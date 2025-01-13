Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fanning the flames of love with food and drink this Valentine's Day? You won't be the only one, so, if you’d prefer to steer clear of all the overbooked restaurants, but don’t love the idea of the mountain of washing up, supermarkets will have you covered with their Valentine’s Day meal deals for two.

While 14 February may still be a little way off, we’re anticipating all the major supermarkets will unveil their Valentine's Day meal deals in the lead-up to the big day, from M&S and Waitrose to Tesco and Asda. If previous years are anything to go by, we can look forward to menus with mains, sides, and a dessert for two, as well as a bottle of wine or a non-alcoholic drink – and at discounted for the occasion, what’s not to love?

To stay up to date on all the latest intel about what supermarkets will be offering this Valentine's Day, we’d recommend bookmarking this guide, which we’ll be keeping updated as and when new details are revealed – so far it’s just Co-op, but you can expect to find out more in the coming days. It’s here where you'll find everything from availability dates to prices, so without further do, let’s tuck in.

Co-op Valentine’s Day offers

open image in gallery ( Co-op )

Price: From £10

From £10 Availability: 5-9 February

5-9 February What’s included: Main, side, drink

Kicking off the countdown to the big day, Co-op has revealed what’s on the menu for 2025. Available in-store and online from 5 to 19 February, the deal will see a main meal, side and a bottle of wine from Co-op’s premium irresistible range priced at £10 for Co-op members, and £12 for non-members.

For the main meal, you could be impressing your date with dishes such as chicken parmigiana, salmon en croute, vegan mushroom Wellington and lasagne al forno. A match made in heaven, you could be pairing it with a range of sides, from triple-cooked chunky chips to flatbread with garlic and parsley. And for drinks, there’s a choice of red, white, rose wine, prosecco, or a selection of soft drinks to wash it all down.

While the Valentine's Day meal deal won't include a dessert, this doesn’t mean heartbreak for those with a sweet tooth, as the supermarket will be offering sweet treats to add to your meal. Think rose cupcakes, Valentine’s heart-shaped lollipops with honeycomb and raspberry pieces, and chocolate melting middle puddings.

