When many of us think of running shoes, we think of Nike. And for good reason: The swoosh has been making some of the most cutting-edge sneakers for runners since the mid-1960s. Six decades later, Nike continues to be a leading innovator in the industry, with high-tech foams that cushion every stride and speed-boosting carbon plates that honestly make running a whole lot more fun.

But if you’re new to the brand, browsing through all the options that Nike has to offer can be downright overwhelming. Say someone from your run club suggested you check out the pegasus: Well, there’s the pegasus 41, pegasus premium, pegasus plus, pegasus easyon, pegasus trail 5, and more. It can be tricky to figure out what’s what.

That’s why I put together this guide to the best Nike running shoes available today. Whether you want a pillowy shoe that will keep you from ever feeling the road beneath your feet or a trampoline-like bounce that will propel you to a new personal record on race day, these are the top options the brand has to offer right now.

The best Nike running shoes are:

Best overal l — Nike vomero 18: $155, Nike.com

l — Nike vomero 18: $155, Nike.com Best daily trainer — Nike pegasus 41: $145, Nike.com

— Nike pegasus 41: $145, Nike.com Best stability shoe — Nike structure 26: $145, Nike.com

— Nike structure 26: $145, Nike.com Best max cushioning — Nike vomero plus: $180, Nike.com

— Nike vomero plus: $180, Nike.com Best racing shoe — Nike alphafly 3: $295, Nike.com

How I tested

I chose running shoes for every kind of runner ( Jennifer Heimlich/The Independent )

As a certified running coach and long-time fitness writer, I’ve tried out over a hundred running shoes. To select this list of the best Nike running shoes, I looked up official reviews, checked out first-person accounts, and asked Nike insiders for their top picks among the brand’s latest models for running. Then I personally tested out any sneaker that had significant buzz around it.

I laced up each shoe for at least two or more runs, seeing how they felt while jogging at an easy pace, as well as how they responded when I picked things up with some speed work. I took them up and down hills, and on a variety of surfaces like asphalt, concrete, packed dirt, rubber tracks, and, in the case of trail shoes, technical trails with rocks and roots. Through it all, I considered how comfortable they felt, how they responded to pace changes, how much they supported my feet, and how well they gripped the ground. I’ve written a detailed breakdown of my testing methodology at the end of the review.