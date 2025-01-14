Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The biggest news in the book world of late, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is releasing her first novel in 10 years: Dream Count.

The Nigerian author is regarded as one of the greatest contemporary writers, winning the Women’s Prize for Fiction in 2007 for her sweeping novel set during the Nigerian Civil War, Half of a Yellow Sun (£9.19, Amazon.co.uk). Her bestselling last novel, Americanah (£9.19, Amazon.co.uk) explored a young woman’s experience immigrating to America, winning the National Book Critics Circle Award in 2013.

In the years since Americanah, Adichie has written the seminal collection of essays We Should All Be Feminists (£6.99, Amazon.co.uk), which most women have on their shelves, and the critically acclaimed Notes on Grief (£6.99, Amazon.co.uk), a tribute to her father following his death.

Fast forward to now and Dream Count marks her return to fiction. Exploring the love, longing and desires of four women, it’s a piece of work that’s a decade in the making.

A meditation on the true meaning of happiness, what it is to love and be loved, and how to be truly known by another human being, it could be Adichie’s best title yet. Here’s everything you need to know about Dream Count.

‘Dream Count’ by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, published by Fourth Estate: £17.05, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Using four women, Chiamaka, Zikora, Omelogor and Kadiatou, to tell a story of love and happiness, Dream Count is said to be a sweeping, character-driven novel that explores the complexities of women’s lives.

Chiamaka is a Nigerian travel writer living in America, Zikora is her best friend and lawyer, who, despite seemingly having it all, ends up betrayed and heartbroken, Omelogor is Chamaka’s extroverted cousin and Kadiatou is Chiamaka’s housekeeper, raising her daughter in America while dealing with inner demons that threaten to unravel everything she has worked to achieve. The four women are linked not just by friendship, but by their mutual longings, pains and desires.

The novel is set against the backdrop of the pandemic, so readers will relate to themes of isolation, while it also explores sexual assault, depression and teenage self-esteem.

If you’re hoping to dive in as soon as it’s released on 4 March 2025, you can pre-order the book now.

Looking for more reading recommendations? Browse the best new book releases in 2025