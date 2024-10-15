Best men’s advent calendars for 2024, tried and tested

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From aftershave to socks and luxury grooming to whisky, these are the advent calendars for men to have on your radar
Once reserved for children, advent calendars are now luxury purchases, with many grown-up versions filled with cheese, whisky, gin, beer, beauty and grooming products. The men’s market for advent calendars grows every year, from luxury grooming options packed with skincare and fragrances to 25 days of socks. Alcohol advent calendars are having a moment with lots of great beer, whisky, gin and wine options to try.
As ever, the lead-up to the Christmas countdown is getting earlier and earlier, with some of our favourite tried-and-tested brands having already launched advent calendars for 2024.
Whether you’re buying one for yourself or as a gift for your dad, brother, partner or friend, these advent calendars are packed with goodies, so you or your giftee will be pampered daily in the run-up to Christmas (and beyond). What better treat than uncovering a new product each day in December?
Keep reading to find out which advent calendars for men are worth investing in - and have a look back at last year’s calendars for an idea of what brands could launch for 2024.
Housed in a striking silver box that will wow any man who opens it, this men’s advent calendar is a step up from last year’s offering. One of our criticisms of last year was the overabundance of hair products with a much better balance for 2024.
The entire of a man’s grooming routine has been considered, from beard to toes. Tools, such as a shaving brush and scalp massager are paired with eye creams, moisturisers, face masks, a scent, and a full-size Elemis cleanser that has rapidly become a favourite of ours. There are also shower essentials from the likes of Molton Brown, L’Oréal and Espa. This one is certainly worth the £85 price tag.
For some of the best in men’s grooming, look no further than the Liberty men’s advent calendar, which is packed with a wide variety of enticing offerings from luxe brands. The well-curated products come housed in a beautiful miniature replica of the Liberty shop in London. This year the internal design is an attractive floral design.
It has a great mix of familiar luxury favourites, such as Acqua di Parma, Malin + Goetz and 111 Skin, alongside many lesser-known brands to discover that might just become a new favourite. With 25 products in total, they’re not overly weighted to a particular subcategory, so this feels like a perfectly rounded offering.
Although last year there were some non-beauty extras, this year has one candle (which smells smoky and sweet) and a pillow mist but otherwise is focused on grooming.
With a higher price point, this calendar is best suited to someone who likes elevated products and is open to discovering new brands.
Advent calendars from Kiehl’s are always something special. Focusing on great design, the brand has joined forces with design duo Public/Official for a truly unique calendar, with the slogan “the gift you won’t regret”.
The box looks to be a delight to rummage through, with 24 individually wrapped goodies, containing the brand’s signature products, giving you a full skincare routine well into 2025.
Packaging is completely plastic-free so this is a great option for the eco conscious.
Rituals’ 2024 advent calendar again features 12 men’s products (five of which are full-size) that aim to create rituals out of everyday life.
Inside the calendar, you’ll find a great array of body care products, as well as home fragrances (including an amber room diffuser) and even a car air freshener that will be a winner with any man who’s car-proud.
One downside is the imagery of the box itself doesn’t feel festive or in keeping for advent, but the products themselves are great in classic Rituals style – which is really what matters.
Big kids and fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man universe will be obsessed with this calendar from Lego. With 246 pieces to put together over 24 days, the models include mini-figures of Venom with a scarf and hot dog, the Green Goblin and of course, Spider-Man himself. There is even a little desk for Peter Parker to use at the Daily Bugle.
There are fun daily gifts to open that Marvel heads will love and ultimately create a great winter scene that can be matched with other Lego Marvel sets, and enjoyed for years to come.
Gym-goers will love this advent calendar from Myprotein. It looks the part, with a wardrobe-like design secured by a festive-feeling bow, and contains 25 drawers filled with some of the brand’s favourite products.
Rather than a daily dose of chocolate, each window serves up a fitness treat, kicking off with a protein shaker on day one. From then on you can expect 24 more windows containing an assortment of protein bars, sample shakes, multivitamin gummies and even a pair of plush sports socks.
It covers a lot of bases on the flavour front, with regular chocolate options for those still wanting to satisfy their sweet tooth over the festive period. But our highlight was the toffee flavour drops, which allowed us to sweeten our morning porridge without stirring sugar or Nutella into the mix.
At £59.99, it’s by no means cheap, but it is more affordable than most specialist advent calendars on this list. So, if you’re a fitness fan, it could be a fun investment.
Clarins has brought back its twelve-day advent calendar for men. Featuring its hero skincare products, including a full-size bottle of the super moisture balm, which is great for dry skin.
There is a festively decorated sleeve but in true Clarins style, the calendar itself is very simple, focusing instead on the products inside. The only downside is that there are just three small bottles of the double serum compared to last year’s seven. At £85, however, you are saving 28 per cent based on the mililitre value of full-size products which is valued at £108.
