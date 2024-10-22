Best dog advent calendars for the pawfect Christmas countdown

There are hundreds of advent calendars out there, from classic chocolate-filled options and coveted beauty advent calendars to those boasting beer, gin, jewellery and more. There’s one problem, however – they’re all for humans.

When you see your pooch looking sadly on as you gorge on sweet treats every morning, it’s hard not to feel a little guilty. Thankfully, your dog doesn’t have to feel left out this December. Counting down to Christmas with a bite of festive cheer isn’t just for dumb homo sapiens anymore.

Several brands have launched dog advent calendars filled with everything from meaty treats to squeaky toys, so your pup can really get into the festive spirit this year.

If you’re always telling your dog what a good girl or boy they are, these advent calendars are the perfect treat, offering them a little parcel of joy each morning until the big day.

Keep scrolling to find out which ones seemed to impress our pooch the most.

How we tested

With help from Gatsby, our nine-year-old (but still very spritely) cockapoo, we’ve spent the past two months testing a range of different advent calendars for dogs. For Gatsby, that meant sampling a whole host of treats and playing with toys, while we had the slightly less glamorous job of scrutinising the quality of the treats, ingredients, poop and the quality of the packaging.

open image in gallery Christmas came early for our canine co-tester this year ( The Independent/Alex Lee )

We’ve sought out the highest-quality dog treat advent calendars, as well as tested whether the toys will outlast Gatsby’s teeth. From premium dog treats to variety advent calendars, here’s our pick of the best for 2024. We’ll be continuing to test more advent calendars for dogs in the lead-up to Christmas, too, so, watch this space.

The best dog advent calendars for 2024 are: