8 best Nike running shoes, according to a coach
As a certified running coach and long-time fitness writer, I’ve tried out over a hundred running shoes, and these are the best sneakers from Nike
When many of us think of running shoes, we think of Nike. And for good reason: The swoosh has been making some of the most cutting-edge sneakers for runners since the mid-1960s. Six decades later, Nike continues to be a leading innovator in the industry, with high-tech foams that cushion every stride and speed-boosting carbon plates that honestly make running a whole lot more fun.
But if you’re new to the brand, browsing through all the options that Nike has to offer can be downright overwhelming. Say someone from your run club suggested you check out the pegasus: Well, there’s the pegasus 41, pegasus premium, pegasus plus, pegasus easyon, pegasus trail 5, and more. It can be tricky to figure out what’s what.
That’s why I put together this guide to the best Nike running shoes available today. Whether you want a pillowy shoe that will keep you from ever feeling the road beneath your feet or a trampoline-like bounce that will propel you to a new personal record on race day, these are the top options the brand has to offer right now.
The best Nike running shoes are:
- Best overall — Nike vomero 18: $155, Nike.com
- Best daily trainer — Nike pegasus 41: $145, Nike.com
- Best stability shoe — Nike structure 26: $145, Nike.com
- Best max cushioning — Nike vomero plus: $180, Nike.com
- Best racing shoe — Nike alphafly 3: $295, Nike.com
How I tested
As a certified running coach and long-time fitness writer, I’ve tried out over a hundred running shoes. To select this list of the best Nike running shoes, I looked up official reviews, checked out first-person accounts, and asked Nike insiders for their top picks among the brand’s latest models for running. Then I personally tested out any sneaker that had significant buzz around it.
I laced up each shoe for at least two or more runs, seeing how they felt while jogging at an easy pace, as well as how they responded when I picked things up with some speed work. I took them up and down hills, and on a variety of surfaces like asphalt, concrete, packed dirt, rubber tracks, and, in the case of trail shoes, technical trails with rocks and roots. Through it all, I considered how comfortable they felt, how they responded to pace changes, how much they supported my feet, and how well they gripped the ground. I’ve written a detailed breakdown of my testing methodology at the end of the review.
1Nike vomero 18
- Best Nike running shoe overall
- Sizes Women's: 5-12, men's: 6-18
- Width options Standard, extra wide
- Heel drop 10mm
- Weight Women's: 9.3 oz (W), men's: 11.5oz
- Why we love it
- Perky push-off
- Soft but responsive cushioning
- Awarded the APMA Seal of Acceptance
- Balanced arch support
- Take note
- Runs a bit small
Nike’s vomero 18 is one of the best shoes I’ve ever run in. They are soft and smooth, and from my first few strides, I noticed the rocker bottom offers a really nice toe-off every time I push away from the ground. The mix of ZoomX and ReactX foam gives it a ride that’s cushy but not mushy (or unstable).
Despite a sky-high 46mm stack of foam, I found this shoe actually encourages more of a midfoot strike, unlike most uber-cushioned sneakers (like the popular Hoka bondi 9s), which tempt you to land on your heel.
The balanced arch support offered just enough structure without feeling stiff. Given all this, I’m not surprised that the vomero 18 snagged the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) seal of acceptance for promoting good foot health. My only quibble is that I find the fit a bit small; I’d suggest buying half a size up.
2Nike pegasus 41
- Best Daily running shoe
- Sizes Women's: 5-12, men's: 6-18
- Width options Standard, extra wide
- Heel drop 10mm
- Wright Women's: 8.8oz, men's: 10.5oz
- Why we love it
- Responsive but not aggressive cushioning
- Awarded the APMA Seal of Acceptance
- Breathable upper
- Smooth ride
- Take note
- Not for those looking for max cushioning
When a shoe is in its forty-first iteration, you know it’s getting something right. The Nike pegasus 41 is a solid daily trainer that lots of runners swear by, thanks to balanced construction.
The foam is responsive enough to pick up the pace, but not so aggressive that I feel like I’m cheating with a shoe that’s doing the push-off for me. And unlike max-cushioned models like the vomero plus, there’s not so much foam that I feel disconnected from the ground. Still, they are comfortable enough to last for miles.
3Nike structure 26
- Best Stability shoe
- Sizes Women's: 5-12, men's: 6-15
- Width options Standard, extra wide
- Heel drop 10mm
- Weight Women's: 9.2oz, men's: 11.3oz
- Why we love it
- Gently guides your foot into a healthy alignment
- Supportive midfoot
- Firm, steady sole
- Awarded the APMA Seal of Acceptance
- Take note
- Runs tight, so you might want to size up
- Stiffer than a neutral daily trainer
Stability shoes are often stiff, clunky, and heavy. But Nike’s structure 26 gently corrects any overpronation (where your arches roll inward when you land) without weighing you down. With just a bit more heft than a neutral daily trainer like the pegasus, it’s got bonus support in the midfoot without being overly aggressive about it.
And the cushioning is still plenty soft, with a full serving of Nike’s responsive ReactX foam throughout the length of the sole. Just know that with a thick upper, this shoe runs a bit tight (especially if you’re racking up double-digit miles and your feet swell), so you might want to size up.
4Nike vomero plus
- Best running shoe for max cushioning
- Sizes Women's: 5-12, men's: 6-15
- Width options Standard, extra wide
- Heel drop 10mm
- Weight Women's: 8.5 oz, men's: 10.3 oz
- Why we love it
- Awarded the APMA Seal of Acceptance
- Majorly cushioned
- Versatile enough for speedier miles
- Padding all around ankle
- Take note
- Not quite as responsive as the Vomero 18
- On the pricier side
With these sneakers, it seems like Nike basically said, “The vomero, but make it (more) cushioned.” With 45mm of foam under the heel, the ride in these chunksters is definitely softer than in the vomero 18. The model is also lighter, thanks to swapping ReactX for ZoomX foam. Personally, I love that, in addition to all that midsole cushioning, there’s plenty of padding around the heel and in the tongue. That makes these kicks feel uber-plush to slip my feet into.
Unlike some pillowy running shoes, however, the vomero plus is versatile enough to support more than just long, slow miles. Although I find they don’t feel quite as springy as the vomero 18s, they do allow me to comfortably boost my speed on harder workouts like tempo runs without feeling like my feet are sinking into a pile of mush.
5Nike alphafly 3
- Best race shoe
- Sizes Women's: 5-12, men's: 6-15
- Width options Standard
- Heel drop 8mm
- Weight Women's: 6.1 oz, men's: 7.7 oz
- Why we love it
- Super springy
- Lightweight
- Breathable mesh upper
- Stretchy integrated tongue
- Take note
- Noisy
- Not super stable to walk in
- Expensive
Look around at any marathon, and you’re likely to see tons of runners sporting Nike’s alphafly sneakers. Nike’s known for revolutionizing what we now think of as race-day shoes by introducing carbon plate technology, and the ultra-light, ultra-bouncy alphafly 3s are one of the best you can buy to boost your pace.
I find that when racing in them, my legs can keep up a speedy tempo for longer before feeling worn out, and I’m not quite as sore the next day. Of course, carbon-plated shoes are generally known for having this effect, but I find it’s even more noticeable in alphafly 3s than in other race-day shoes from brands like New Balance or Adidas. They do squeak a bit and slap the pavement loudly when I land, but some extra noisiness is a sacrifice I’m willing to make for a PR.
With a good stack of cushioning, the alphaflys are best for long distances (half or full marathons). If you’re racing a 5K or 10K, I’d recommend you go with the more streamlined vaporfly 4.
6Nike pegasus premium
- Best super trainer
- Sizes Women's: 5-12, men's: 3.5-15
- Width options Standard
- Heel drop 10mm
- Weight Women's: 9.7oz, men's: 11.5oz
- Why we love it
- Three layers of bouncy cushioning
- Super breathable upper
- Fits like a Pegasus
- Take note
- Pricey
- A little heavy
- Not available in wide
Although it fits just like the standard pegasus, Nike’s pegasus premium feels almost as bouncy as a carbon-plated race-day shoe. That’s due to a triple-decker stack of ReactX foam, ZoomX foam, and a full-length Air Zoom unit.
Although the 45mm of cushioning is plenty squishy for easy miles, when I want to pick up the pace, it’s ready to throw down with an impressive amount of pep. Plus, the super breathable mesh upper keeps my feet relatively cool no matter how hard my workout gets.
The pegasus premium feels heavier on my feet than a real race shoe, like the alphafly 3. But for uptempo training miles when I don’t want the instability of a plate, these kicks let me unleash plenty of speed.
7Nike zegama 2
- Best trail running shoe
- Sizes Women's: 5-12, men's: 6-15
- Width options Standard
- Heel drop 4mm
- Weight Women's: 9.3oz, men's: 11.3oz
- Why we love it
- Cushioning right where you want it
- Great support
- Built-in gaiter around back of ankle
- Not too stiff
- Take note
- Decent, but not outstanding traction
- On the pricier side
Although Nike classifies the zegama 2s as “max cushioned,” I find these trail shoes have a Goldilocks amount of foam underfoot: just enough to keep my feet feeling protected and comfy for hours, but not so much that I can’t sense the ground below me. Meanwhile, they get major bonus points for not being overly stiff — if I need to run on the road for a bit to get to the trailhead, I don’t feel like I’m fighting against clunky combat boots.
While the outsole (made with Vibram megagrip, which is a rubber compound) sticks to slippery surfaces like wet rocks fairly well, it doesn’t give quite as much traction as grippier trail shoes like Saucony’s peregrine 15. That said, I did find them comfier to wear for long miles. Plus, I absolutely loved the built-in ankle gaiter around the heel, which kept out dirt pretty effectively, without cutting off circulation.
8Nike winflo 11
- Best Budget Nike running shoe
- Sizes Women's: 5-12, men's: 6-15
- Width options Standard, extra wide (men's only)
- Heel options 10mm
- Weight Women's: 9.2oz, men's: 11.4oz
- Why we love it
- Budget-friendly
- Breathable
- Good grip
- Take note
- Not super springy
- Best for shorter distances
For beginners looking to tackle just a few low-key miles, Nike’s budget-friendly winflo 11 is a solid choice. Sure, it doesn’t have all the latest tech that you’ll see in more expensive Nike shoes. But I find the base of the comfy cushion cradles my foot while the relatively roomy toebox gives my tootsies space to spread out without feeling squished.
Plus, the waffle sole offers great traction on both paved roads and packed dirt. At just $110, it’s a great value. I just wouldn’t recommend these for going long — when I wore them for a couple hours, the bottoms of my feet got tired and achy in a way they never do in my Pegs or Vomeros.
What are the best Nike running shoes?
The best Nike running shoes I’ve tested are the vomero 18s — they’re plenty plush, but still give you great rebound, and encourage an efficient midfoot strike. No matter your pace or mileage, these versatile sneakers are simply a joy to run in. But if what you really want is something that will give you an edge on race day, the carbon-plated alphafly 3 makes for a super speedy, super bouncy, super fun ride. You’ll pay a premium $295 price for it, though. Fortunately, not all Nikes are so costly: Runners on a budget can check out the relatively low-priced winflo 11, which features foot-cradling cushioning that’s plenty comfy as long as you’re keeping the mileage fairly low.
How I selected the best Nike running shoes
I’m a UESCA-certified running coach who’s completed over a dozen marathons (and a handful of ultramarathons), and I’ve tested more than a hundred shoes over the years as a fitness writer. For this review, I tried the Nike models that have the biggest buzz around them. Throughout my testing, I judged each sneaker on the following factors:
- Comfort: What does the shoe feel like when I first slip my foot in, and at the end of a longer run, once my feet are swollen? Are there any hot spots, or areas where my feet feel squished? Has it caused any blisters or bruised toenails? Does the cushioning give me enough shock absorption?
- Responsiveness: Does the shoe give me a springy, propulsive feel when I try to pick up the pace?
- Support: How stable do I feel in the shoes? Does my foot feel like it’s held in place, or do my ankles wobble when I walk or run?
- Grip: How does the shoe handle more slippery surfaces, like slick rocks or leaf-covered trails?
Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews
Jennifer Heimlich has more than a decade of experience as a journalist within the fitness and wellness industry. When not writing, she’s a UESCA-certified running coach who’s run over a dozen marathons, hosts running tours in her free time, and has personally tried out more than a hundred running shoes, so she’s a knowledgeable source on what makes a great pair. She has also tested a range of fitness gear, including the best running socks and the best fitness trackers for The Independent.
To research today’s best Nike running shoes, she looked up which models have the most (well-deserved) hype around them, then slipped on several top options to test them firsthand on her own runs.
