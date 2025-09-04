Meal kit subscription boxes have become a staple for those looking to simplify dinnertime, offering pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step recipes delivered right to your door.

Among them, Green Chef bills itself as “the number one meal kit for clean eating,” owing to its emphasis on organic ingredients and various dietary preferences, including keto, vegetarian, and gluten-free.

As someone who values high-quality produce and enjoys experimenting in the kitchen, I put Green Chef to the test. I received three meals as part of the service: oven-baked cheesy black beans and rice, beef tenderloin with porcini cream sauce, and garlic-thyme pork chops.

Having tried various subscription boxes over the years, from HelloFresh to Blue Apron, I was curious to see how Green Chef measured up and if I could tell the difference between them and the latter’s organic ingredients. Here’s how it fared in my kitchen.

How I tested

To assess Green Chef, I prepared the meals included in my delivery (which were selected by the company at random). I focused on several key aspects:

Packaging: I assessed whether it stays true to its eco-conscious mindset when it comes to packaging, taking note of whether it can be recycled, for example. I also paid close attention to how well the packaging preserved the freshness of the ingredients.

I assessed whether it stays true to its eco-conscious mindset when it comes to packaging, taking note of whether it can be recycled, for example. I also paid close attention to how well the packaging preserved the freshness of the ingredients. Ingredient quality: The brand prides itself on its high-quality, organic ingredients. I wanted to see how this translated on arrival. I considered how fresh the produce was and whether any items needed to be used straight away.

The brand prides itself on its high-quality, organic ingredients. I wanted to see how this translated on arrival. I considered how fresh the produce was and whether any items needed to be used straight away. Recipe complexity: The perk of a recipe box is convenience, so I assessed how quick and easy the recipes were to follow. I also noted down whether the timings were accurate.

The perk of a recipe box is convenience, so I assessed how quick and easy the recipes were to follow. I also noted down whether the timings were accurate. Overall taste: I assessed how the final dishes tasted compared to my usual home-cooked meals.

I also compared Green Chef’s offerings to similar meal box services in terms of difficulty, flavor profile, and value.

Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews

Tom Murray is The Independent’s US lifestyle and culture editor based in New York. When it comes to cooking and food, Tom has high standards, opting for organic ingredients and recipes that are packed full of flavor. He prioritizes easy-to-follow recipes and affordability, making him the perfect candidate for this review of Green Chef’s recipe box.