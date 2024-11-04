14 best merlot wines picked by our expert for easy drinking all season long

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Whether you’re pairing with a Sunday roast or the perfect cheeseboard, these are our experts picks of the best merlots on the market
Merlot is one of those varieties that triggers visceral reactions in lovers of wine. Historically, it’s been produced in vast, industrial quantities - needed to sustain its accessible, easy-drinking reputation as the go-to ‘starter wine’. The 2004 release of Sideways certainly did nothing to help the grape either.
Misconceptions about Merlot are rife, but the truth is the grape makes some of the world’s most underestimated, delicious, and easy-to-love wines. It’s the cornerstone of Bordeaux blends and wine experts believe that the Merlot vineyards are in their prime, combining structure with approachability.
Merlot is perfect for a quick grab off the shelf, but also for cellaring. This guide will explore the merlot world from its origins in Bordeaux to the lush vineyards of Tuscany and California gems.
With its plush, easy-to-love medleys of red berries, dark fruits, mellow spice and rich chocolate, it’s time wine drinkers stopped looking down on Merlot.
After all, it’s produced all over the world and used in endlessly different blends, so there’s sure to be a bottle for you - that’s the beauty of the blackbird grape!
Each wine was opened an hour ahead of time to let it breathe and tasted from universal glassware to ensure a fair comparison across the board. We also ensured that each wine was chilled ever so slightly below room temperature to 18C so it would gradually warm up in the glass.
From the biodynamic vineyards of Tenuta Lenzini, this Tuscan merlot is an excellent example of the winery’s craftsmanship. In the glass, it shines with a deep ruby hue and releases a bouquet of cherry, plum, and berries with an earthy, balsamic spice. It’s difficult to put your finger on but very fun to get to grips with. The palate bursts with juicy red and black fruit, perfectly balanced by minerality and acidity. There’s also something quite unique, which is a touch of florality usually only found in whites. Its bold, fruity profile is enhanced by rounded, velvety tannins, making it both deliciously approachable and structured enough for pairing with hearty dishes.
Recently refreshed and rejuvenated, this is a delicious, fruit-forward merlot from one of Australia’s most celebrated winemaking regions. McGuigan Reserve blends premium fruit from New South Wales to create a rich, layered experience. Ruby red with crimson hues, it delivers fresh red berries on the nose, followed by luscious fruit, soft tannins, and a smooth finish of cedar and spice. It’s poised really nicely and for comfortably under £10, the depth is incredibly generous.
This soft Californian merlot leans heavily into the jammy side of things, with rich, cooked blackcurrant and blackberry notes hitting both the nose and palate. Expect layers of velvety vanilla, subtle oak, and a hint of spice, all before a beautifully smooth finish. While it’s bold and plush with flavours of black cherry and plum, it manages to retain a surprising lightness which is a testament to the winemakers. It’s one of Apothic’s easiest-to-love releases for sure.
This wine is a bold, full-bodied Australian gem from McLaren Vale. With 96 per cent Merlot and 4 per cent Petit Verdot, it offers rich layers of blackberry, mulberry, and cassis, with hints of vanilla and cedar on the nose. The palate reveals a velvety mouthfeel, balanced by lively acidity and fine-grained tannins, along with flavours of black cherry, chocolate, and bay leaf. It’s so well-rounded as to feel almost meaty and earthy, with every note truly complimenting the next. If you love plenty of flavour, it’s well worth the price.
Querciabella Palafreno 2020 is a stunning, top-tier merlot with deep ruby hues and restrained aromas of black cherry, cassis, and dark chocolate. Crafted by master winemaker Manfred Ing, palafreno offers a smooth, ethereal touch, with a vintage only produced if the ripening conditions are near perfection. With biodynamic and vegan practices, Querciabella are a really exciting top class Tuscan producer, shimmering with magic throughout every release.
From the sun-drenched vineyards of Stellenbosch, Journey’s End Bluegum Merlot offers elegance and warmth. The seductive ruby pour throws up equally enticing aromas of blackcurrants, raspberries, and violets, with a kiss of vanilla from its 16-month stint in French and American oak.The tannins need a little time to soften but on the palate, expect silky, velvety notes of damson, plum, and cherry, balanced by a touch of warm, woody spice and a hint of tobacco.
Bursting with ripe, juicy flavours, The Black Pig Merlot hails from the sunny vineyards of McLaren Vale, South Australia. This deliciously smooth red showcases a bright medley of plum, blackberry, and cherry, all wrapped in a velvety texture that glides effortlessly across the palate. Notes of vanilla and spice add a delicate warmth, making this an easy-drinking, full-bodied Australian merlot that stands its ground against the region’s more famous shiraz and cabernet.
Disembark here for easy-going Cali merlot, produced in sunny Monterey. It’s a vibrant showcase of black fruits, with approachable layers of black cherry, blueberry and bramble notes lurking in the inviting ruby hue. The palate follows with layers of strawberry, cranberry, and a touch of vanilla, creating a smooth and easy-going wine that’s perfect for any occasion. Bold yet balanced, it’s got a medium finish and ripe tannins that mean it punches comfortably above its price.
This Tuscan perfectly exemplifies the depth and richness of merlot from the Maremma Toscana DOC region. 24 months of French oak ageing have created intricate layers of blackberries, blueberries, and vanilla, evolving into coffee, chocolate, and tobacco as it opens up, but also interesting herbal notes. It’s a velvety, full-bodied merlot with a smooth balance of dark fruits and a touch of oak and leather towards the finish. The intensity remains pronounced from the enchanting, deep ruby hues to the last sip. It’s very special indeed.
New to Sainsbury’s is this great value bordeaux merlot that breaks out from the mould. A wine with a conscience, theTutiac merlot not only offers an easy-drinking experience but also contributes to ocean conservation, using littered plastic for its cork and completing with recyclable label. But what about the liquid? This is light and dry as merlots go, delivering fresh dark berries, blackcurrant, and plum with a subtle oakiness. The peppery aftertaste is intriguing too, and with the freshness it would be a lovely pairing with steak.
This is one of those wines that really lets you know it’s next level. Château Grand Corbin 2022 offers a harmonious blend of elegance and power, embodying the prestige of its Saint-Émilion Grand Cru status. This 28.5-hectare estate, with vines over 40 years old, benefits from a unique terroir of silicon over blue clay, producing a wine of exceptional character. With 90% merlot complemented by cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc, the 2022 vintage is hand-harvested and aged for 12 months in French oak barrels, giving it a refined complexity. On the palate, expect velvety tannins, rich black fruit, vanilla, and a touch of cocoa, all balanced by bright acidity and minerality. It’s an impressive wine of depth and finesse that lives up to the giant scores awarded to it.
A beautifully rich and complex wine from the iconic soils of Saint-Émilion, Croix des Coteaux 2020 showcases the perfect balance between merlot and cabernet franc. The generous proportion of the latter brings a complex herbaceous touch and bell pepper notes to the rich body of blackcurrant, plum and oak. The tannins are soft, and the gentle waft of smoke in the background is a lovely surprise. This is a really intriguing merlot that would sing alongside hearty roast lamb and chargrilled veggies.
Over to Chile now for a merlot that delivers a great punch in the mid-tier range. It walks the tightrope of mellow complexity majestically, slowly unveiling the best of slow-ripening grapes from one of the most unique terroirs in the Curicó Valley. Expect acidity and structure; within it, blackberry, plum and cherry dominate as subtler notes of tobacco, leather and oak add depth. Beyond that, there’s also vegetal pepper notes and generous spice to explore. Super luscious and a lot of fun to sit with indeed.
A bold bordeaux-style blend from the iconic Craggy Range winery in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand. Nestled beneath Te Mata Peak, the winery’s Gimblett Gravels vineyards provide the perfect terroir for premium red wines. Te Kahu, meaning "the cloak," is a tribute to the mist that veils the hills. On the nose, expect a fragrant mix of cassis, black olive, and dried tobacco, with hints of roasted hazelnut. The characterful palate offers layers of rich, dark fruit—plum, blackberry, and cherry—balanced with oak, vanilla, and a fine acidity that rounds out the long, dry finish. Vibrant merlot that competes on the international stage.
Aidy Smith is an award-winning TV presenter, broadcaster and journalist. He is the presenter of Amazon Prime’s award-winning drinks-themed travel series The Three Drinkers and is frequently heard across TV and radio. Seek out more of his drinks discoveries at @Sypped.
As one of the most planted grape varieties on the planet, there’s no shortage of merlot to be found. Over the years this grape variety may have lost some of its popularity, being replaced by styles deemed more ‘exciting’, but it’s safe to say that in reality, this grape isn’t going anywhere.
We were particularly impressed by the sheer amount of availability within major supermarkets at an affordable price. Apothic merlot, Journey’s End, McGuigan, Tuttiac and Croix des Coteaux Saint-Émilion being top of the picks within this category.
While France may be the obvious choice for merlot, a wealth of countries are unsurprisingly producing some breathtaking examples too. From Australia’s Hickinbotham and New Zealand's Craggy Range “Te Kahu” to the Chilean Licanten and Californian Pebble Lane, there’s a lot to get excited about. That brings us to the luxury tier, with Italy leading the way between Querciabella Palafreno and Rocca di Frassinello Baffonero Maremma Rosso.
It’s therefore no surprise that our top choice for this category is awarded to Italian legend Lenzini merlot ‘Casa e Chiesa’. Showcasing phenomenal winemaking alongside a remarkable palate that punches well above its price tag, this gem is an absolute treat. Bold, ripe meadow fruits matched with a tempting velvety texture make it a total stand-out when it comes to taste, matched with a ridiculously generous price point of under £20.
