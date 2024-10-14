10 best kids’ advent calendars, from Lego to chocolate treats

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Little ones can count down to Christmas in style, with this dazzling selection of festive advent calendars
There’s nothing quite like tearing open presents on Christmas Day when you’re a child. With excitement mounting throughout December at the prospect, being able to open a little advent calendar door to reveal a treat each morning can only add to the fun and help channel some of that festive exuberance.
Gone are the days when buying kids’ advent calendars was purely concerned with choosing one that contained favourite sweet treats. Now, alongside plenty of chocolate-filled options, there are all sorts of advent calendars for children, from those filled with toys such as Lego and Brio to calendars packed with books.
You can even buy charming reusable designs that can be filled with items of your choosing, and used year after year. That way, you’re giving your children something you know they’ll truly cherish, and you’ll save on single-use packaging, too.
With a seemingly endless array of advent calendars on offer, we’ve been busy whittling down the options to bring you the ones that are firmly on the nice list this year. We, however, have probably ended up on the naughty list, as we opened all the calendars well ahead of December. Sorry, Santa.
We tested more than 20 calendars with the help of a very excitable five-year-old. Testing criteria included value for money, quality of treat, packaging and design. We tested a variety of calendars, including those that contained chocolate, toys and books, as well as those that were empty and perfect for filling, so, you’re bound to find something to suit your child and your budget.
Brio is the brand known for its selection of wooden toys and train sets, and this calendar comes complete with wooden track pieces, Mr and Mrs Claus figures, and a snowy steam train, all of which are compatible with other Brio track and train sets.
A gift that keeps on giving, this advent calendar is well-thought-out, with the front of the box folding down to become a Christmas scene on which the Brio bits can be played with.
Dino-lovers will adore this advent calendar from M&S, in collaboration with the Natural History Museum. The calendar windows are beautifully illustrated, with everything from a triceratops to a velociraptor gracing the front of the packaging. Beyond the 24 delicious milk chocolates included, there is a word search on the back of the calendar for identifying the names of dinosaurs and there’s also a fun dinosaur fact behind each calendar door. On top of its fantastic design, this calendar is also a great budget option, while still looking premium.
This gorgeous fabric reusable nativity-scene advent calendar will please toddlers and preschoolers alike. As well as being a keepsake that can be used time and time again, it’s beautifully designed, with royal-blue pockets, so will look nice hanging on a wall, fireplace or door. Each pocket conceals a fabric nativity character – including the three wise men, angels and baby Jesus – all of which can then be attached to the top of the calendar, to complete the scene.
Ideal for ages three and up, this 100 per cent cotton advent calendar from Tonies taps into a Scandi-chic aesthetic, with a lovely off-white fabric and sweet festive designs on the pockets. The reusable fabric calendar doesn’t actually contain Tonies but you could add some, plus other gifts to the pockets, if you’d like to. We love the subtle design and the fact the large pockets can be filled with all manner of treats, from chocolates to toys.
With a pack of football cards behind every door, this is the advent calendar for football fans. As well as official Premier League trading cards – found behind doors with Premier League teams’ logos on them – the calendar also comes with limited-edition cards and a pack of Golden Baller cards. There’s a guaranteed element of surprise – not knowing which players or teams will be on the 114 cards that are included in the calendar – and football fans will love the large photos of players on the front and back of the calendar.
Hailing from an award-winning chocolates and gifts company, this advent calendar comes beautifully packaged and feels high quality – it’s impressively heavy, making it feel great value. Behind each window is a deliciously creamy, organic and vegan chocolate, a fun fact card and a 3D toy puzzle made from 100 per cent recycled board. Its minimalist design makes it a nice calendar to have on display, and the combination of treats on offer is guaranteed to keep little ones entertained beyond the few seconds it typically takes to gobble up an advent calendar chocolate.
Step into any school, and you’re sure to be confronted with a sea of Smiggle backpacks, lunch boxes and pencil cases. Known for its bright and bold graphics, the brand has captured the imagination of many children, and this 25-door metallic calendar will not disappoint. From mini notebooks to fidget toys, gel pens and even a pencil case, this treat-filled calendar is packed with all the things kids love.
A must for Spidey fans, this toy-filled calendar includes Lego behind each door, including a snow Spider-Ham, hot dog cart, Green Goblin and Venom, promising hours of fun. Lasting beyond the festive season, the Lego pieces are compatible with other Lego Marvel toys, so it really is a gift that keeps on giving. Our testers also enjoyed the Christmas scene on the back of the box, which provides a great backdrop for imaginative play.
From the makers of the highly successful Little People, Big Dreams series of books, this advent calendar is brand-new this year and is a great option for those looking for a Christmas countdown that will inspire and entertain, without being filled with chocolate. Behind each of the 24 envelopes are little stories covering the lives of public figures, including Elton John, Steve Irwin and Jane Austen. Handily, the books can be kept as keepsakes beyond December and the calendar can be reused year after year.
Featuring 24 days and 31 Polly Pocket pieces in total, this fun and vibrant calendar will encourage hours of imaginative play. Doubling up as a gingerbread house filled with festive scenes, including a Christmas tree that can be decorated, this is a fun and festive toy that transcends being an advent calendar, and can also be reused, thanks to its durable plastic design.
With such a fantastic, wide-ranging selection of advent calendars on offer, it was a tough call but the Brio advent calendar came out on top, thanks to its high quality wooden pieces that are guaranteed to stand the test of time. If you’re looking for a Christmas countdown you can use year after year, we also loved the Jojo Maman Bebe nativity design. Meanwhile, for a traditional chocolate hit, dino-fans will love M&S’s collab with the Natural History Museum.
