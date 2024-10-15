Best men’s advent calendars for 2024, tried and tested

Once reserved for children, advent calendars are now luxury purchases, with many grown-up versions filled with cheese, whisky, gin, beer, beauty and grooming products. The men’s market for advent calendars grows every year, from luxury grooming options packed with skincare and fragrances to 25 days of socks. Alcohol advent calendars are having a moment with lots of great beer, whisky, gin and wine options to try.

As ever, the lead-up to the Christmas countdown is getting earlier and earlier, with some of our favourite tried-and-tested brands having already launched advent calendars for 2024.

Whether you’re buying one for yourself or as a gift for your dad, brother, partner or friend, these advent calendars are packed with goodies, so you or your giftee will be pampered daily in the run-up to Christmas (and beyond). What better treat than uncovering a new product each day in December?

Keep reading to find out which advent calendars for men are worth investing in - and have a look back at last year’s calendars for an idea of what brands could launch for 2024.

The best advent calendars for men 2024 are: