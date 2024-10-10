Whichever daily treats are likely to fill you with seasonal joy come Decemeber, from chocolate to jewellery, there’s an advent calendar to help you kick off the festivities. With seemingly more choice than ever, those looking for vegan-friendly, plant-based goodies won’t have to miss out on the fun, either.

There’s a host of vegan chocolate options to choose from, of course – if you’re hankering after dark chocolate, see Montezuma’s; for an ultra-creamy, vegan milk chocolate countdown, look to Hotel Chocolat.

The food and drink treats don’t stop there, though – think vegan popcorn and Candy Kitten sweets, or forget food altogether and opt for tempting teas instead.

The line-up of beauty and skincare advent calendars seems to get bigger and better each year, too. Of the many options released for 2024, there are some super vegan-friendly and cruelty-free contenders, so, if you want to spend December in pampered bliss, you’re covered.

As always, we’re on hand to help you choose the perfect calendar to kick-start your Christmas countdown – or gift to a lucky loved one – so, keep scrolling for our pick of the best vegan advent calendars for 2024.

How we tested

open image in gallery We assessed the quality and variety of vegan-friendly treats on offer ( Lois Borny/The Independent )

Bending the rules in the name of research, we started these seasonal countdowns well ahead of schedule. First and foremost, we assessed whether the contents impressed us. We looked at the quality, variation of offer, and any festive elements. We also thought about how the calendar looked, how it felt to handle, and whether the designs featured eco-conscious packaging.

The best vegan advent calendars for 2024 are: