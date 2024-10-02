Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Frankincense and myrrh won’t get a look in, thanks to these gifts from Missoma, Abbott Lyon and more
The countdown to Christmas is no longer restricted to those with a sweet tooth. These days, everything from beauty to booze has a dedicated calendar. If you’re hoping for a truly decadent December, however, picking up one of the best jewellery advent calendars is the answer.
Increasingly popular (who wouldn’t want a glitzy gift each day of December?), the latest crop of jewellery advent calendars contain 12 or 24 pieces to add some glamour to your celebrations.
The gift that keeps on giving, the pieces will last long beyond sparkly season – from gold- and silver-plated rings to personalised necklaces, delicate bracelets and hoop earrings, you can wear the designs year-round.
Plus, most brands let you choose between metals, and many of the pieces can be regifted (but we’re not ones to judge if you decide to keep them all for yourself).
Growing your bling collection at a fraction of the cost, the best jewellery advent calendars can set you back anywhere between £50 to £600, with the RRP usually far below their overall worth, compared with buying the items individually. Keep scrolling to find out which calendars impressed us the most.
This year, the choice is better than ever, from Estella Bartlett’s giftable offering to Oliver Bonas’s luxe line-up (including a new party-themed calendar for 2024) and plenty of personalised options. Working our way through each calendar ahead of December (someone had to do it), we assessed the contents, value and variety on offer. Rest assured, all the jewellery advent calendars below are worth their weight in gold.
One of the most gorgeously packaged offerings, Estella Bartlett’s bestselling advent calendar arrives in a neat red-and-pink striped box, detailed with a ribbon. It’s the smallest jewellery advent calendar we tested, with its petite size much less wasteful than some of the larger boxes. The luxurious box can easily be repurposed as a jewellery box after Christmas, too.
Opening to reveal 12 drawers, this festive offering costs less than £200 but boasts a value of nearly £400. Available with either gold or silver metals, the line-up is a mix of the label’s classic pieces and more contemporary designs. There’s something for minimalists (we love the dainty tennis bracelet, crystal huggies and simple charm necklaces) and maximalists (see the green beaded double chain necklace and matching bracelet).
Highlights include the pearl drop and star bracelet, chunky chain T-link necklace and the statement tennis tear-drop earrings (the perfect Christmas party style). While there’s a subtle festive theme, with some star-adorned pieces, the line-up can easily be worn year-round. We’ll leave the 12th day a surprise but let’s just say it’s a real treat for jewellery lovers. One of the more affordable advent calendar options, this will make a lovely gift for yourself or a loved one.
Joma’s 12-day advent calendar offers a sparkly countdown that’s packed with sterling silver pieces. Costing £159, the contents inside boast an overall value of £265. Packaged in a durable cream box that can be reused as a trinkets tray, the numbered boxes reveal everything from star-adorned bracelets and stud earrings to gemstone rings and glittery small hoops.
Containing simple, everyday pieces as well as festive-themed designs that will serve as party-ready styles after the Christmas period is over, this calendar offers a more affordable option than many. Our favourite pieces are the chunky twisted ring, for everyday stacking; the matching chunky small hoops and the heart necklace that features a delicately twisted chain.
Available in personalised sterling silver or gold-plated metal, every piece in Abbott Lyon’s jewellery advent calendar is a delight. Adding that intimate touch (which makes it ideal for gifting), the brand offers you a choice of a mini heart birthstone pendant, initial pendant, initial bracelet and a mini heart birthstone ring. Plus, this year’s calendar design is inspired by books, and you can choose a name to be personalised on the front cover.
The calendar opens up to reveal 12 drawers for your Christmas countdown. Signature designs such as the birthstone pieces are included alongside everyday classics – think dainty necklaces, rings and minimalist bracelets. Our favourites include the tennis necklace detailed with cubic zirconia crystals, the crystal star ring and the matching huggie hoops.
Helping switch up your look day-to-day, the pendants and heart charms can be swapped between the bracelets and necklaces, while the matching styles (the tennis bracelet and necklace, and the heart ring and charm) can elevate your party looks.
Priced at £300 but worth £500, you’re saving around 40 per cent on your jewellery collection. Each curated piece boasts 18-carat gold plating and is protected with an anti-tarnish coating, while the sturdy box can be used for storage post-Christmas. If you favour delicate, classic and personalised jewellery, you won’t be disappointed.
Oliver Bonas’s jewellery is some of the best on the high street, thanks to its trend-led styles and tarnish-resistant designs. So, it’s no surprise the retailer’s advent calendar sells out each year. A treasure trove of 12 staples that can be stacked and mixed and matched, the curated edit of jewellery costs £275 but boasts an overall worth of £444. Available in either gold- or silver-plated styles, the calendar features necklaces and bracelets but is particularly good when it comes to earrings. you’re treated to everything from delicate huggies (good for second or third piercings), pearl drop studs, twisted hoops and understated studs for everyday wear.
Leaning into trends but remaining classic, there’s a black cord necklace with a pearl drop charm, which feels contemporary but classic, while the twisted gold bangle is similarly chic (there are matching hoops, too). Plus, each item is packaged in a reusable pouch that’s ideal for gifting and storage. As for the box itself, the durable pink-and-red colour block design is minimalist enough for year-round use (the drawers are helpfully reverisble, too).
If you prefer more statement styles, there’s even a party version that’s new for 2024 (£275, Oliverbonas.com). Packaged in the same keepsake box, it injects some glitz and glamour into your Christmas festivities (think cascading earrings, chunky hoops and statement studs).
Both calendars will launch on 21 October 2024.
From the beautifully designed box to the gold or silver (£365, Missoma.com) jewellery staples found inside, Missoma’s 12-day jewellery advent calendar is a luxurious affair (we wouldn’t expect anything less from Bella Hadid’s and Kate Middleton’s go-to jewellery brand). The box is complete with a mirror and has been designed for post-Christmas use as a jewellery holder or even a make-up organiser. Inside, you’ll find a whopping £827 worth of classic pieces for everyday wear and evening glamour.
The mini pavé spike hoop earrings, sparkly huggies and beaded stone necklace are party-ready, while the paperclip chain bracelet, mini orb ear cuff from Lucy Williams’s coveted collection, and twisted huggies are everyday staples.
All the pieces are 18-carat gold-plated for tarnish-free longevity. Offering good value for money, the elegant star pendant necklace is worth £89 alone, while the chic double rope bracelet is worth £85.
While delicate and understated jewellery fans will love the considered line-up, we would have liked to see a few more statement and trend-led pieces, considering the steep cost of the calendar.
If you’ve got a young jewellery fan, this kids’ calendar from Accessorize is sure to delight come December. A longer-term alternative to chocolate countdowns, it’s also the cheapest jewellery advent calendar available this year.
Costing just £28, it contains 24 days of child-friendly pieces that will leave them with plenty of choice for accessorising on Christmas Day and beyond. From clip-on earrings featuring stars and butterflies to brightly coloured beaded bracelets and elastic bracelets with playful flower charms, the line-up is all about having fun with accessories.
There are also glitter-adorned clips and matching bobby pins, for adding some sparkle to their hair, while three necklaces and three matching rings are sure to go down a storm. The sparkly designs can easily be worn year-round but there are also three reindeer pieces to add some festive charm. The box is rather flimsy (comparable to chocolate calendars) but young children won’t have a problem with this. We would have loved to receive this as a child.
Much loved for its trend-led jewellery at affordable prices, Grove & Vae has produced another advent calendar for 2024. Packaged in a green box with a maximalist marble-effect finish, the sturdy, durable design is intended for year-round use (the drawers can be reversed, to hide the numbers). It contains 12 jewels spanning necklaces, earrings and rings, and you’ll find both gold- and silver-plated pieces inside.
Catering to every taste, there are statement designs such as a gold necklace with a green zebra stripe pendant, two chunky gold rings for stacking and lightning charm silver huggies, while simple silver hoops and a thin gold chain necklace cater for minimalists. Two of the rings are helpfully adjustable, for extra versatility on how you style them, while the dainty gold chain bracelet is the perfect everyday piece. Stylish and well-crafted, the pieces would also make lovely gifts, if you find the eclectic selection not entirely to your taste.
There’s no denying jewellery advent calendars are decadent and expensive purchases. When it comes to personalisation, you can’t beat Abbott Lyon’s offering, while Missoma remains the best luxury option (it’s brimming with trend-led pieces and long-lasting staples). Elsewhere, Oliver Bonas is the best place on the high street for a jewellery advent calendar that helps you build your trinket collection for less.
But if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, we think Estella Bartlett’s offering is the best for 2024. Packaged in a gorgeous, ribbon-adorned box, it’s a thoughtfully curated line-up of statement party pieces, everyday staples and maximalist beaded designs.
