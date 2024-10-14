Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

10 best chocolate advent calendars that will satisfy your sweet tooth

From artisan designs to crowd-pleasing favourites, here are the best chocolate countdowns for Christmas

Kayleigh Rattle
Monday 14 October 2024 15:32 EDT
We tested more than 20 chocolate-filled advent calendars, to bring you the best
We tested more than 20 chocolate-filled advent calendars, to bring you the best (The Independent/Kayleigh Rattle)
Our Top Picks

While chocolate is many people’s go-to treat year-round, it is particularly popular at Christmas, when it’s perfectly acceptable to eat confectionery before breakfast (in our opinion, at least). Now, with our round-up of the best chocolate advent calendars, it couldn’t be easier to satiate your sweet tooth throughout December.

It’s believed the custom of marking advent dates as far back as the 6th century, but it wasn’t until the middle of the 20th century that chocolate-filled calendars entered the market. The popularity of these tempting countdowns was further cemented in 1972, with the arrival of Cadbury’s first chocolate advent calendar. 

Today, you can get your hands on all sorts of advent calendars, filled with beauty, jewellery, vegan treats, candles and more. Many offer savings, compared with buying the items included individually, and the most coveted sell out fast. 

When it comes to chocolate, you’re certainly not short of choice. It’s estimated that more than 16 million advent calendars are sold each year. As such, brands and retailers have stepped up to this demand, creating an array of tantalising treat-filled designs to see in the Christmas celebrations, from budget varieties to artisanal masterpieces.

Keep scrolling for our pick of the best chocolate advent calendars on the market.

Related

How we tested

Our reviewer was given the enviable task of taste-testing a variety of chocolate advent calendars
Our reviewer was given the enviable task of taste-testing a variety of chocolate advent calendars (The Independent/Kayleigh Rattle)

We tested more than 20 chocolate-filled advent calendars (it’s a tough job but someone’s got to do it), ranging from the cheap and cheerful to the gourmet and luxe. Everything from traditional chocolate calendars (where the chocolate is revealed behind a door) to artisan hand-crafted boozy choc-filled selection boxes were sampled. Criteria such as price, value for money, quality of chocolate and design were all important considerations when choosing our top picks. These are the ones that impressed us the most...

The best chocolate advent calendars for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Tony’s Chocolonely countdown calendar: £13, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Divine dark chocolate advent calendar: £4, Ocado.com
  • Best for kids – Cadbury 3D advent calendar: £8.80, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for decadent truffles – Love Cocoa luxury chocolate truffle advent calendar: £29.95, Lovecocoa.com
  • Best for artisan chocolate – Chococo the classic Christmas countdown to advent selection box: £29, Chococo.co.uk

Tony’s Chocolonely countdown calendar

Tony’s Chocolonely countdown calendar
  • Best: Overall
  • Number of doors: 24
  • Contains: 25 chocolates in an assortment of flavours
  • Why we love it
    • Generous size

This larger-than-life advent calendar from Dutch chocolate brand Tony’s Chocolonely has all of the ingredients for a winning lead-up to Christmas – not least because it includes a delectable assortment of miniature Tony’s bars. Behind the doors, you’ll find fan favourites – from dark milk pretzel toffee to white chocolate raspberry popping candy – as well as important facts about Tony’s mission to end cocoa exploitation. This is great value for money, considering its size, and the number of chocolates included.

  1.  £13 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Divine dark chocolate advent calendar

Divine-best-chocolate-advent-calendars-indybest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Number of doors: 24
  • Contains: 24 Fairtrade smooth milk chocolates
  • Why we love it
    • Suitable for vegans

This sleek and stylish advent calendar is certainly one of the most sophisticated-looking options we sampled. Alongside its elegant design, it’s filled with Divine’s trademark 70 per cent dark chocolate, making it a great option for vegans. Behind each door is a delicious dark chocolate heart as well as a fact about Divine’s Fairtrade chocolate production: it’s delicious and feel-good all in one.

  1.  £4 from Ocado.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Cadbury 3D advent calendar

Cadburys-best-chocolate-advent-calendars-indybest
  • Best: For kids
  • Number of days: 24
  • Contains: Freddo, Curly Wurly, Dairy Milk Buttons and more
  • Why we love it
    • Fun puzzle
    • Many Dairy Milk classics included

One of the first to introduce chocolate advent calendars in the UK, Cadbury knows a thing or two about creating fun-filled edible countdowns to Christmas, and this 3D chimney-style box is no exception. Our little school-aged tester was super excited by the premise of this one, and who can blame them when the calendar contains everything from a Freddo and Curly Wurly to Dairy Milk buttons? The doors open on all four sides of the box, so, finding the correct number to open becomes a game in itself, helping to build anticipation.

  1.  £13 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Lindt advent calendar

Lindt-best-chocolate-advent-calendars-indybest
  • Best: For Lindt lovers
  • Number of days: 24
  • Contains: Assortment of Lindor mini truffles, chocolate reindeers, milk chocolate snowdrops and a milk chocolate santa
  • Why we love it
    • Great selection of Lindt classics

Whether it’s bunnies at Easter, a reindeer at Christmas or truffles year-round, Lindt has a fantastic range for chocolate lovers, and a great selection of advent calendars, to boot. It was this one that came out top for us, however, thanks to its assortment of Lindor mini truffles, chocolate reindeers, milk chocolate snowdrops and even a milk chocolate Santa hiding behind the doors. We loved the illustrated chocolate reindeers on the front of the calendar, too.

  1.  £7 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Love Cocoa luxury chocolate truffle advent calendar

Love-Cocoa-best-chocolate-advent-calendars-indybest
  • Best: For decadent truffles
  • Number of days: 24
  • Contains: Salted caramel truffles, giant hazelnut rochers, hazelnut praline hearts and spiced gingerbread truffles, plus a 20g salted caramel milk chocolate bar
  • Why we love it
    • Beautiful design

Founded by James Cadbury, the great-great-great grandson of John Cadbury, Love Cocoa is known for its ethically sourced, sustainable chocolate, and this plastic-free luxury truffle calendar is a great option this Christmas. Behind each door, you’ll find one of four different varieties of luxury truffle – including giant hazelnut rochers and spiced gingerbread – plus, there’s a mini chocolate bar behind the final door on Christmas Eve. We particularly enjoyed the finishing touches, from the gold embossing to the blue ribbon that ties it together. It’s also beautifully designed, with the two front flaps opening to reveal a sweet pastel-hued festive London scene.

  1.  £29 from Lovecocoa.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

H!P Chocolate advent calendar

H!P Chocolate advent calendar
  • Best: For plant-based chocolate
  • Number of days: 24
  • Contains: 24 individually wrapped oat milk chocolates in a variety of flavours
  • Why we love it
    • Suitable for vegans

Made using sustainably sourced oat milk, which has a lower carbon footprint than dairy milk, H!P’s eye-catching colourful advent calendar is a great option for those looking for a dairy-free treat. The chocolate stands up to scrutiny, too – it’s made using sustainably sourced single origin Colombian cocoa, blended with creamy oat milk for melt-in-the-mouth smoothness. We enjoyed the individually wrapped chocolates in a variety of flavours (cream and smooth, salted caramel, festive orange and gingerbread), and the bold and colourful design. The calendar is also plastic-free, something not all brands have been able to achieve.

  1.  £10 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Reese’s advent calendar

Reese's-best-chocolate-advent-calendars-indybest
  • Best: For fans of peanut butter
  • Number of days: 24
  • Contains: Milk and white chocolate miniature Reese’s cups
  • Why we love it
    • QR code competition behind each door

Reese’s peanut butter cups attract fans in their legions, and all of them will adore this advent calendar. Each of the 24 doors conceals a foil-wrapped white or milk chocolate cup, with a two-cup treat awaiting discovery on Christmas Eve. Plus, there is a QR code competition behind each door. The calendar offers good value, given the amount of chocolate included, and the design gets extra points for displaying a headphones-wearing Santa on the front.

  1.  £6 from Ocado.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Monty Bojangles purrs Belgian milk advent calendar

Monty-Bojangles-best-chocolate-advent-calendars-indybest
  • Best: Eye-catching design
  • Number of days: 24
  • Contains: 27 individually wrapped Belgian milk truffle balls
  • Why we love it
    • Four chocolates included behind the door for 24 December

If you love a festive feline, this choc-filled delight of a calendar is the one for you. We adore its vibrant pink hue, which is guaranteed to look striking on any mantlepiece, while the snowy design is suitably Christmassy. On top of looking the part, this bright calendar contains individually wrapped delectable Belgian milk truffle balls, which are velvety smooth and creamy. You’ll find it hard to open just one door at a time.

  1.  £17 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Chococo the classic Christmas countdown to advent selection box

Chococo-best-chocolate-advent-calendars-indybest
  • Best: For artisan chocolate
  • Number of days: 25
  • Contains: 25 artisan chocolates in an assortment of milk, gold, dark and oat milk chocolate, with a variety of flavours
  • Why we love it
    • Beautiful selection of hand-crafted chocolates
  • Take note
    • Some of the chocolates have strong flavours

Hand-crafted in Dorset, Chococo’s award-winning chocolate is revered for its quality, and this Christmas countdown box is a beauty. Filled with 25 artisan chocolates – in an assortment of milk, gold, dark and oat milk chocolate – the selection box contains everything from gin-filled chocolates to festive truffles, as well as new flavours such as ‘chilli con choc’ and ‘toffee apple caramel’. It’s a gorgeously designed box, and the frosted and numbered sleeve offers a touch of class.

  1.  £29 from Chococo.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Toblerone truffles & tiny's advent calendar

Toblerone truffles & tiny's advent calendar
  • Best: Retro classic
  • Number of days: 24
  • Contains: An assortment of Toblerone truffles and milk, white and crunchy almond tiny’s
  • Why we love it
    • Chance to enjoy mini versions of the cult chocolate bar

First created in 1908, Toblerone’s peak-shaped honey and almond nougat chocolate is a classic for a reason, and now you can get it in advent calendar-sized miniatures. This brand-new calendar is luxuriously gilded, so will look perfect on any mantelpiece, and contains Toblerone truffles as well as milk, white and crunchy almond “tiny’s” behind each door.

  1.  £12 from Tesco.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Chocolate advent calendars

For its wow factor, size, quality of chocolate, and ethical messages concerning the chocolate chain, the Tony’s Chocolonely calendar is hard to beat. Meanwhile, kids are sure to love the Cadbury 3D advent calendar. For a grown-up treat, Chococo’s hand-crafted delights offer some unique flavour profiles.

If you’re searching for more plant-based options, check-out our round-up of the best vegan advent calendars

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in