toe box
- Take note
- Can be too much cushioning for some
- Not very springy
If you’re looking for a cushioned running shoe, I’d recommend Hoka clifton 10. They are a fan favorite and particularly pillowy — I’ve never felt the floor beneath my feet with this beefy pair on. While the foam doesn’t have the great spring of something like the Adidas adizero evo SL, the design is exceptionally foot-friendly (it has a seal of acceptance from the APMA).
The Hoka clifton 10 are also great for heel strikers or anyone with joint problems who need protective shock absorption. They have a roomy toe box — from experience, this means they allow your toes to comfortably spread out even when your feet swell near the end of a long run. As a bonus, the rubber sole offers decent grip, which is helpful when running on slippery surfaces or in the rain.
6Nike alphafly 3
- Best: Race day running shoes for women
- Sizes: 5-12
- Width options: Medium
- Colourways: 7
- Weight: 6.1oz
- Stack height: 39.5mm
- Heel-to-toe drop: 8mm
- Why we love it
- Exceptionally responsive ride
- Propulsive carbon plate and foam
- Lightweight
- Breathable mesh upper
- Take note
- Expensive
- Too narrow for some feet
- Wobbly to walk on
The Nike alphafly 3 have been worn by multiple pros to set world records and win major marathons. So, if you want to splurge on a race-day shoe, these give you the kind of energy return that could help you zoom toward a new PR.
At nearly $300, they’re definitely an investment, but I find they propel me forward better than any other racing shoe — this is thanks to the mixture of the ZoomX foam, a carbon plate, and two “Air Zoom” pods in the forefoot. You can feel the bounce even just walking around (honestly, it can sometimes be a bit precarious until you start to run).
These shoes have other smart design details that make them ideal for race day: The stretchy incorporated tongue and breathable mesh upper help keep your feet cool and blister-free, and the textured laces lower the chances that they’ll come apart before you make it to the finish line.
7Altra experience flow 2
- Best: Women's running shoes for wide feet
- Sizes: 5.5-12
- Width options: Medium
- Colourways: 9
- Weight: 7.05oz
- Stack height: 30mm
- Heel-to-toe drop: 4mm
- Why we love it
- Wide, natural-shaped toe box
- Lightweight
- Grippy outside
- Stable
- Take note
- Thick upper runs warm
- Not great for faster paces
If you’ve ever bought a wide-sized shoe, yet your toes still feel too squished, the extra width might be further back in the midfoot of the sneaker. Women are more likely to need space around the forefoot. Fortunately, Altra is known for designing toe boxes that mimic our feet’s natural shape, with plenty of room to let the toes splay out.
Most Altras also boast zero heel-to-toe drop, which means the foot sits completely parallel to the ground, though the experience flow 2 boasts a low 4mm drop that can be easier on the Achilles and calves if you’re not used to that design. It gives a nice, stable ride that’s ideal for easy runs. The only downside is the foam doesn’t have a ton of energy return when you try to pick up the pace, so for speed, I’d recommend Altra’s vanish tempo instead.
8Asics gel-kayano 32
- Best: Women's running shoe for overpronation
- Sizes: 5-13
- Width options: Medium
- Colourways: 9
- Weight: 9.2oz
- Stack height: 40mm
- Heel-to-toe drop: 8mm
- Why we love it
- Helpful stability guidance without being too rigid
- Great shock absorption
- Tabs on the heel and tongue make them easy to pull on
- Take note
- On the heavier side
On run-tracking app Strava, users can input the shoes they wear on each run, and so far in 2025, Asics is the most-logged shoe by women (followed by Hoka, then Brooks). I’m not surprised — I’ve tried Asics’ popular gel-nimbus, gel-cumulus, and gel-kayano models, and have consistently fallen in love with the gel-based cushioning in each.
Asics’ gel-kayano 32 trainers are a stability shoe for runners who struggle with overpronation (rolling the foot too far inward when landing) — I find these shoes guide your foot into place without feeling overly stiff and rigid the way many other stability trainers do.
They also boast great shock absorption and comfy padding all around the ankle. I especially appreciate the pull tabs on the heel and tongue that make them easy to slip on and off.
9Saucony peregrine 15
- Best: Trail running shoe for women
- Sizes: 5-12
- Width options: Medium, wide
- Colourways: 8
- Weight: 8.6oz
- Stack height: 28 mm
- Heel-to-toe drop: 4mm
- Why we love it
- Great shock-absorption
- Good ground feel
- Comfortable padding
- Durable
- Take note
- Toebox can be too narrow for some
- Some runners might prefer more cushioning
After years of testing, I’ve found the Saucony peregrines to be the best trail running shoes. With 5mm lugs underfoot, they help keep you upright even on the gnarliest terrain, and have a rock guard in the forefoot and reinforced material around the toe to protect from roots and rocks. But unlike many trail shoes, they don’t feel like a clunky piece of armor — they’re still comfy.
The cushioning provides great shock absorption, and the shoes offer just the right amount of foam, so I feel protected but connected to the trail under my feet. The upper has an extra stiff layer for protection around the edges, but overall, it’s flexible enough that it never leaves my feet covered in blisters. These shoes are also durable: I’ve been wearing an older version for more than three years, and they’re still going strong.
What is the best women’s running shoe?
Every runner has their own preferences when it comes to the fit and feel of their running shoes. But overall, if you’re looking for a do-it-all pair that won’t break the bank, I highly recommend the Adidas adizero evo SL. It offers a great balance of shock absorption and springy bounce at any pace you want to go. For those ready to splurge on a fast shoe for race day, Nike’s alphafly 3 will give you just the boost you’re after. Or if run-walks are more your style, check out the New Balance fresh foam X 1080v14, which feels just as comfy when you’re strolling with a mug of coffee in hand as when you’re picking things up for a light jog — they’re excellent shoes you’ll want to wear anytime you get the chance.
How did you test the best women’s running shoes?
I’m a running coach and fitness writer, so I’ve worn (and tested) dozens of running shoes. But to select this list of the nine best women’s running shoes, I considered the following when testing:
- Comfort: Does the cushioning provide ample shock absorption? Do the shoes cause any hot spots when the miles add up?
- Support: I rated how wobbly I felt in the shoe, and whether I could easily roll in my arches, or if my foot felt sufficiently held in place.
- Responsiveness: When I pick up the pace, does the shoe help propel me forward?
- Longevity: I took into account how durable the shoes are over time and in various weather conditions.
- Aesthetics: Let’s be honest: There’s nothing like lacing up a pair of shoes that make you feel like fire, so I kept style in mind, too.
Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews
Jennifer Heimlich has more than a decade of experience as a journalist within the fitness and wellness industry. When not writing, she’s a UESCA-certified running coach who’s run over a dozen marathons, and she hosts running tours. She’s personally tried out dozens of shoes, from longtime fan favorites to flashy high-tech fads, so she’s a knowledgeable source on what makes a great footwear for running. To research the best running shoes for women, she spoke to a podiatrist and laced up several of today’s top options to test them firsthand.
