I’ve found the best bras for bigger busts, and they don’t sacrifice style for support

As a plus-size model and a body image activist, it’s safe to say I’ve seen my fair share of bras for bigger busts. While there are some great styles out there, there are some fuller-bust bras that are uncomfortable and unsupportive.

When it comes to choosing the right bra for you, knowing your bra size is crucial. Our bodies change dramatically throughout our lifetime, and many women are wearing the wrong bra size, so before investing in new bras, make sure you know which size you need. Brands such as Elomi offer a free online bra fitting service, so you don’t even need to leave the house to double-check your size and fit.

But even once your size is sorted, there’s no guarantee that all the bras out there will work for you. It helps to know if a bra will have an uncomfortable underwire or annoying straps, so I tested a range of bras for bigger busts to find the very best.

How I tested

I was looking for comfort, support and style ( Felicity Hayward )

I tested lots of bras by wearing each for a minimum of eight hours. I wore the bras while working from home, walking the dog and travelling into London on the train. I was looking for bras that were super comfortable, supportive, breathable and adjustable for different outfits. I also wanted to try various fashion-forward styles, as having a larger chest shouldn’t mean missing out on the latest trends.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Felicity Hayward is a plus-size model, body-positive activist and writer. She has curated and written fashion edits, including the best plus-size jeans and wedding dresses to buy. She was a curve stylist for Asos and she is the author of Does My Butt Look Big in This: A Body Positivity Manifesto. All the bras in this review have been tried, tested and approved by Felicity, so you can rest assured they’re styles worth investing in.

The best bras for bigger busts in 2025 are: