10 best kids’ advent calendars, from Lego to chocolate treats

There’s nothing quite like tearing open presents on Christmas Day when you’re a child. With excitement mounting throughout December at the prospect, being able to open a little advent calendar door to reveal a treat each morning can only add to the fun and help channel some of that festive exuberance.

Gone are the days when buying kids’ advent calendars was purely concerned with choosing one that contained favourite sweet treats. Now, alongside plenty of chocolate-filled options, there are all sorts of advent calendars for children, from those filled with toys such as Lego and Brio to calendars packed with books.

You can even buy charming reusable designs that can be filled with items of your choosing, and used year after year. That way, you’re giving your children something you know they’ll truly cherish, and you’ll save on single-use packaging, too.

With a seemingly endless array of advent calendars on offer, we’ve been busy whittling down the options to bring you the ones that are firmly on the nice list this year. We, however, have probably ended up on the naughty list, as we opened all the calendars well ahead of December. Sorry, Santa.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester tried a range of kids’ advent calendars, to find the very best for 2024 ( The Independent/Kayleigh Rattle )

We tested more than 20 calendars with the help of a very excitable five-year-old. Testing criteria included value for money, quality of treat, packaging and design. We tested a variety of calendars, including those that contained chocolate, toys and books, as well as those that were empty and perfect for filling, so, you’re bound to find something to suit your child and your budget.

The best kids’ advent calendars for 2024 are: