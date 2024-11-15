One of the most decadent ways to countdown to Christmas, jewellery advent calendars are the glamorous older sister to chocolate calendars. Despite competition from the likes of Missoma and Estella Bartlett, Astrid & Miyu’s jewellery advent calendars sell out year after year – and it’s 2024 offering has just landed.

This year, the brand has carefully curated three advent calendars to suit every budget and taste. Returning is the popular 12-day countdown, available in gold or silver plating. A feast for your eyes (and ears), the calendar features six pairs of earrings, an ear cuff, one pair of hoops and a necklace and bracelet to finish your look off. A real treat for those who love to ear stack, there’s a special surprise found inside this year (more on that later).

Then there’s the luxurious 24-day countdown. Also available in gold or silver, the edit includes eight pairs of earrings, plus rings, necklaces and bracelets for every day of your December festivities. But the real showstopper is the solid gold offering – with just four pieces inside it adds up to £1,300.

As usual, the line-up is brimming with everyday staples and on-trend styles you’ll wear long beyond the Christmas season. With time running out to secure your own calendar for 2024, here’s everything you need to know about Astrid & Miyu’s jewellery advent calendars for 2024 – including my review of the flagship 12-day countdown.

How we tested

open image in gallery Trying on the earings for size ( Daisy Lester )

Astrid & Miyu’s 24-day advent calendar will set you back £695 but the jewels inside add up to £1,600. Highlights include star and mood charm huggies, star studs and a matching shooting star bracelet. Meanwhile, the solid gold offering is an investment you’ll cherish for many seasons to come. Worth £1,300, there are three pairs of earrings (think 9-carat gold white topaz cluster huggies and drop studs), as well as a matching 9-carat gold bracelet. Adding the final flourish to festivities, you can use the £380 voucher inside to create a bespoke “story chain” bracelet with charms of your choice.

But the most popular countdown remains the 12-day offering. This year, it costs £345 but is worth double as much (£690). To see if it’s worth your investment, I committed the cardinal Christmas sin and worked my way through the calendar ahead of December. Assessing the contents, value and variety on offer, here’s my verdict on Astrid & Miyu’s 12-day advent calendar.