I’ve found the best bras for bigger busts, and they don’t sacrifice style for support

From lacy lingerie to everyday go-tos, I’ve found a style and cut for all occasions

Felicity Hayward
Tuesday 01 July 2025 12:00 EDT
Features to look out for are wider straps, a strong but comfortable band and underwired cups to help with definition
Features to look out for are wider straps, a strong but comfortable band and underwired cups to help with definition (The Independent/iStock)
Our Top Picks

As a plus-size model and a body image activist, it’s safe to say I’ve seen my fair share of bras for bigger busts. While there are some great styles out there, there are some fuller-bust bras that are uncomfortable and unsupportive.

When it comes to choosing the right bra for you, knowing your bra size is crucial. Our bodies change dramatically throughout our lifetime, and many women are wearing the wrong bra size, so before investing in new bras, make sure you know which size you need. Brands such as Elomi offer a free online bra fitting service, so you don’t even need to leave the house to double-check your size and fit.

But even once your size is sorted, there’s no guarantee that all the bras out there will work for you. It helps to know if a bra will have an uncomfortable underwire or annoying straps, so I tested a range of bras for bigger busts to find the very best.

How I tested

I was looking for comfort, support and style
I was looking for comfort, support and style (Felicity Hayward)

I tested lots of bras by wearing each for a minimum of eight hours. I wore the bras while working from home, walking the dog and travelling into London on the train. I was looking for bras that were super comfortable, supportive, breathable and adjustable for different outfits. I also wanted to try various fashion-forward styles, as having a larger chest shouldn’t mean missing out on the latest trends.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Felicity Hayward is a plus-size model, body-positive activist and writer. She has curated and written fashion edits, including the best plus-size jeans and wedding dresses to buy. She was a curve stylist for Asos and she is the author of Does My Butt Look Big in This: A Body Positivity Manifesto. All the bras in this review have been tried, tested and approved by Felicity, so you can rest assured they’re styles worth investing in.

The best bras for bigger busts in 2025 are:

  • Best overall – Bravissimo Ophelia bra: £41, Bravissimo.com
  • Best budget buy – Pretty Secrets Ella lace bra, pack of two: £36, Simplybe.co.uk
  • Best sexy style – Scantilly senses plunge bra: £25, Curvykate.com
  • Best size range – Bravissimo Alicia bra: £40, Bravissimo.com

1
Bravissimo Ophelia bra

Best bra for larger bust IndyBest review Bravissimo Ophelia bra
  • Best: Overall
  • Sizes: 28-40 D-HH cup
  • Colourways: Orange, white, pink
  • Materials: 53 per cent polyester, 33 per cent nylon, 14 per cent elastane
  • Washing: I would suggest hand wash only
  • Why we love it
    • An extra hook fastening for GG-HH cups
    • Bold colourways
    • Non-padded but still gives lift
  • Take note
    • Need to size up

Style-wise, this might be my favourite embroidered bra. The gorgeous bright tangerine and spring pastel florals give it the ultimate dopamine dressing vibe.

Best bra for bigger busts IndyBest review Bravissimo Ophelia bra
The light lace feels breathable (Felicity Hayward)

When I wore this bra, I felt fully supported by the underwire, while the light lace felt super breathable. It isn’t padded, but I found it still gives lift. It’s worth noting you need to size up one bra size. The brand suggests doing this, and I can confirm the larger cup was a better fit for me. All in all, this is definitely a bra I would wear on repeat, and would be more than happy to have peeking out under a shirt.

  1.  £41 from Bravissimo.com
Prices may vary
2
Pretty Secrets Ella lace bra, pack of two

Best bras for bigger busts IndyBest review Pretty Secrets Ella white lace bra
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Sizes: 32-48 B-J cup
  • Colourways: Black, white
  • Materials: 67 per cent polyamide, 26 per cent polyester, 7 per cent elastane
  • Washing: Hand wash only
  • Why we love it
    • Great price
    • Gorgeous lace detail
    • Sculpts to your shape
    • Sizing is spot on
  • Take note
    • Lace print may be visible beneath clothing
    • Lace showed slight bubbling after one week of wear
    • Hand wash only

Coming in a pack of two, these bras work out at just £18 each. Offering great value for money, they provide great support, feel very lightweight to wear, and are sculpted well to my figure.

Best bras for bigger busts IndyBest review Pretty Secrets Ella white lace bra
I found the sizing to be spot on (Felicity Hayward)

The bras feature soft lace detailing, so you will need to take care, as the lace could rip easily if it isn’t washed properly. During testing, I found the lace showed slight bubbling after one week of wear.

  1.  £36 from Simplybe.co.uk
Prices may vary
3
Elomi Matilda plunge bra

Best bra for bigger bust IndyBest review Elomi Matilda plunge bra
  • Best: For support
  • Sizes: 32-46 DD-K cup
  • Colourways: Pink, purple, red, green, light pink, black, beige, white, turquoise, leopard, polka dot, dark and light blue, mid brown, bright pink, dark violet, yellow
  • Materials: 100 per cen polyester cup, 100 per cent polyamide cup lining, 100 per cent polyester embroidery, 59 per cent polyamide and 41 per cent elastane wing
  • Washing: Hand wash only
  • Why we love it
    • More support from extra hook on straps
  • Take note
    • The band felt a little snug on me

Even though there is no cup padding, I felt super supported in this bra. The low plunge provided the best push-up effect, without it feeling too forced, and the thick straps made me feel secure. This style has a clasp on the straps to secure them together into a racerback style, too.

Best bra for bigger bust Indybest review Elomi Matilda plunge bra
The bra comes in a whopping 17 colourways (Felicity Hayward)

A popular choice for Elomi shoppers, it comes in 17 colourways – after all, once you find the perfect plunge bra, you’ll want one in every colour. The lace makes this bra super breathable, too.

  1.  £47 from Elomilingerie.com
Prices may vary
4
Curvy Kate lovelace full-cup side-support bra

Best bra for bigger busts IndyBest review Curvy Kate lovelace full cup side support bra
  • Best: For everyday wear
  • Sizes: 30-44 D-K cup
  • Colourways: Coral
  • Materials: Polyamide and elastane
  • Washing: I would recommend hand wash only
  • Why we love it
    • Fuller cup coverage
    • Gorgeous coral colour
    • Side support panels
  • Take note
    • Slight bobbling after a lot of washes, so would suggest hand wash

This is one of the most comfortable fuller cup bras I’ve ever worn. We often focus on the fit at the front of a bra and forget to look at the sides, but this bra comes with a four-part panel cup and extra support on the side, and I could tell the difference.

Best bra for bigger busts IndyBest review Curvy Kate lovelace full cup side support bra
The lace is so smooth, it didn’t imprint its pattern into my tops. (Felicity Hayward)

I loved the gorgeous colourway, but I did notice some slight bobbling after washing this bra several times, so I suggest sticking to a gentle hand wash. Overall, though, this is a great bra for everyday wear.

  1.  £32 from Curvykate.com
Prices may vary
5
Bravissimo zina bralet

Best bra for bigger bust IndyBest review Bravissimo green zina bralet
  • Best: For comfort during menstruation
  • Sizes: 30-40 D-J cup
  • Colourways: Green
  • Materials: 79 per cent polyamide, 21 per cent elastane
  • Washing: I suggest hand wash only
  • Why we love it
    • Duo sizing to fit changing boobs
    • Four hook fastening for more hold
    • Gorgeous lace edging
    • Super soft
  • Take note
    • No padding
    • Bright colour will show under white clothes
    • No strap adjustments

Our boobs change size during our menstrual cycle, but this clever bra design has duo sizing, meaning it can offer extra room when needed. This makes it perfect for times during menstruation when our bodies are changing and we just want comfort and support. I loved the fact that I didn’t have to change my bra options during this time, and this Zina bralette has become my absolute go-to during my cycle.

Best bra for bigger bust IndyBest review Bravissimo green zina bralet
I love the gorgeous lace edging (Felicity Harward)

The fabric is super-soft, with the hold of an everyday style. I also love the gorgeous lace edging and the fact that the bra features four hook fastenings for support. Just bear in mind the straps are not adjustable.

  1.  £32 from Bravissimo.com
Prices may vary
6
Scantilly senses plunge bra

Best bra for bigger busts IndyBest review Scantilly senses plunge bra
  • Best: Sexy style
  • Sizes: 30- 40 D-J cup
  • Colourways: Blue, black
  • Materials: 100 per cent polyester, 100 per cent polyamide lining, wing mesh 73 per cent polyamide, 27 per cent elastane
  • Washing: I suggest a cool wash or hand wash
  • Why we love it
    • Sexy
    • Uplifting fit
    • Harness straps provide extra support
    • Cups give the illusion of no hold

This gorgeous bra is for those looking for something a little bit sexier. I loved the sheer materials mixed with the extra harness straps placed at the top of the bust – not only do these look sexy, they provide extra support.

Best bra for bigger busts IndyBest review Scantilly senses plunge bra
Extra harness straps provide support (Felicity Hayward)

I felt super confident in this bra, which could be worn purposefully peeking out of a top, too, to show off the strap details. However, due to the delicate design, I suggest opting for a cool wash or even hand washing when caring for this bra.

  1.  £25 from Curvykate.com
Prices may vary
7
Bravissimo Alicia bra

Best bra for bigger bust IndyBest review Bravissimo Alicia bra
  • Best: Size range
  • Sizes: 30-40 DD-L cup
  • Colourways: Black, white, blue, green
  • Materials : 90 per cent polyamide, 10 per cent elastane
  • Washing: I suggest cold wash
  • Why we love it
    • Super supportive
    • Straps don’t fall down or peek out of the side of tops
  • Take note
    • Not suitable for anyone with a pacemaker, due to magnetic clasp

The fact that this bra goes up to a cup size L is pretty impressive. It also offers plenty of support, with a racerback style that features three hook-and-eye fastenings as well as a magnetic clasp at the top, which secures the straps together and stops them from slipping off your shoulders.

At first, I was a little concerned the magnetic clasp would restrict me in terms of what tops I could wear, but it actually broadened my options, because the straps are hidden. Indeed, they didn’t fall down during the day or peek out of the side of my tops.

Best bra for bigger bust IndyBest review Bravissimo Alicia bra
I found this bra super supportive (Felicity Harward)

The extra lace panel at the back not only gives more support, but also looks super chic, while the lace detail is so light you can hardly feel it.

  1.  £40 from Bravissimo.com
Prices may vary
8
Sculptresse elegance moulded space T-Shirt bra

Best bra for bigger busts IndyBest review Sculptresse elegance moulded space T-Shirt bra
  • Best: T-shirt bra
  • Sizes: 34- 46 D-J cup
  • Colourways: Black, beige, red
  • Materials: 70 per cent polyester, 17 per cent elastane, 13 per cent polyamide
  • Washing: Hand wash only, do not tumble dry
  • Why we love it
    • Super comfortable
    • Feels breathable and light
    • Straps can be clasped together for a more secure fit
  • Take note
    • Material beneath the underwire bent upwards after all-day wear

This is the smoothest bra I’ve tested, which makes it great for wearing beneath lightweight tops. It sculpts to your bust and doesn’t show any print through your clothing. It’s comfortable, breathable, seam-free free and features a clasp that can hold the straps together, affording a more secure fit.

Best bra for bigger busts Indybest review Sculptresse elegance moulded space T-Shirt bra
The smooth, seam-free finish doesn’t show through clothing (Felicity Hayward )

However, it’s not perfect. I found that the small layer of material beneath the underwire didn’t work with my body shape and moved around during the day. The good news is that this may not be an issue for everyone.

  1.  £52 from Panache-lingerie.com
Prices may vary
9
Simply Be summer embroidery half padded longline bra

Best bra for bigger bust Indybest review Simply Be summer embroidery half padded longline bra
  • Best: For summer
  • Sizes: 34-48 B-F cup
  • Colourways: Peach
  • Materials: 49 per cent polyamide, 44 per cent polyester, 7 per cent elastane
  • Washing: Hand wash only
  • Why we love it
    • Can be worn as a top
    • Half padded cups add support
  • Take note
    • Hand wash only

This Simply Be own-brand bra has a longline cut with gorgeous summery embroidery. You could even wear this padded style as a top during summer – the corset design would look great with light blue, Nineties-inspired jeans and a fitted blazer.

Best bra for bigger bust Indybest review Simply Be summer embroidery half padded longline bra
The wide back fastening offers extra support (Felicity Hayward)

The bra offers extra support thanks to thick shoulder straps and a wide back fastening with four hooks. As someone with a fuller stomach, I found it cut a little into my belly and tended to bend upwards, so this is something to bear in mind depending on your figure.

  1.  £18 from Simplybe.co.uk
Prices may vary
The verdict: Bras for bigger busts

All of us, no matter what size, deserve style and comfort, and I was pleasantly surprised by the range of bra designs on offer for bigger busts, with plenty of modern styles and cuts available. My favourite bra when it came to style was the Bravissimo Ophelia bra, which took the top spot overall. Meanwhile, Elomi’s Matilda plunge bra was the best on test for support, while Bravissimo’s duo size Zina bralet offered the most comfort during my menstrual cycle.

