While chocolate is many people’s go-to treat year-round, it is particularly popular at Christmas, when it’s perfectly acceptable to eat confectionery before breakfast (in our opinion, at least). Now, with our round-up of the best chocolate advent calendars, it couldn’t be easier to satiate your sweet tooth throughout December.

It’s believed the custom of marking advent dates as far back as the 6th century, but it wasn’t until the middle of the 20th century that chocolate-filled calendars entered the market. The popularity of these tempting countdowns was further cemented in 1972, with the arrival of Cadbury’s first chocolate advent calendar.

Today, you can get your hands on all sorts of advent calendars, filled with beauty, jewellery, vegan treats, candles and more. Many offer savings, compared with buying the items included individually, and the most coveted sell out fast.

When it comes to chocolate, you’re certainly not short of choice. It’s estimated that more than 16 million advent calendars are sold each year. As such, brands and retailers have stepped up to this demand, creating an array of tantalising treat-filled designs to see in the Christmas celebrations, from budget varieties to artisanal masterpieces.

Keep scrolling for our pick of the best chocolate advent calendars on the market.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our reviewer was given the enviable task of taste-testing a variety of chocolate advent calendars ( The Independent/Kayleigh Rattle )

We tested more than 20 chocolate-filled advent calendars (it’s a tough job but someone’s got to do it), ranging from the cheap and cheerful to the gourmet and luxe. Everything from traditional chocolate calendars (where the chocolate is revealed behind a door) to artisan hand-crafted boozy choc-filled selection boxes were sampled. Criteria such as price, value for money, quality of chocolate and design were all important considerations when choosing our top picks. These are the ones that impressed us the most...

The best chocolate advent calendars for 2024 are: