There’s only one thing dominating most people’s worlds: beauty advent calendars. A relatively new festive tradition, these luxury countdowns include make-up, skincare, haircare and more every day of December (what more could you want?).

Those who love skincare will of course be familiar with Elemis – and the cult brand has just unveiled its advent calendar offering for 2024. Costing £199 but worth £537, it’s a whistlestop tour through the brand’s bestsellers.

Think the cult pro-collagen rage (including the marine cream, cleansing balm and renewal serum), as well as the superfood midnight facial and dynamic resurfacing facial wash. Packed with 25 formulas, there are both travel-size mini and deluxe-size products for every day of your Christmas countdown.

Whether you’re looking to indulge yourself or treat a skincare lover in your life, here’s everything you need to know about Elemis’s beauty advent calendar for 2024.