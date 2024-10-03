No7’s beauty advent calendar is worth three times its price – here’s our review

The No7 beauty advent calendar is always one of the best value for money picks, and this year’s offering is no exception, with the brand’s 25-day ‘beauty secrets’ advent being worth more than three times its retail price.

Indeed, the £60 calendar offers shoppers more than £170 in savings, and includes fan favourites such as items from the restore and renew, and future renew collections. From retinols to lipsticks, you will uncover plenty of skincare and make-up, as well as a few nods to body and nail care, inside the calendar.

No7 has also launched its ultimate 25-day beauty advent calendar (£175, Boots.com) with a whopping 25 full-size products, with a combined worth of more than £500. Both beauty advent calendars present a stellar offering and are already proving hugely popular.

We got an early look at the ‘beauty secrets’ advent calendar, to find out what’s inside and assess whether it really is good value for money. Keep scrolling for our full review.

How we tested

open image in gallery We got our hands on the calendar ahead of launch, so we could put it to the test ( Lucy Smith )

Always on the hunt for the best value for money, we got an early look at the lower priced No7 calendar, and committed the sacreligious act of cracking open all 25 doors months ahead of 1 December. We paid attention to the number of full-size versus mini products, and the quality of the formulas, testing them one by one. Here’s how we got on...