14 best merlot wines picked by our expert for easy drinking all season long

Merlot is one of those varieties that triggers visceral reactions in lovers of wine. Historically, it’s been produced in vast, industrial quantities - needed to sustain its accessible, easy-drinking reputation as the go-to ‘starter wine’. The 2004 release of Sideways certainly did nothing to help the grape either.

Misconceptions about Merlot are rife, but the truth is the grape makes some of the world’s most underestimated, delicious, and easy-to-love wines. It’s the cornerstone of Bordeaux blends and wine experts believe that the Merlot vineyards are in their prime, combining structure with approachability.

Merlot is perfect for a quick grab off the shelf, but also for cellaring. This guide will explore the merlot world from its origins in Bordeaux to the lush vineyards of Tuscany and California gems.

With its plush, easy-to-love medleys of red berries, dark fruits, mellow spice and rich chocolate, it’s time wine drinkers stopped looking down on Merlot.

After all, it’s produced all over the world and used in endlessly different blends, so there’s sure to be a bottle for you - that’s the beauty of the blackbird grape!

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of our experts tried and tested merlot wines ( The Independent )

Each wine was opened an hour ahead of time to let it breathe and tasted from universal glassware to ensure a fair comparison across the board. We also ensured that each wine was chilled ever so slightly below room temperature to 18C so it would gradually warm up in the glass.

The best merlot wines for 2024 are: