The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
I tried Green Chef to see if the organic recipe box was as good as it sounds
These boxes may be ‘consistently satisfying’, but are they worth the price? I find out
Meal kit subscription boxes have become a staple for those looking to simplify dinnertime, offering pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step recipes delivered right to your door.
Among them, Green Chef bills itself as “the number one meal kit for clean eating,” owing to its emphasis on organic ingredients and various dietary preferences, including keto, vegetarian, and gluten-free.
As someone who values high-quality produce and enjoys experimenting in the kitchen, I put Green Chef to the test. I received three meals as part of the service: oven-baked cheesy black beans and rice, beef tenderloin with porcini cream sauce, and garlic-thyme pork chops.
Having tried various subscription boxes over the years, from HelloFresh to Blue Apron, I was curious to see how Green Chef measured up and if I could tell the difference between them and the latter’s organic ingredients. Here’s how it fared in my kitchen.
How I tested
To assess Green Chef, I prepared the meals included in my delivery (which were selected by the company at random). I focused on several key aspects:
- Packaging: I assessed whether it stays true to its eco-conscious mindset when it comes to packaging, taking note of whether it can be recycled, for example. I also paid close attention to how well the packaging preserved the freshness of the ingredients.
- Ingredient quality: The brand prides itself on its high-quality, organic ingredients. I wanted to see how this translated on arrival. I considered how fresh the produce was and whether any items needed to be used straight away.
- Recipe complexity: The perk of a recipe box is convenience, so I assessed how quick and easy the recipes were to follow. I also noted down whether the timings were accurate.
- Overall taste: I assessed how the final dishes tasted compared to my usual home-cooked meals.
I also compared Green Chef’s offerings to similar meal box services in terms of difficulty, flavor profile, and value.
Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews
Tom Murray is The Independent’s US lifestyle and culture editor based in New York. When it comes to cooking and food, Tom has high standards, opting for organic ingredients and recipes that are packed full of flavor. He prioritizes easy-to-follow recipes and affordability, making him the perfect candidate for this review of Green Chef’s recipe box.
1Green Chef recipe box
- Number of portions: Two or four
- Delivery frequency: Weekly
- Why we love it
- Easy to follow recipe cards
- Organic and fresh tasting ingredients
- Effective cool packs
- Tasty dishes
- Generous portions
- Lots of options to choose from every week
- Take note
- Complex recipes for midweek meals
- Slightly more expensive than competitors
Green Chef packaging
Green Chef’s packaging stood out right from the start. Each meal’s ingredients were neatly separated into their own recyclable paper bags, making organization a breeze and reducing any risk of mix-ups. There’s nothing worse than scouring your fridge for the right sauce packet when you’re hungry. Meanwhile, the cooling packs kept the proteins and perishables perfectly fresh, even after spending several hours on my doorstep.
Green Chef’s major selling point is the use of organic ingredients, and it did not disappoint. From vibrant vegetables to high-quality proteins, everything looked and tasted fresh. This aligns well with my usual preference for organic groceries, so I appreciated not having to compromise on quality.
Green Chef recipes
The recipes themselves were a bit more complex than I had anticipated, and the recipes did require a wide range of utensils, including a thermometer, which not every home cook is likely to have at hand. While this complexity might appeal to seasoned home cooks looking for a challenge, I felt it somewhat undermined the convenience factor that meal kits are supposed to offer. On the plus side, I found Green Chef’s recipes easier to follow than most meal kits I’ve tried, with step-by-step photos and straightforward instructions.
In terms of taste, the meals were consistently satisfying, but they leaned heavily on a similar formula: a protein paired with a sauce and a side vegetable. While the beef tenderloin with porcini cream sauce was indulgent and flavorful, the garlic-thyme pork chops came with green beans, which felt less inspired. The oven-baked cheesy black beans and rice dish was a standout, offering a comforting and slightly smoky flavor profile and a nice break from meat while also being the most straightforward to prepare. If I’d had the option, I probably would have used Green Chef’s wide variety of weekly recipes to select some more diverse meals. You can choose from more than 80 different dishes each week, including options for those following different diets, from vegan to keto, which is impressive. With Blue Apron, for example, there are just 20 meals to choose from each week.
Another plus is that portion sizes were generous, so it’s an ideal choice for those with hearty appetites or who like to save leftovers for lunch.
Green Chef price
Green Chef’s commitment to organic ingredients means its starting price point is slightly higher than some other meal kits I’ve used, which might not fit every budget. Per-serving costs begin at $11.99 for the largest plan, offering three or four recipes per week with six servings each. For smaller plans, such as the two-serving option with three meals per week, the price increases to $13.49 per serving. However, promotional discounts are frequently available for new customers, alongside a “hero” discount for qualifying medical professionals and military members.
The verdict: Green Chef recipe box
Green Chef is an excellent option for those who prioritize organic ingredients and don’t mind spending a little longer crafting gourmet-style meals at home. The packaging and ingredient quality are top-notch, and the recipes deliver on flavor, albeit with some repetition in structure. However, the slightly more complex preparation process may deter those seeking ultimate convenience. While not without its flaws, Green Chef offers a reliable and eco conscious way to elevate weeknight dinners for those with the budget to do so. For organic enthusiasts and adventurous cooks, it’s worth a try.