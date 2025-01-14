Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From buzzy debuts to long-awaited novels and compulsive short story collections, there’s plenty to get excited about in the literary world this year.

Americanah and Half of The Yellow Sun author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is back with her first novel in a decade, Dream Count. Centering around four women, it’s set against the backdrop of the pandemic and explores love, longing and happiness. Publishers are already calling it the biggest book event of 2025.

We can also look forward to the short story collection Show and Tell from the critically acclaimed author of Romantic Comedy and The American Wife, Curtis Sittenfeld. Among the stories is a follow-up to Sittenfeld’s beloved novel Prep, revisiting the character Lee Fiora decades later when she attends a school reunion.

A titan of the literary world, Anne Tyler has written more than 20 novels and her latest, Three Days in June, follows a socially awkward mother-of-the-bride during her daughter’s wedding day. Set to be released in February, it’s received praise from David Nichols and Jacqueline Wilson.

Another highlight of the literary world is the upcoming razor-sharp debut by former NBC News journalist, Sarah Harman. Nussaibah Younis’s comedy about rehabilitating ISIS women will be released in February, while Brooke Prize-shortlisted author David Szalay makes his return with a new novel Flesh, that’s already being called a masterpiece.

From release dates to pre-ordering details, I’ve rounded up the books I’m most excited about in 2025 below.

‘Three Days in June’ by Anne Tyler, published by Chatto & Windus: £12.49, Amazon.co.uk

Release date: 13 February 2025

Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Breathing Lessons, Anne Tyler is treating us to her 25th novel this February. Three Days in June follows a socially awkward mother, Gail, over three days during her daughter’s wedding.

Gail has lost her job and her ex-husband is expecting to stay with her during the wedding celebrations, but to make matters worse, her daughter discovers that her fiancé has been keeping a secret.

Expect Tyler’s signature wit, astute human observation and humour. The short novel (just 176 pages) is perfect for diving into on a lazy afternoon.

‘Fundamentally’ by Nussaibah Younis, published by W&N: £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

Release date: 25 February 2025

Nussaibah Younis’s Fundamentally is one of the buzziest debuts of the year.

Academic Nadia has just been dumped and decides to escape her life and accept a UN job in Iraq where she’s tasked with rehabilitating ISIS women. Thrown into the chaotic world of international aid, she forms a connection with east Londoner Sara, who joined ISIS when she was just 15. When Sara reveals a secret, everything Nadia has been working for is put under threat.

‘Show Don’t Tell’ by Curtis Sittenfeld, published by Doubleday: £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

Release date: 27 February 2025

Author of Prep and American Wife, Curtis Sittenfeld’s latest novel Show Don’t Tell is a follow-up to bestselling 2023 novel Romantic Comedy. The latest title from Sittenfeld is a short story collection exploring everything from marriage and fame to female friendship and relationships.

One follows a married artist who embarks on a project to disprove the so-called “Mike Pence Rule”, which suggests women and men can’t spend time alone together (When Harry Met Sally, anyone?). Fans of Sittenfeld’s novel Prep will be treated to a tale that revisits the beloved character Lee Fiora decades later as she attends a school reunion.

‘Dream Count’ by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, published by Fourth Estate: £17.05, Amazon.co.uk

Release date: 4 March 2025

A book that has been 10 years in the making,

Details about Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s novel Dream Count have been kept hush-hush in the publishing world. What we do know is that it’s been 10 years in the making and centres around four women – Chiamaka, Zikora, Omelogor and Kadiatou – who are linked by their longings, pains and desires. The character-driven novel is said to reveal the complexities of women’s lives. Adichie explores the true meaning of happiness in this eagerly-anticipated release.

‘Flesh’ by David Szalay, published by Jonathan Cape: £17.47, Amazon.co.uk

Release date: 3 March 2026

With early praise from the Booker Prize-winning author Samantha Harvey and David Nicholls, David Szalay’s Flesh is hotly anticipated and tells the story of Istvan.

Readers first meet the protagonist when he’s 15 years old, living with his mother in a quiet apartment complex in Hungary. He’s shy and isolated and becomes embroiled in a clandestine relationship with a lonely married woman next door, which soon sends his life spiralling out of control.

Fast forward decades later, readers learn of his life in the army to living among London’s super-rich. The moving and propulsive whole-life story is perfect for fans of William Boyd’s Any Human Heart.

‘All The Other Mothers Hate Me’ by Sarah Harman, published by Fourth Estate: £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

Release date: 10 April 2025

No spoilers, but I’ve already read Sarah Harman’s bitingly sharp debut All The Others Hate Me – and it’s a hugely enjoyable, addictive ride. Razor-sharp in its dissection of school gates culture (think Motherland in a £38k a term school), it follows single mum Florence, the ex-member of a successful girl band, whose 10-year-old son Dylan is the only thing keeping her afloat.

The novel has accurately been described as a crime thriller for those who don’t usually like Richard Osmand-style crime thrillers. When Dylan’s rich classmate goes missing, Florence undertakes her own private investigation to try and clear her son’s name after he becomes one of the prime suspects. Funny and twisty, it’s a real page-turner. The debut has already been snapped up by Disney+ for a TV adaptation.

