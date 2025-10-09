The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The John Lewis beauty advent calendar is my favourite for mature skin
Worth over £1000 and packed with 36 products, this year’s offering is super indulgent
Whether pulling at our heartstrings with their famous TV ads or offering a huge range of gifts, John Lewis knows how to do Christmas. It’s no surprise that that also applies to their highly anticipated beauty advent calendar (you can find the best beauty advent calendars rounded up here).
The retailer is predicting yet another sellout of their beauty-packed Christmas countdown this year, and after getting a first look before it goes on sale, it’s easy to see why. Having stepped up their beauty game once again, they’ve crammed it with 36 products this year, with 23 full-sized products.
What’s more, it exceeds the value of previous years. 2025’s offering is worth more than £1000, and priced at £235, it’s slightly less than its luxury department store competitors, as Harrods and Selfridges’ beauty advent calendars both cost £250.
After getting an early peek inside all 25 drawers in this year’s beautiful, enchanted tales’ theatrical themed calendar, I noticed one thing: this is put together for mature skin in mind, with products for a range of beauty products perfect for anyone 35 plus. The haul is packed with rejuvenating anti-ageing creams, pampering body care, hair products, luxury fragrances, and a lot more.
How I tested
Forget tradition: I unboxed all 25 advent calendar drawers at once to see what was hidden inside and put the contents to the test. I examined the products according to the following criteria:
- Packaging: John Lewis is synonymous with quality, so I took note of its aesthetics and sturdiness. I considered whether I’d be proud to display it, how well-made it is, and whether it could be reused again and again.
- Value for money: Arguably, the most important point of any advent calendar is whether it’s good value for money. So, I counted how many full-sized products it contains, and researched their usual retail prices compared to how much the calendar costs.
- Variety: The department store is home to some of the best beauty brands on the market, so I’m expecting to see a range of classic and trending brand names in the drawers, as well as a good mix of beauty categories.
1John Lewis beauty advent calendar
- Worth: Over £1000
- Number of days: 25
- Advent calendar highlights: Medik8 advanced night restore rejuvenating multi-ceramide night cream, Chantecaille faux cils longest lash mascara, Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood vixen matte revolution lipstick, Le Labo the noir 29 eau de parfum
- Avaliable: 30 September for My John Lewis Members and 3 October general release
- Why we love it
- Crammed with 36 products
- Great variety of skin, body, hair, fragrance and make-up products
- Diverse selection of classic, cult and trending brands
- 23 full-sized products
- Bonus treatment prizes hidden in 400 advent calendars
- Beautiful design and reusable for years to come
- Take note
- Three eye creams inside seems a little excessive
John Lewis’s beauty halls are treasure troves of both classic and trending beauty brands, and I love that this shines through their beauty advent calendar. Inside, you’ll find products from brands we love and trust, from the likes of Elemis and Elizabeth Arden to cult favourite Le Labo and buzzworthy Laneige.
The retailer has also balanced all the beauty categories well with skincare, body, hair, fragrance, and make-up all well represented, unlike its competition. Liberty’s advent calendar tends to lead with a heavy skincare offering, and Selfridges’ calendar is packed with make-up this year. Instead, John Lewis’ calendar offers excellent products from every category.
The skincare line-up is made for targeting signs of ageing. Highlights include 15ml of the luxe Elemis pro-collagen marine cream (£38, Boots.com). I included it in my ranking of the best anti-ageing day creams for the second year in a row, as it instantly hydrates your skin. For your evening routine, there’s a full-size Medik8 advanced night restore rejuvenating multi-ceramide night cream(£60, Spacenk.com), for waking up with well-hydrated, smoother skin.
I found plenty to give your eyes a little extra sparkle. It’s a little excessive, but there are three eye creams to choose from, including a full-size Clinique all about eyes rich (£26.25, Lookfantastic.com) for defence against dark circles and puffiness.
For awakening tired eyes in the rush of the festive season, there’s also Shiseido vital perfection uplifting and firming express eye mask (£72, Lookfantastic.com). If you want a fluttering full set of lashes to match, I loved The Ordinary multi-peptide lash and brow serum (£14.20, Boots.com).
The calendar also delivers a perfect balance of make-up. Staying with eyes, I enjoyed the popular Trinny London eye2eye cream eyeshadow (£20, Johnlewis.com) in suit-all chocolate shade “wisdom”, as well as an expensive full-size Chantecaille faux cils longest lash mascara (£68, Johnlewis.com) to really spoil you.
For your lips, there are a few options, including my favourite, a full-size Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood vixen matte revolution lipstick (£29, Cultbeauty.co.uk) for painting the town red. It’s the close cousin of the brand’s matte revolution red carpet red (£29, Johnlewis.com), which came out on top in the IndyBest guide to the best red lipsticks, so you know you’re in good hands.
Hair-wise, I found plenty to leave you with smooth, shiny locks. I’m a huge fan of Philip Kingsley products, and you get a travel-sized moisture-balancing shampoo and conditioner (£50, Lookfantastic.com) made for hydrating dry hair. Another standout comes from hairdresser of the moment Larry King. His spoilt for choice hair oil (£28, Cultbeauty.co.uk) is a real multi-tasker that can be used as a hair mask, scalp hydrator and finishing product.
If it’s fragrance you’re after, you’ll be spoilt for choice too. There are 5 miniatures to choose from, including the modern classic rose scent Frederic Malle portrait of a lady (£62, Johnlewis.com). My pick of the bunch is the Le Labo the noir 29 eau de parfum 15ml (£75, Johnlewis.com). This woody scent is one of my absolute favourites, so it’s nice to see a relatively big bottle. A full-size 100ml bottle costs £238, so it’s well worth getting your hands on this mini at a discount.
Best of all, John Lewis hasn’t skimped on pampering body products, which I find so many calendars are skipping this year. The highlights are a travel-sized, magnesium-rich This Works deep sleep beauty soak (£28, Marksandspencer.com) to help you relax body and mind before bedtime, and the now iconic, heavenly-scented Sol de Janeiro bum bum cream (£21, Spacenk.com) for chest-to-toes nourishment.
Should you buy the John Lewis beauty advent calendar for 2025?
This year’s John Lewis beauty advent calendar should not be overlooked if you. It more than gives big luxury department stores a run for their money. Almost overflowing with products, the retailer has crammed in 36 products (23 full-sized). Some drawers contain multiple products, so it feels truly decadent.
It’s not just quantity that’s a huge selling point of the calendar; it’s also quality. It’s packed with both viral and cult classic products covering every beauty category. It’s an excellent curation of the best of John Lewis’ beauty halls. On top of that, it’s worth less than a quarter of its total value, also making it a great value purchase after the initial spend.
