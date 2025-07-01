I’ve found the best bras for bigger busts, and they don’t sacrifice style for support

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
From lacy lingerie to everyday go-tos, I’ve found a style and cut for all occasions
As a plus-size model and a body image activist, it’s safe to say I’ve seen my fair share of bras for bigger busts. While there are some great styles out there, there are some fuller-bust bras that are uncomfortable and unsupportive.
When it comes to choosing the right bra for you, knowing your bra size is crucial. Our bodies change dramatically throughout our lifetime, and many women are wearing the wrong bra size, so before investing in new bras, make sure you know which size you need. Brands such as Elomi offer a free online bra fitting service, so you don’t even need to leave the house to double-check your size and fit.
But even once your size is sorted, there’s no guarantee that all the bras out there will work for you. It helps to know if a bra will have an uncomfortable underwire or annoying straps, so I tested a range of bras for bigger busts to find the very best.
I tested lots of bras by wearing each for a minimum of eight hours. I wore the bras while working from home, walking the dog and travelling into London on the train. I was looking for bras that were super comfortable, supportive, breathable and adjustable for different outfits. I also wanted to try various fashion-forward styles, as having a larger chest shouldn’t mean missing out on the latest trends.
Felicity Hayward is a plus-size model, body-positive activist and writer. She has curated and written fashion edits, including the best plus-size jeans and wedding dresses to buy. She was a curve stylist for Asos and she is the author of Does My Butt Look Big in This: A Body Positivity Manifesto. All the bras in this review have been tried, tested and approved by Felicity, so you can rest assured they’re styles worth investing in.
Style-wise, this might be my favourite embroidered bra. The gorgeous bright tangerine and spring pastel florals give it the ultimate dopamine dressing vibe.
When I wore this bra, I felt fully supported by the underwire, while the light lace felt super breathable. It isn’t padded, but I found it still gives lift. It’s worth noting you need to size up one bra size. The brand suggests doing this, and I can confirm the larger cup was a better fit for me. All in all, this is definitely a bra I would wear on repeat, and would be more than happy to have peeking out under a shirt.
Coming in a pack of two, these bras work out at just £18 each. Offering great value for money, they provide great support, feel very lightweight to wear, and are sculpted well to my figure.
The bras feature soft lace detailing, so you will need to take care, as the lace could rip easily if it isn’t washed properly. During testing, I found the lace showed slight bubbling after one week of wear.
Even though there is no cup padding, I felt super supported in this bra. The low plunge provided the best push-up effect, without it feeling too forced, and the thick straps made me feel secure. This style has a clasp on the straps to secure them together into a racerback style, too.
A popular choice for Elomi shoppers, it comes in 17 colourways – after all, once you find the perfect plunge bra, you’ll want one in every colour. The lace makes this bra super breathable, too.
This is one of the most comfortable fuller cup bras I’ve ever worn. We often focus on the fit at the front of a bra and forget to look at the sides, but this bra comes with a four-part panel cup and extra support on the side, and I could tell the difference.
I loved the gorgeous colourway, but I did notice some slight bobbling after washing this bra several times, so I suggest sticking to a gentle hand wash. Overall, though, this is a great bra for everyday wear.
Our boobs change size during our menstrual cycle, but this clever bra design has duo sizing, meaning it can offer extra room when needed. This makes it perfect for times during menstruation when our bodies are changing and we just want comfort and support. I loved the fact that I didn’t have to change my bra options during this time, and this Zina bralette has become my absolute go-to during my cycle.
The fabric is super-soft, with the hold of an everyday style. I also love the gorgeous lace edging and the fact that the bra features four hook fastenings for support. Just bear in mind the straps are not adjustable.
This gorgeous bra is for those looking for something a little bit sexier. I loved the sheer materials mixed with the extra harness straps placed at the top of the bust – not only do these look sexy, they provide extra support.
I felt super confident in this bra, which could be worn purposefully peeking out of a top, too, to show off the strap details. However, due to the delicate design, I suggest opting for a cool wash or even hand washing when caring for this bra.
The fact that this bra goes up to a cup size L is pretty impressive. It also offers plenty of support, with a racerback style that features three hook-and-eye fastenings as well as a magnetic clasp at the top, which secures the straps together and stops them from slipping off your shoulders.
At first, I was a little concerned the magnetic clasp would restrict me in terms of what tops I could wear, but it actually broadened my options, because the straps are hidden. Indeed, they didn’t fall down during the day or peek out of the side of my tops.
The extra lace panel at the back not only gives more support, but also looks super chic, while the lace detail is so light you can hardly feel it.
This is the smoothest bra I’ve tested, which makes it great for wearing beneath lightweight tops. It sculpts to your bust and doesn’t show any print through your clothing. It’s comfortable, breathable, seam-free free and features a clasp that can hold the straps together, affording a more secure fit.
However, it’s not perfect. I found that the small layer of material beneath the underwire didn’t work with my body shape and moved around during the day. The good news is that this may not be an issue for everyone.
This Simply Be own-brand bra has a longline cut with gorgeous summery embroidery. You could even wear this padded style as a top during summer – the corset design would look great with light blue, Nineties-inspired jeans and a fitted blazer.
The bra offers extra support thanks to thick shoulder straps and a wide back fastening with four hooks. As someone with a fuller stomach, I found it cut a little into my belly and tended to bend upwards, so this is something to bear in mind depending on your figure.
All of us, no matter what size, deserve style and comfort, and I was pleasantly surprised by the range of bra designs on offer for bigger busts, with plenty of modern styles and cuts available. My favourite bra when it came to style was the Bravissimo Ophelia bra, which took the top spot overall. Meanwhile, Elomi’s Matilda plunge bra was the best on test for support, while Bravissimo’s duo size Zina bralet offered the most comfort during my menstrual cycle.
